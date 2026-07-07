Global Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market Set to Double by 2033 Driven by Industrialization and Sustainability

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) market size was valued at USD 44.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 87.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2026 to 2033. The demand for cost-efficient and quick construction solutions drives interest in PEMBs, especially in the industrial and logistics sectors.

As the preference for sustainable, lightweight, and quick-installation building systems grows, PEMBs become more attractive due to their reduced construction times, minimized material waste, and lower costs compared to traditional construction methods. These structures are prefabricated in factory environments and assembled on-site, cutting down on labor needs and ensuring predictable project timelines. This efficient construction method is increasingly popular for warehouses, factories, commercial complexes, and aircraft hangars as businesses prioritize cost-effectiveness and rapid project delivery.

Significant growth in logistics infrastructure, e-commerce warehouses, and manufacturing facilities globally further boosts market momentum. The rise of global trade and e-commerce necessitates the construction of expansive, flexible warehouse spaces. PEMBs meet these needs with structural strength and the capacity for interior flexibility. Additionally, government initiatives in industrial corridors, manufacturing zones, and infrastructure projects promote PEMB adoption, particularly in emerging markets.

Sustainability aspects and advancements in steel fabrication contribute positively to market expansion. PEMBs incorporate optimized structural designs and recyclable materials, reducing material consumption and waste. Enhanced insulation, modern coatings, and energy-efficient technologies improve their durability and energy performance. With a growing focus on sustainable practices and green building standards, the adoption of PEMB solutions is set to expand in industrial and commercial settings.

Global Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Report Segmentation This detailed report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and national levels and analyzes current trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, segmented by application and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Manufacturing

Warehouse

Agriculture

Recreational

Other Applications

Office

Education

Healthcare

Lodging & Restaurants

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain deep insights into the market across key regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the market presence of leading players.

Future Trends: Discover key trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and inform strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2033

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for comprehensive market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to keep you ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $44.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Pre-engineered Metal Building Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Manufacturing

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Warehouse

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Agriculture

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Recreational

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Office

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.8. Education

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.9. Healthcare

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.10. Lodging & Restaurants

4.10.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.11. Others

4.11.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. North America

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.3.3. U.S.

5.3.4. Canada

5.3.5. Mexico

5.4. Europe

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Germany

5.4.4. UK

5.4.5. France

5.4.6. Italy

5.4.7. Spain

5.5. Asia-Pacific

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5.3. China

5.5.4. India

5.5.5. Japan

5.6. Latin America

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Middle East & Africa

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

6.2. Key Company Categorization

6.3. Company Position Analysis, 2025

6.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.5. Strategy Mapping

6.5.1. Expansion

6.5.2. Collaborations/ Partnerships/ Agreements

6.5.3. New Product launches

6.5.4. Mergers & Acquisitions

6.5.5. Divestments

6.5.6. Others



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Nucor Building Systems

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Financial performance

7.1.3. Product benchmarking

7.2. BlueScope Buildings North America

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Financial performance

7.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.3. Kirby Building Systems, LLC

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Financial performance

7.3.3. Product benchmarking

7.4. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.5. EPACK Prefab

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Financial performance

7.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.6. Allied Steel Buildings

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Financial performance

7.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.7. Pacific Building Systems

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Financial performance

7.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.8. Titan Steel Structures

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Financial performance

7.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.9. Inland Buildings

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Financial performance

7.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.10. Summit Steel Buildings

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Financial performance

7.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.11. Central States

7.11.1. Company overview

7.11.2. Financial performance

7.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.12. BORGA Steel Buildings and Components

7.12.1. Company overview

7.12.2. Financial performance

7.12.3. Product benchmarking



List of Tables

Table 1 Pre-engineered Metal Building market estimates & forecast, by application 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 2 North America Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 3 North America Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 4 U.S. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 5 U.S. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 6 Canada Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 7 Canada Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 8 Mexico Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 9 Mexico Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 10 Europe Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 11 Europe Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 12 Germany Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 13 Germany Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 14 France Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 15 France Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 16 Italy Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 17 Italy Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 18 UK Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 19 UK Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 20 Spain Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 21 Spain Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 22 Asia-Pacific Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 23 Asia-Pacific Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 24 China Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 25 China Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 26 India Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 27 India Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 28 Japan Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 29 Japan Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 30 Latin America Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 31 Latin America Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 32 Middle East & Africa Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 33 Middle East & Africa Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



List of Figures

Figure 1 Market Segmentation & Scope

Figure 2 Information Procurement

Figure 3 Primary Research Pattern

Figure 4 Primary Research Process

Figure 5 Market Research Approaches - Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 6 Market Research Approaches - Top-Down Approach

Figure 7 Market Research Approaches - Combined Approach

Figure 8 Regional Outlook

Figure 9 Segmental Outlook

Figure 10 Competitive Outlook

Figure 11 Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market - Value Chain Analysis

Figure 12 Pre-Engineered Metal Building: Market Dynamics

Figure 13 Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market Driver Impact Analysis

Figure 14 Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market Restraint Impact Analysis

Figure 15 Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

Figure 16 Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

Figure 17 Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market, by Region: Key Takeaways

Figure 18 Pre-Engineered Metal Building Market: Region Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

Figure 19 North America Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 20 U.S. Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 21 Canada Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 22 Mexico Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 23 Europe Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 24 Germany Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 25 France Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 26 Italy Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 27 UK Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 28 Spain Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 29 Asia-Pacific Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 30 China Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 31 India Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 32 Japan Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 33 Latin America Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Figure 34 Middle East & Africa Pre-engineered Metal Building Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)





Companies Featured

Nucor Building Systems

BlueScope Buildings North America

Kirby Building Systems, LLC

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

EPACK Prefab

Allied Steel Buildings

Pacific Building Systems

Titan Steel Structures

Inland Buildings

Summit Steel Buildings

Central States

BORGA Steel Buildings and Components

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q737ql

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