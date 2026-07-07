West Red Lake Gold Reports 43.38 g/t Au over 3.85m, 53.87 g/t Au over 3.1m and 10.22 g/t Au over 13.35m from Austin 955 and 904 Complexes – Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine (“Madsen”) located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Will Robinson, Vice President of Exploration, commented, “Definition drilling at Madsen continues to intercept significant gold mineralization within the 904 Complex. We are currently advancing laterally across the upper portions of this panel, and we look forward to testing this area at depth over the coming months as underground decline development opens new drill access. Our ultimate objective at the 904 Complex is to define a broad panel of non-remnant mineralization, positioning it to be sequenced into our H1 2027 mine plan. The technical team remains well on schedule to deliver on that target.

While we advance the 904 Complex, we are also capitalizing on high-value opportunities elsewhere in the deposit made available by ongoing development. A prime case in point is the shallower Austin 955 area, which has recently returned a number of impressive results and notable showings of visible gold highlighted in this update."

The results from Austin 904 Complex presented in this update were all drilled from the 13 Level of the Madsen Mine at approximately 650 metre (“m”) depth. These results are in addition to those announced on April 13, 2026 which highlighted 215.46 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 5.35m, 50.34 g/t Au over 4.05m and 61.70 g/t Au over 3m, and on February 25, 2026 which highlighted 219.73 g/t Au over 4.8 m, 148.36 g/t Au over 3m and 133.13 g/t Au over 2.5m.

The results from the Austin 955 Complex were drilled from the 12 Level of the Madsen Mine at approximately 600m depth.

The Austin 904 represents a unique opportunity within the Madsen deposit, comprising an approximately 200m by 200m panel of intact gold mineralization that was not historically mined. This is rare for the Madsen deposit and places WRLG in a favorable position to have full access to the entire mineralized zone for mining which is expected to result in larger stopes and increased efficiency during design and extraction.

AUSTIN 955 COMPLEX HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM26D-12-5110-013 intersected 3.85m @ 43.38 g/t Au, from 74.15m to 78.00m, including 0.5m @ 291.94 g/t Au, from 74.65m to 75.15m. This intercept was complimented by a stringer of visible gold running along foliation (Figure 1).





FIGURE 1. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-12-5110-013 at 75m downhole depth.

Hole MM26D-12-5110-048 intersected 3.10m @ 53.87 g/t Au, from 64.4m to 67.5m, including 0.5m @ 322.89 g/t Au, from 65.4m to 65.9m. This intercept was complimented by multiple occurrences of visible gold (Figure 2).





FIGURE 2. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-12-5110-048 at 65.5m downhole depth.

Hole MM26D-12-5110-024 intersected 5.25m @ 24.03 g/t Au, from 73.25m to 78.50m, including 0.5m @ 228.84 g/t Au, from 76.1m to 76.6m. This intercept was complimented by visible gold spatially associated with quartz-carbonate veining and strong silicification (Figure 3).





FIGURE 3. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-12-5110-024 at 76.45m downhole depth.

Hole MM26D-12-5110-005 intersected 5.9m @ 20.17 g/t Au, from 77.0m to 82.9m, including 0.5m @ 195.97 g/t Au, from 80.35m to 80.85m. This intercept was complimented by visible gold spatially associated with pyrite mineralization (Figure 4).





FIGURE 4. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-12-5110-005 at 80.6m downhole depth.

Hole MM26D-12-5110-021 intersected 15m @ 6.93 g/t Au, from 72m to 87m, including 0.5m @ 103.89 g/t Au, from 82.3m to 82.8m. This intercept was complimented by visible gold spatially associated with quartz-carbonate veining (Figure 5).





FIGURE 5. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-12-5110-021 at 82.7m downhole depth.

Hole MM26D-12-5110-046 intersected 3.5m @ 29.52 g/t Au, from 80.0m to 83.5m, including 0.8m @ 113.63 g/t Au, from 81.0m to 81.8m. This intercept was complimented by multiple occurrences of visible gold spatially associated with quartz veining and strong silicification.

