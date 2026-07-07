Global PTFE-Based Copper Clad Laminates Market to Surpass $0.65 Billion by 2031.

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PTFE-based Copper Clad Laminates Market by Type, Reinforcement Material, Performance Class, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The PTFE-based copper clad laminates market is set to rise from USD 0.45 billion in 2026 to over USD 0.65 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demands for high-performance materials in high-frequency and high-speed electronic engineering. PTFE-based CCLs offer signal integrity, low dielectric loss, and thermal stability, making them essential for 5G/6G infrastructure, radars, satellite communications, and military electronics. The boom in technologies like cloud computing, AI, and IoT, alongside rising semiconductor fabrication, supports the market's expansion.

Flexible PTFE-based CCL is anticipated as the fastest-growing type. The demand for flexible PTFE CCLs is propelled by the need for lightweight, compact, and high-frequency electronic components. Their application in flexible circuits, antennas, wearables, aerospace, and automotive radars underscores their market potential. The rise in 5G telecom infrastructure and IoT devices further fuels demand.

Ultra-low loss CCL is expected to grow fastest in performance class. Ultra-low loss laminates cater to ultra-high-speed and frequency communications, ensuring minimal signal losses and excellent electrical stability. Their wide use in 5G networks, AI servers, high-performing computing devices, and defense electronics points to a robust market trajectory.

Ceramic-filled PTFE as the leading reinforcement material. Ceramic-filled PTFE, offering superior dielectric stability, thermal stability, and mechanical strength, is favored for its high-frequency applications. Its adoption in 5G networks, aerospace, military, and satellite communications is set to rise with increased communication network demands.

High-speed/high-frequency applications dominate growth. Increasing high-frequency communication systems' need, including 5G networks, radars, and RF modules, drives this segment. PTFE CCLs are pivotal for ensuring signal integrity, complementing needs in cloud computing and AI-driven systems.

Asia Pacific leads regional growth. The region's rapid development in 5G technology, high-frequency communication investments, and vibrant electronics manufacturing clusters in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are vital growth contributors. The semiconductor and PCB industry's growth, alongside supportive governmental policies, solidifies Asia Pacific's market leadership.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

By Designation: Directors: 30%, Managers: 20%, and Others: 50%

By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 40%, South America: 10%, and Middle East & Africa 20%

Notes: Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.

Tier 1: Greater than USD 1 Billion; Tier 2: USD 500 million-1 Billion; and Tier 3: Less than USD 500 million.

Key companies covered include AGC Inc. (Japan), NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION (Taiwan), Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Rogers Corporation (US), Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Doosan Corporation (South Korea), TAIFLEX Scientific Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Ventec International Group (Taiwan), Crane Holdings, Co. (US), and PILLAR Corporation (Japan). The report offers an in-depth competitive analysis, profiling these companies, highlighting recent developments, and outlining key market strategies.

Research CoverageCategories: Type (Rigid and Flexible PTFE-based CCL), Performance Class (Low to Ultra-Low Loss CCL), Reinforcement Material (Glass Fiber-reinforced, Ceramic-filled PTFE), and Application (High-Speed/High-Frequency, RF & Microwave, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense). The report discusses drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting market growth, with insights into competitive dynamics.

Reasons to Buy: The report aids stakeholders in understanding market approximations, competitive landscapes, and strategic positioning. It provides insights on market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities to inform strategic decisions.

The report includes:

Analysis of key drivers like ADAS and autonomous systems adoption, 5G/6G expansion, and satellite communication infrastructures.

Product Development/Innovation insights into emerging technologies and market launches.

Market Development information, analyzing profitable markets and diverse regional opportunities.

Market Diversification data on new products, services, and investments in the market.

Competitive Assessment of key players' market shares, strategies, and offerings.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $0.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Adoption of Adas and Autonomous Driving Systems 5G/6G Network Expansion and High-Frequency Rf Infrastructure Scaling Rapid Expansion of Satellite Communications and Space Infrastructure

Challenges Regulatory and Environmental Pressures From Pfas Scrutiny Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities Expansion of Mmwave Communication and Reliability-Engineered High-Frequency Systems Material Innovation in Ptfe Composites Enhancing Rf Performance

Industry Trends

Case studies

Company Profiles

Agc Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Shengyi Technology Co. Ltd.

Rogers Corporation

Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd.

Ventec International Group

Crane Holdings, Co.

Pillar Corporation

Changzhou Zhongying Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Taizhou Wangling Insulating Materials Factory

Garlock

Aegis Global Holdings Limited

Huaxiao Metal Corporation Limited

Zhejiang Wazam New Material Co. Ltd.

Gosbell Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Homeidea Industrial Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Taifulong Technology Co. Ltd.

Omen Industrial Co. Ltd.

Jiu Yao Electronic

Shandong Senrong New Materials Co. Ltd.

Tsinghua Research Institute of Electronics

D. D. Enterprises

Jiangsu Fuyuan New Material Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uexy4p

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