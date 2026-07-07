Mobile Forensics Market to Surge to USD 9.99 Billion by 2031 Amidst Complex Investigative Needs

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Forensics Market by Hardware, Software, OS Type, Services - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Forensics Market Growth Projection

The mobile forensics market is poised for significant growth, with an expected increase from USD 5.72 billion in 2026 to USD 9.99 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the complex nature of mobile investigations necessitating advanced tools to handle diverse OS environments and evolving security features. Organizations are increasingly turning to integrated mobile forensic solutions for effective data processing and analysis across varied scenarios.







Services Segment Leading Growth

By offering, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. Enterprises and law enforcement agencies are seeking external expertise for handling complex forensic investigations and managing evolving mobile ecosystems, boosting the demand for consulting, training, and managed forensic services. The shortage of skilled professionals further escalates the need for outsourced forensic functions, allowing vendors to expand offerings to include advanced analytics, incident response, and continuous forensic readiness.



Dominance of Android in the Market

Android operating systems hold the largest market share due to global adoption and a diverse device ecosystem. The open architecture and widespread presence of Android devices pose both opportunities and challenges in forensic investigations. Advanced forensic tools are in demand to support comprehensive data extraction across fragmented ecosystems, spurred by Android's extensive use in personal and enterprise environments.



Regional Market Insights

North America is projected to maintain the largest market share, with strong adoption of digital investigation technologies among law enforcement, government, and enterprises. The presence of key players, robust digital forensic infrastructure, and high cybersecurity investment underpin this dominance. Strict regulatory frameworks further prompt the adoption of standardized forensic solutions, enhancing the region's market leadership.



Industry Contributor Breakdown

Insights were gathered from various industry experts, comprising 25% Tier 1, 30% Tier 2, and 45% Tier 3 companies. Geographically, the primary sources include North America (35%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (35%), with Middle East & Africa and Latin America each contributing 5%. The market's major vendors include Cellebrite (Israel), MSAB (Sweden), Oxygen Forensics (US), Magnet Forensics (Canada), and others, actively shaping the competitive landscape.



Comprehensive Research Coverage

The report segments the mobile forensics market by offering (hardware, software, services), OS type (Android, iOS, others), deployment (on-premises, cloud), organization size (large enterprises, SMEs), verticals (e.g., government, BFSI, healthcare), and regions. It provides a competitive analysis of key market players and insights into industry dynamics.



Purchasing This Report Benefits

This report helps market leaders and new entrants understand revenue approximations for the overall market and its subsegments, offering insights to strategize effectively. It highlights key market drivers such as rising mobile-centric cybercrime and legal reliance on mobile-derived evidence, while addressing challenges like the cost of advanced tools and shortage of skilled professionals. Opportunities include AI adoption in forensic automation and remote forensic capabilities.



Detailed Analysis Points

Drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the mobile forensics market.

Upcoming technologies and product development insights.

Analysis of lucrative markets and diverse geographical opportunities.

Exhaustive information on market diversification and leading player strategies, including those of Cellebrite, MSAB, and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Mobile-Centric Cybercrime Increasing Legal Reliance on Mobile-Derived Digital Evidence Widespread Growth of Enterprise Mobility

Restraints High Cost of Advanced Mobile Forensic Tools and Licensing Requirements Shortage of Skilled Professionals in Mobile Forensic Investigations Strict Data Privacy Regulations Limiting Access to Mobile Device Data

Opportunities Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Mobile Forensic Automation Shift Toward Remote and Cloud-Based Mobile Forensic Capabilities Expansion of Mobile Forensics Into Emerging Device Ecosystems

Challenges Advanced Encryption Mechanisms and Secure Device Architectures Frequent Mobile Operating System and Application Updates Increasing Use of Anti-Forensic Techniques

Case Studies Cellebrite: Orange County Sheriff's Office - Homicide Investigation Magnet Forensics: Law Enforcement Digital Evidence Analysis Federal Law Enforcement Enhances Digital Evidence Extraction and Case Resolution With Cellebrite Mobile Forensics UK Law Enforcement Reduces Forensic Backlog and Accelerates Investigations With MSAB Mobile Forensics Solutions Cybercrime Unit Strengthens Cross-Platform Evidence Analysis With Oxygen Forensics Mobile and Cloud Solutions Enterprise DFIR Team Enhances Internal Investigations and Data Visibility With Magnet Forensics Axiom Platform Kingston Police Accelerates Murder Investigation With Rapid Mobile Evidence Extraction Using MSAB Xry Pro

Industry Trends Impact of AI/Gen AI on Mobile Forensics Market Best Practices in Mobile Forensics Market Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Mobile Forensics Market Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players Success Stories and Real-World Applications



Company Profiles

Cellebrite

Magnet Forensics

MSAB

Opentext

Nuix

Oxygen Forensics

Paraben Corporation

Elcomsoft

Exterro

Salvationdata



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r896cb

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