Visible gold was also observed in hole MM26D-12-5110-016 at 69m downhole depth.

AUSTIN 904 COMPLEX HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM26D-13-4955-003 intersected 13.35m @ 10.22 g/t Au , from 81.00m to 94.35m, including 1.1m @ 69.85 g/t Au , from 81.9m to 83.0m, also including 0.55m @ 30.65 g/t Au , from 92.45m to 93.00m.



intersected , from 81.00m to 94.35m, including , from 81.9m to 83.0m, also including , from 92.45m to 93.00m. Hole MM26D-13-4955-006 intersected 10.2m @ 11.98 g/t Au , from 88.3m to 98.5m, including 1m @ 28.09 g/t Au , from 89.5m to 90.5m, also including 1.1m @ 53.99 g/t Au , from 92.8m to 93.9m, also including 0.7m @ 29.45 g/t Au, from 96.75m to 97.45m.



intersected , from 88.3m to 98.5m, including , from 89.5m to 90.5m, also including , from 92.8m to 93.9m, also including from 96.75m to 97.45m. Hole MM26D-13-5022-008 intersected 4.6m @ 24.22 g/t Au , from 100.9m to 105.5m, including 0.6m @ 23.99 g/t Au , from 100.9m to 101.5m, also including 0.5m @ 180.67 g/t Au , from 104.0m to 104.5m.



intersected , from 100.9m to 105.5m, including , from 100.9m to 101.5m, also including , from 104.0m to 104.5m. Hole MM26D-13-4955-004 intersected 4.8m @ 21.56 g/t Au, from 69.5m to 74.3m, including 0.5m @ 144.56 g/t Au, from 69.50m to 70.0m.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts from drilling at Austin 955 and 904 Complexes. Please refer to Figure 6 for spatial distribution of these intercepts.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM26D-12-5110-001 Austin - 955 68.50 75.00 6.50 7.36 Incl. 72.00 73.00 1.00 24.51 MM26D-12-5110-004 Austin - 955 88.05 91.20 3.15 9.40 MM26D-12-5110-005 Austin - 955 77.00 82.90 5.90 20.17 Incl. 80.35 80.85 0.50 195.97 MM26D-12-5110-006 Austin - 955 82.00 89.00 7.00 5.28 MM26D-12-5110-008 Austin - 955 91.00 99.00 8.00 4.84 MM26D-12-5110-010 Austin - 955 70.00 76.00 6.00 7.21 Incl. 74.05 75.00 0.95 26.07 MM26D-12-5110-013 Austin - 955 74.15 78.00 3.85 43.38 Incl. 74.65 75.15 0.50 291.94 MM26D-12-5110-014 Austin - 955 68.20 76.45 8.25 4.97 MM26D-12-5110-015 Austin - 955 80.30 89.30 9.00 6.84 Incl. 82.50 83.50 1.00 26.76 MM26D-12-5110-016 Austin - 955 65.50 69.90 4.40 8.00 Incl. 68.90 69.40 0.50 33.33 MM26D-12-5110-017 Austin - 955 76.55 84.50 7.95 3.60 MM26D-12-5110-021 Austin - 955 72.00 87.00 15.00 6.93 Incl. 82.30 82.80 0.50 103.89 MM26D-12-5110-022 Austin - 955 60.00 72.00 12.00 4.26 MM26D-12-5110-024 Austin - 955 73.25 78.50 5.25 24.03 Incl. 76.10 76.60 0.50 228.84 MM26D-12-5110-025 Austin - 955 59.75 66.00 6.25 6.64 Incl. 61.90 62.40 0.50 36.55 MM26D-12-5110-027 Austin - 955 66.25 69.75 3.50 7.18 Incl. 68.00 68.75 0.75 23.89 MM26D-12-5110-038 Austin - 955 59.85 64.00 4.15 11.44 MM26D-12-5110-039 Austin - 955 76.00 78.00 2.00 25.01 Incl. 76.60 77.45 0.85 58.40 MM26D-12-5110-046 Austin - 955 80.00 83.50 3.50 29.52 Incl. 81.00 81.80 0.80 113.63 MM26D-12-5110-048 Austin - 955 64.40 67.50 3.10 53.87 Incl. 65.40 65.90 0.50 322.89 MM26D-12-5110-050 Austin - 955 79.00 82.50 3.50 7.80 Incl. 80.00 80.50 0.50 45.72 MM26D-12-5110-057 Austin - 955 85.00 88.00 3.00 10.72 Incl. 86.55 87.50 0.95 23.45 MM26D-13-4955-003 Austin - 904 81.00 94.35 13.35 10.22 Incl. 81.90 83.00 1.10 69.85 Also Incl. 92.45 93.00 0.55 30.65 MM26D-13-4955-004 Austin - 904 69.50 74.30 4.80 21.56 Incl. 69.50 70.00 0.50 144.56 MM26D-13-4955-005 Austin - 904 78.80 83.00 4.20 13.13 Incl. 81.70 82.25 0.55 86.17 MM26D-13-4955-006 Austin - 904 88.30 98.50 10.20 11.98 Incl. 89.50 90.50 1.00 28.09 Also Incl. 92.80 93.90 1.10 53.99 Also Incl. 96.75 97.45 0.70 29.45 MM26D-13-4955-008 Austin - 904 73.85 78.00 4.15 23.94 Incl. 74.85 75.45 0.60 159.89 MM26D-13-4955-015 Austin - 904 82.10 89.85 7.75 7.37 MM26D-13-4955-020 Austin - 904 66.00 68.75 2.75 9.83 Incl. Austin - 904 68.10 68.75 0.65 27.26 MM26D-13-4955-022 Austin - 904 87.75 90.85 3.10 10.48 Incl. 89.25 89.75 0.50 45.83 MM26D-13-5022-001 Austin - 904 121.00 123.50 2.50 14.93 Incl. 122.60 123.50 0.90 23.06 MM26D-13-5022-003 Austin - 904 109.50 115.60 6.10 4.34 MM26D-13-5022-008 Austin - 904 100.90 105.50 4.60 24.22 Incl. Austin - 904 100.90 101.50 0.60 23.99 Also Incl. Austin - 904 104.00 104.50 0.50 180.67

