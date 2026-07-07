Unlock Retail Success: Access Profiles of 7,284 U.S. and Canadian Companies with 27,683 Contacts

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Retail Buyer Database (Premium Subscription)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The leading database for U.S. and Canadian retail buyers offers comprehensive insights, featuring detailed company profiles complete with direct contact information, titles, merchandise specifics, sales volumes, price points, and precise details about number and type of stores. This resource is essential for businesses aiming to establish and strengthen connections within the North American retail sector.

DATABASE STATISTICS:

Total Companies: 7,284

Total Contacts: 27,683

Total Company Emails: 6,290

Total Contact Emails: 4,738

This extensive database offers unlimited search capabilities and complete access to all outlined data, including valuable contact emails when available. Users can download up to 5,000 full profiles, ensuring extensive reach and the ability to craft tailored marketing and partnership strategies.

The platform is designed to enhance business intelligence by providing retailers, manufacturers, and service providers with reliable and actionable data essential for strategic planning and optimization of sales channels. The expansive email database creates opportunities for direct marketing, facilitating personal connections that are pivotal in the labyrinthine retail industry.

A valuable asset for stakeholders in the retail ecosystem, this database ensures they can identify key players and influencers across multiple segments. The meticulously curated entries serve as a pivotal tool for market expansion and customer acquisition. By leveraging the extensive contact list, businesses can fortify their position in competitive markets.

Engage with a rich tapestry of verified profiles and navigate seamlessly through strategic partnerships and alliances. This high-value resource supports comprehensive research initiatives, aiding industry professionals in gauging market trends and making informed decisions. Through robust data delivery, retail professionals can harness critical insights to propel growth and innovation within their operations.



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1txw0f

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