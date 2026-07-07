[Latest] Global Infant Medicine Syringes Market Size/Share Worth USD 1108.13 Million by 2035 at a 5.89% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Infant Medicine Syringes Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Oral Syringes, Nasal Syringes), By Material (Plastic, Glass), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Infant Medicine Syringes Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 625.23 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 662.06 million in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1108.13 million by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.89% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Infant Medicine Syringes Market Revenue and Trends

The infant medicine syringes market is projected to grow well due to increased demand for precise pediatric dosing solutions, rising birth rates in the select regions, and rising awareness of medication safety for the infants. The other attribute is the switch to home healthcare, where the caregivers prefer pre-measured, simple-to-use, and spill-resistant tools, along with the expansion of liquid pediatric formulations by the pharmaceutical companies. Technological advancements like enhanced measurement precision, child-safe ergonomic designs, and BPA-free medical-grade materials are pushing towards further adoption.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Infant Medicine Syringes Market?

The factor significantly contributing to the growth of the infant medicine syringe market is the rising focus on the administration of safe and precise medication to young children and infants. Healthcare providers and parents are developing a higher degree of awareness of risks linked with inaccurate dosing, particularly with liquid medicines, which has bolstered adoption of various calibrated dosing tools like oral syringes. Increasing incidences of pediatric illnesses inclusive of fever-related conditions, respiratory infections, and gastrointestinal disorders do raise the frequency of medication in infants. In addition a shift in the direction of self-administration and home-based care has rendered spill-proof, easy-to-use, and precisely marked syringes more necessary. Technological enhancements like color-coded markings, anti-leak designs, and BPA-free medical-grade plastics are also improving safety and usability.

The other driver is expanding healthcare infrastructure followed by pharmaceutical distribution networks, especially in the emerging economies. Better access to clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies ensures that a wider range of pediatric medicines and related delivery devices, such as infant syringes, are available. The government initiatives emphasized on vaccination programs child health, and safe medication practices are also prompting usage of standardized dosing instruments. The pharmaceutical companies are also increasingly producing liquid pediatric formulations, which is generating demand for delivery devices that are compatible. Additionally, rising product availability through e-commerce platforms and online pharmacies is rendering medicine syringes more accessible.

(A free sample of the Infant Medicine Syringes report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insights

By Type

Amongst oral and nasal syringes, the former are preferred due to their ease of use and ability to deliver accurate doses of medication. Such syringes are designed for ensuring precise dosing, which is important for infant medication. Rising preference for precise medication delivery systems is driving demand pertaining to oral syringes. Nasal syringes are asked for where rapid absorption is needed.

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By Material

The infant medicine syringes market is composed of glass and plastic materials. The latter are among the most commonly used due to their affordability, ease of use, and durability. Such syringes are shatterproof and lightweight, thereby rendering them ideal for usage in home healthcare settings. Advancements such as the development of eco-friendly and BPA-free options are propelling market growth. Glass syringes are preferred where it is imperative to maintain chemical resistance and the ability to maintain medications’ purity. Such syringes are used in clinics and hospitals where the highest standards of safety and hygiene are needed.

By End-user

The infant medicine syringes market constitutes clinics, hospitals, and home care settings. Hospitals dominate the market by end-user, driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases among infants and the increasing demand for accurate medication delivery systems. Rising emphasis on personalized medicine is driving the market further. Clinics are also a major player, with increased focus on developing syringes easy to utilize for caregivers and parents. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the infants and the need for accurate medication delivery systems are also adding to the market revenue.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the infant medicine syringes market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the infant medicine syringes market forward?

What are the infant medicine syringe industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the infant medicine syringes market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the infant medicine syringes market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America leads the infant medicine syringes market due to higher incidences of chronic diseases amongst the infants followed by demand for accurate medication delivery systems. Also, there is an increased focus on customized medicine along with well-established healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is credited to expanding healthcare infrastructure in China, India, Indonesia, and likewise coupled with rising emphasis on development of eco-friendly syringes. The governments are also focusing on improving healthcare services and facilities.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 662.06 Million Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 1108.13 Million Market Size in 2025 USD 625.23 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.89% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Material, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

BD and various other global manufacturers are increasing production in many regions to ensure supply stability and reduce dependency-related risks, while also addressing regulatory concerns about safety and quality standards in syringe production.

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List of the prominent players in the infant medicine syringes market:

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

Cardinal Health

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Others

The Infant Medicine Syringes Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Oral Syringes

Nasal Syringes

By Material

Plastic

Glass

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Infant Medicine Syringes Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/infant-medicine-syringes-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Infant Medicine Syringes Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the Following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Infant Medicine Syringes Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Infant Medicine Syringes Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Infant Medicine Syringes Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Infant Medicine Syringes Market? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the infant medicine syringes market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Infant Medicine Syringes Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an infant medicine syringes market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the infant medicine syringes industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Infant Medicine Syringes Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Infant Medicine Syringe Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Infant Medicine Syringes Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/infant-medicine-syringes-market

Reasons to Purchase Infant Medicine Syringes Market Report

The Infant Medicine Syringes Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Infant Medicine Syringes The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Infant Medicine Syringes Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Infant Medicine Syringes Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global infant medicine syringes market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide infant medicine syringes market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the infant medicine syringes market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the infant medicine syringes market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Infant Medicine Syringes market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the infant medicine syringes industry.

Managers in the Infant Medicine Syringes sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide infant medicine syringes market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Infant Medicine Syringes products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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