*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. The gold assay results presented are uncapped values. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole length based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip MM26D-12-5110-001 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -146 90.0 103 13 MM26D-12-5110-004 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -147 114.0 104 -7 MM26D-12-5110-005 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -146 96.0 106 3 MM26D-12-5110-006 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -146 96.0 103 -1 MM26D-12-5110-008 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -147 102.0 105 -11 MM26D-12-5110-010 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -146 87.0 106 11 MM26D-12-5110-013 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -146 87.0 109 5 MM26D-12-5110-014 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -146 84.0 110 9 MM26D-12-5110-015 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -147 102.0 110 -9 MM26D-12-5110-016 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -145 84.0 111 19 MM26D-12-5110-017 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -147 93.0 112 -5 MM26D-12-5110-021 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -147 99.0 114 -10 MM26D-12-5110-022 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -146 81.0 115 11 MM26D-12-5110-024 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -147 93.0 116 -5 MM26D-12-5110-025 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -145 81.0 118 17 MM26D-12-5110-027 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -146 84.0 119 5 MM26D-12-5110-029 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -147 90.0 120 -5 MM26D-12-5110-038 Austin - 955 435995 5646914 -145 78.0 128 17 MM26D-12-5110-045 Austin - 955 435994 5646913 -146 84.0 140 7 MM26D-12-5110-046 Austin - 955 435994 5646913 -146 87.0 142 0 MM26D-12-5110-048 Austin - 955 435994 5646913 -146 84.0 148 7 MM26D-12-5110-050 Austin - 955 435994 5646913 -146 87.0 150 0 MM26D-12-5110-057 Austin - 955 435994 5646913 -146 93.0 163 0 MM26D-13-4955-002 Austin - 904 435932 5646789 -234 117.0 97 0 MM26D-13-4955-003 Austin - 904 435932 5646789 -234 120.0 100 -8 MM26D-13-4955-004 Austin - 904 435932 5646789 -233 96.0 102 2 MM26D-13-4955-005 Austin - 904 435932 5646789 -234 99.0 103 -3 MM26D-13-4955-006 Austin - 904 435932 5646789 -234 114.0 104 -12 MM26D-13-4955-008 Austin - 904 435932 5646789 -234 111.0 107 -3 MM26D-13-4955-015 Austin - 904 435932 5646789 -234 111.0 106 -7 MM26D-13-4955-020 Austin - 904 435932 5646788 -233 102.0 121 2 MM26D-13-4955-022 Austin - 904 435932 5646788 -234 104.5 124 -9 MM26D-13-4955-025 Austin - 904 435931 5646787 -234 90.0 133 1 MM26D-13-5022-001 Austin - 904 435921 5646871 -225 141.0 135 0 MM26D-13-5022-003 Austin - 904 435921 5646871 -225 165.0 136 9 MM26D-13-5022-008 Austin - 904 435921 5646871 -225 150.0 133 15



