Hyperscale Data Centers Lead Growth in Global Cable Market

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cable Market by Cable Type, Application, Cables, Passive Cables, Active Cables, Al & Non-Al, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global data center cable market is forecasted to expand from USD 12.24 billion in 2026 to USD 18.81 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demands of cloud computing, AI workloads, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications requiring massive, scalable connectivity infrastructure.

Hyperscale Data Centers to Lead Growth

Hyperscale data centers are expected to register the highest CAGR in this market segment. The rapid rise in generative AI and high-density server deployments is pushing major hyperscalers to invest in AI-ready facilities with high-speed networking architectures. Consequently, there is a substantial demand for optical fiber, twinaxial, and high-speed copper cabling solutions for various connectivity applications.

Non-AI Workloads Dominating Market Share

The non-AI workload segment maintains a larger market share due to the continued reliance on conventional enterprise applications, cloud storage, and telecommunication services. These require extensive copper and fiber cabling for networking and interconnectivity. Banking, healthcare, retail, government, and manufacturing sectors expand their digital operations, sustaining the need for structured cabling solutions. However, AI workloads are gaining momentum, spurred by investment in AI-driven infrastructure.

North America Holds Leadership Position

North America is projected to hold the largest market share due to its robust presence of hyperscale data centers and major cloud service providers. Companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta are significantly contributing to the demand by investing in AI-ready data centers. The region's early adoption of 400G/800G networking technologies and expansive digital infrastructure development underpin sustained market growth.

Industry experts have conducted extensive primary interviews to validate the market size across various segments. Key participants include a mix of component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and OEMs, with significant contributions from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Key Industry Players

The data center cable market features prominent companies such as Corning Incorporated (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), Nexans (France), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Pyrsmian Group (Italy), Furukawa Electric (Japan), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), Panduit Corp. (US), Belden Inc. (US), and LAPP (Germany). These organizations are central to the market's growth trajectory with their innovative developments and strategies.

Study Coverage and Market Insights

The report segments the market by cable type (optical fiber, copper), application (rack-to-rack, intra-rack), technology (passive, active cables), data center type (hyperscale, enterprise, colocation, edge), and workload (AI, Non-AI). Moreover, it addresses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. A detailed regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other key regions, offering country-level insights.

Key Benefits of the Report

Analysis of major drivers such as the adoption of high-speed networking technologies and increasing data traffic.

Insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches.

Comprehensive market analysis for development and diversification strategies.

In-depth competitive assessment of key players' market shares and growth strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $18.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Adoption of High-Speed Networking Technologies Increasing Data Traffic Driven by AI, IoT, and Cloud Computing Rapid Growth of Hyperscale Data Centers

Challenges High Installation and Infrastructure Costs Complexity in Cable Management and Design Compatibility Issues With Legacy Network Systems Deployment and Installation Challenges in Large-Scale Environments

Opportunities Growing Adoption of Green and Energy-Efficient Data Centers Advancements in High-Density and Modular Cabling Solutions

Case Studies & Industry Trends Adoption of Pre-Terminated Fiber Cabling in Hyperscale Data Centers Transition From Copper to Fiber in Enterprise Data Centers High-Density Cabling Deployment in Colocation Data Centers



Company Profiles

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Lapp

Corning Incorporated

Amphenol Corporation

Belden Inc.

TE Connectivity

Panduit Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Eland Cables

Polycab India Limited

Kei Industries Limited

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)

Huber+Suhner

Rosenberger-OSI

Molex

AFL

ZTT

STL Tech

HFCL

Superior Essex Inc.

Optical Cable Corporation

10Gtek Transceivers Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stlk8i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment