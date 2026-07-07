Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RF And Microwave Diodes - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RF and Microwave Diodes market is poised for growth, expanding from USD 2.03 billion in 2025 and USD 2.11 billion in 2026 to USD 2.48 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.28% from 2026 to 2031. The market is segmented by type, frequency band, material technology, end-user industry, and geography, with forecasts provided in USD value.

Global RF And Microwave Diodes Market Trends and Insights

Proliferation Of Global 5G Infrastructure

By 2025, more than 642 network operators had allocated capital to 5G, with 374 launching commercial services. China's macro cells necessitate large volumes of PIN and varactor diodes for switching and tuning. Antenna densification in massive-MIMO radios requires additional Schottky rectifiers, supporting multi-band architectures and accelerating GaN cost reductions.

Rising IoT And Smart Consumer Electronics Demand

China had 2.888 billion cellular IoT connections in 2025, an 8.7% increase, reflecting diverse RF design needs. Upgrades in Wi-Fi 6E and 7 broadening varactor diode ranges in routers and smartphones, along with Schottky's incorporation in low-voltage converters, drive demand for quiet power rails and low-loss Schottky structures.

Volatile Raw-Material Prices (Ga, Si, SiC, InP)

China's gallium export ban in December 2024 led to a 150% price surge in Europe by May 2025. US reliance on imports and attempts to qualify alternate suppliers highlight the challenge, while Wolfspeed's SiC breakthrough promises future cost relief, yet current unpredictability pressures margins and hinders capacity planning.

Other analyzed drivers and restraints include:

Expansion Of Automotive Radar And ADAS Adoption

Growth Of LEO Satellite Constellations

Semiconductor Capacity Constraints And Supply Chain Risk

Segment Analysis

PIN devices accounted for 38.12% of revenue in 2025 due to their essential role in base-station switches. Schottky variants are growing at a 3.83% CAGR due to their efficiency advantages. The market for Schottky-enabled power conditioning in 5G networks is set to expand sharply. Meanwhile, varactor diodes follow Wi-Fi upgrades, and Zener solutions retain importance for transient suppression.

The up-to-3 GHz tier remains vital for IoT gateways, although commoditized pricing affects revenue. In contrast, the 3-8 GHz band gains a 29.53% revenue share due to established infrastructure. The 20-40 GHz Ka/V-band supports automotive radar and 5G cells, while the above-40 GHz category is the fastest growing, driven by satellite adoption.

Thermal-management complexity in mmWave domains prompts diode and substrate provider collaborations. Gore's insulation demonstrates potential benefits, and as satellite data-rate targets rise, efficiency improvements enhance vendor revenue leverage.

Geography Analysis

Asia Pacific led with 42.43% revenue in 2025 and a projected 3.46% CAGR to 2031. China dominates the market with strategic gallium export leverage and patent filings, supported by South Korean and Japanese innovation.

North America is revitalizing its manufacturing base through CHIPS Act incentives and regional redundancy efforts, although growth is tempered by costs and labor shortages. Europe's focus lies in the auto industry, mandated to include radar modules in all new cars, while expansion in Middle East, Africa, and South America relies on telecom upgrades and mining automation.

List of Companies Covered in this Report:

Microchip Technology Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Diodes Incorporated

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Nexperia B.V. (Wingtech Technology Co., Ltd.)

onsemi (Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC)

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Ampleon, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (Avago Technologies)

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

SemiGen, Inc.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Central Semiconductor Corp.

Additional Benefits:

Market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support





Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of Global 5G Infrastructure

4.2.2 Rising IoT and Smart-Consumer Electronics Demand

4.2.3 Expansion of Automotive Radar and ADAS Adoption

4.2.4 Growth of LEO Satellite Constellations

4.2.5 mmWave Radar Uptake in Industrial Drones and Robots

4.2.6 Shift Toward Wide-Bandgap (GaN/SiC) Diode Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile Raw-Material Prices, Ga, Si, SiC, InP

4.3.2 Semiconductor Capacity Constraints and Supply Chain Risk

4.3.3 Thermal-Management Challenges at More Than 40 GHz

4.3.4 Export-Control Restrictions on High-Frequency Devices

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Investment Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 PIN Diodes

5.1.2 Schottky Diodes

5.1.3 Varactor (Tuning) Diodes

5.1.4 Gunn Diodes

5.1.5 Tunnel Diodes

5.1.6 Zener Diodes

5.1.7 Other Diodes

5.2 By Frequency Band

5.2.1 Up to 3 GHz

5.2.2 3 - 8 GHz, C-/X-Band

5.2.3 8 - 20 GHz, Ku-/K-Band

5.2.4 20 - 40 GHz, Ka-/V-Band

5.2.5 Above 40 GHz, mmWave

5.3 By Material Technology

5.3.1 Silicon (Si)

5.3.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

5.3.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN)

5.3.4 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

5.3.5 Other Material Technologies

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 Automotive

5.4.2 Consumer Electronics

5.4.3 Telecommunications and Networking

5.4.4 Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

5.4.5 Medical and Healthcare

5.4.6 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.7 Energy and Utilities

5.4.8 Other End-User Industries

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 South Korea

5.5.4.4 India

5.5.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.6 Africa

5.5.6.1 South Africa

5.5.6.2 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.4.2 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4.3 Diodes Incorporated

6.4.4 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

6.4.5 Nexperia B.V. (Wingtech Technology Co., Ltd.)

6.4.6 onsemi (Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC)

6.4.7 ROHM Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

6.4.9 Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

6.4.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.4.11 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.4.12 Ampleon, Inc.

6.4.13 Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc.

6.4.14 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

6.4.15 Qorvo, Inc.

6.4.16 Broadcom Inc. (Avago Technologies)

6.4.17 Excelitas Technologies Corp.

6.4.18 SemiGen, Inc.

6.4.19 Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

6.4.20 Central Semiconductor Corp.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98he6x

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