DISCUSSION

Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the Austin structures are hosted within broad, kilometre-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin and South Austin Zones. It is anticipated that this will continue to be the strategy through 2026.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web link: WRLG Figures July 7, 2026 News Release.





FIGURE 6. Long Section showing drill highlights from current press release in Austin 904 and 955 Complexes with (grade x thickness) at ≥ 25 (g/t Au x m). Interval length denotes downhole core length. True thickness has not been calculated, but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole length based on intercept angles observed in the drill core.[1]

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated April 30, 2026 with an effective date of January 7, 2025 (the “Madsen Report”). A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource’s Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS’s facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Mineral resources as stated are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Madsen Mine also contains Probable reserves of 478 thousand ounces (“koz”) of gold grading 8.16 g/t Au within 1.87 Mt. Mineral reserve estimates are based on a gold price of US$1,680/oz. Please refer to the Madsen Report. The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022, to the mine closure on October 24, 2022, as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold producer and developer advancing a high-grade, district scale opportunity in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The Company’s flagship Madsen Mine has recently achieved commercial production and is positioned as the central hub of a growing multi asset platform. The Company controls a 47 km² land package in one of the world’s most prolific mining districts, which has historically produced over 20 million ounces of gold from high grade systems1. West Red Lake also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, covering 31 km² that includes three past producing mines (Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit) and represents a key source of future production growth.





1 Twomey, T. and McGibbon, S. Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp Inc. (2022). “The Geological Setting and Estimation of Gold Grade of the High-Grade Zone, Red Lake Mine.” Exploration Mining Geology, Vol. 10, Nos. 1–2, pp. 19–34. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”).

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

“Shane Williams”

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash

V.P. Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 569-5559

Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company’s website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “planned”, and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated impact of the drilling results on actual production at the Madsen Mine; the expectations of results in larger stopes and efficiency at the Madsen Mine; the potential production of mining operations at the Madsen Mine; the further anticipated drilling to occur at Madsen for the remainder of 2026; any untapped growth potential in the Madsen deposit; and the Company’s future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in the Company’s business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b62dfef-15f4-484a-8577-6574d305e007

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eecabfa6-5949-45cf-902f-db814876ec71

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6162b534-b545-4e46-b7bf-d8a9d8ab6f53

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/762c5238-cfce-48ed-b23c-e33585c7067f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f2b7eab-fda6-4c03-90e7-54f7fb79ddd6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a5f06cc-1664-4ea1-bce9-fba80eb89a86

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e485bf6-9d64-44fd-9b62-937db8b69f78