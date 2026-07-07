Singapore's Cold Chain Logistics Market to Nearly Double by 2035 with a Focus on Food Security and Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Cold Chain Logistics Market by Technology; Temperature Technology; Solution; Storage Capacity; Industry - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Singapore cold chain logistics market is positioned for strong and sustained expansion, rising from approximately USD 2.01 billion in 2025 to more than USD 3.94 billion by 2035. This growth trajectory, corresponding to a CAGR of 7.40% from 2026 to 2035, reflects the increasing strategic importance of temperature-controlled logistics within Singapore's broader food security and healthcare infrastructure.

One of the most important drivers behind this growth is Singapore's "30 by 30" initiative, which aims to produce 30% of the nation's nutritional needs locally by 2030. This policy direction is increasing the requirement for advanced cold storage, distribution, and transportation systems capable of preserving perishable goods across domestic supply chains. At the same time, rising pharmaceutical sector demand is strengthening the market further, as temperature-sensitive medical products require precise handling, monitoring, and regulatory compliance throughout logistics operations.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The Singapore cold chain logistics market is structured across three distinct tiers, each serving different operational needs and customer groups. The first tier consists of Global Integrators that mainly serve pharmaceutical companies and multinational corporations. These providers deliver end-to-end logistics capabilities designed to meet the strict quality, compliance, and cross-border handling requirements of highly regulated industries.

The second tier is formed by the "National Champions," which are characterized by asset-heavy business models. These companies own and operate substantial warehouse and transportation infrastructure within Singapore, allowing them to provide large-scale and dependable cold storage and distribution services. The third tier includes the Disruptors, which are increasingly active in last-mile delivery and e-commerce fulfillment. This segment is growing in importance as demand rises for home delivery of fresh and frozen goods.

Major corporate activity is also shaping the market's future direction. A notable example is Lineage Logistics' 2024 initial public offering, which raised USD 4.44 billion. This substantial capital injection is expected to strengthen the company's regional expansion across Asia and enhance its infrastructure base and service capabilities, reinforcing competitive intensity in the Singapore market.

Core Growth Drivers

The expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is a major driver of growth in the Singapore cold chain logistics market. As these industries increase production capacity and supply chain complexity, the need for specialized temperature-controlled logistics solutions continues to rise. Singapore has become an important pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution hub, hosting facilities for major multinational companies such as Pfizer, GSK, Sanofi, and AbbVie.

This concentration of global pharmaceutical activity strengthens demand for cold chain systems that can ensure the safe movement and storage of highly sensitive medical products. Strict temperature control, traceability, and handling reliability are essential in these sectors, making pharmaceutical growth a strong and durable source of market demand.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

Solar-powered warehousing is emerging as an important opportunity in the Singapore cold chain logistics market. With sustainability objectives becoming more central to business planning, logistics operators are increasingly exploring renewable energy solutions that can reduce both operational costs and environmental impact. This is especially relevant in cold storage, where electricity consumption is consistently high due to the need for uninterrupted refrigeration.

The projected rise in carbon tax to between $50 and $80 per ton by 2030 is expected to increase pressure on operators to adopt cleaner and more cost-efficient energy sources. For cold chain facilities, solar integration offers a practical path to mitigating future tax exposure while improving long-term energy economics. As a result, solar-powered warehousing is likely to become a more attractive investment direction within the market.

Barriers to Optimization

A major barrier in the Singapore cold chain logistics market is the high cost of energy required for refrigeration. Refrigeration-related power use accounts for roughly 40% of logistics-related expenses, making it one of the largest operational cost drivers in the sector. Maintaining precise temperatures for perishable goods requires continuous energy consumption throughout both storage and transportation stages, which significantly increases cost intensity.

These cost pressures are further compounded by Singapore's high land and real estate prices. Because cold chain facilities require both energy-intensive infrastructure and valuable urban space, operators must manage a challenging cost structure. This combination of high utility burden and expensive land remains one of the most significant constraints on broader market optimization.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Technology, Vapor Compression leads the Singapore cold chain logistics market with a 42.67% share. Its dominant position is closely linked to Singapore's strict energy efficiency standards under the "Singapore Green Plan 2030." Because the market is increasingly shaped by sustainability requirements and energy performance expectations, Vapor Compression systems continue to hold strong relevance as the preferred technology for efficient and scalable refrigeration.

By Temperature Technology, the Chilled (0C to 15C) segment holds a leading 50% share. This dominance is strongly connected to the "30 by 30" food security initiative, which is increasing the importance of local fresh food production and distribution. As Singapore works to reduce reliance on imports, chilled logistics infrastructure is becoming more essential to maintaining food freshness and safety across domestic supply chains.

By Storage Capacity, Large-scale facilities account for approximately 41.3% of the market. Their leadership is largely explained by the trend toward consolidating logistics functions into centralized mega-hubs. In a market where land is limited and highly valuable, large-scale storage facilities allow operators to maximize space efficiency while improving distribution coordination.

By Industry, Food and Beverages dominates with a 78.09% share. This reflects Singapore's heavy dependence on imported food, with around 90% of total food supply sourced externally. Because of this reliance, cold chain logistics plays a critical role in maintaining the safety, freshness, and availability of perishable food products throughout the import and distribution process.

Segment Breakdown By Technology:

Vapor Compression

Blast Freezing

Evaporative Cooling

Programmable Logic Controller

Cryogenic Systems

Other Technologies

By Temperature Technology:

Chilled (0C to 15C)

Frozen (-18C to 0C)

Deep-frozen (< -18C)

By Solution:

Cold Chain Warehouse/storage

Cold Chain Transport

Automated Temperature Type Handling

Refrigerated Packaging

By Storage Capacity:

Small-scale (Up to 1,000 MT)

Medium-scale (1,000-5,000 MT)

Large-scale (Above 5,000 MT)

By Industry:

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Others

Geographical Breakdown

Singapore's cold chain logistics market is being shaped by a combination of domestic food security priorities, pharmaceutical manufacturing strength, and limited land availability. The country's strategic role as a trade and healthcare hub gives cold chain logistics a critical position in supporting both essential imports and high-value regulated products. This has encouraged the development of highly specialized logistics infrastructure capable of meeting strict quality, timing, and temperature standards.

Market development is also being influenced by consolidation into larger storage hubs and the increasing use of advanced transport and warehouse systems to maximize efficiency within a land-constrained environment. As Singapore continues strengthening local food resilience and pharmaceutical capabilities, cold chain logistics is expected to remain a vital enabling sector for national supply security and commercial competitiveness.

Leading Market Participants

A. P. Moller-Maersk A/S (Maersk)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Cushman & Wakefield

DB Schenker Logistics Company

DHL Logistics

MNX Global Logistics

Yusen Logistics Service

Pan Ocean

Americold Logistics LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

CEVA Logistics SA

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief UA

Other Prominent Players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Singapore



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