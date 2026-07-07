Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Income Asset Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fixed income asset management market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding from $77.99 trillion in 2025 to $86.04 trillion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.3%. This surge is primarily due to low interest rates, increased demand for income-generating assets, and the development of diversified fixed income instruments. As we look ahead, the market is expected to reach $122.76 trillion by 2030, growing at a 9.3% CAGR, driven by normalized interest rates and expanding sustainable debt instruments.
In recent years, the demand for income investments has been a pivotal factor in market expansion. These investments typically offer stable returns and regular cash flows, appealing to investors in uncertain economic conditions. In June 2024, the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) reported a boost in net assets of UCITS, hitting EUR 20.7 trillion ($22 trillion) by the end of 2023, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. This upsurge underscores the growing appeal of income investments, simultaneously catalyzing growth in the fixed income asset management market.
Key players in the market are innovating to maintain their competitive edge. J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) in October 2023, an actively managed fixed-income ETF on the NYSE Arca. JBND employs a bottom-up, value-oriented strategy, focusing on securitized debt to outperform the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index over a three- to five-year cycle.
In December 2025, Horizon Investments LLC acquired Anfield Capital Management, aiming to bolster its fixed-income capabilities and expand its product offerings, including ETFs and mutual funds. This acquisition indicates a strong strategic move to enhance service to financial advisors and institutional clients.
Prominent companies in the market include BlackRock Inc, Fidelity Investments, The Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, among others. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead growth moving forward. Key regions in the report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The fixed income asset management market encompasses revenues from portfolio management, risk management, credit analysis, and asset allocation services. The market's valuation considers only entities trading directly or end consumers, excluding revenues from resales along supply chains.
This promising outlook for the fixed income asset management market reflects robust opportunities for growth, driven by strategic innovations and evolving investor needs in a dynamic financial landscape.
The Fixed Income Asset Management Market Global Report 2026 is a pivotal resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This comprehensive report provides essential insights into the fixed income asset management market, which is currently experiencing robust growth, and outlines future trends that will shape the market over the next ten years and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Acquire a global perspective with the most exhaustive report covering 16 geographies.
- Analyze the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, interest rate changes, and regulatory landscapes on the market.
- Develop regional and country strategies using localized data and analysis.
- Identify lucrative investment growth segments.
- Use forecast data, drivers, and emerging trends to outperform competitors.
- Understand your customers with detailed end-user analysis.
- Benchmark performance against leading competitors using market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) to measure market potential and attractiveness.
- Leverage high-quality data and analysis to enhance both internal and external presentations.
- Stay updated with the latest market data and an Excel dashboard for facile data extraction and analysis.
Description: The report delves into where the largest and fastest-growing markets for fixed income asset management exist. It examines factors relating the market to the broader economy, demography, and similar markets, and explores the forces shaping the market, including technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences.
- It covers market attributes, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness scoring, the competitive landscape, and strategies shaping this market. Geographic historical and forecast market growth is detailed.
- A supply chain analysis offers an overview of the entire value chain, including raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis, while listing competitors at each supply chain level.
- Updated trends and strategies highlight emerging technology trends like digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation.
- Regulatory and investment landscapes are discussed, including key regulations, investor incentives, and funding trends influencing growth and innovation.
- The report provides historic market size data and forecasts market developments, considering major impacting factors like AI and automation advancements, geopolitical issues, and economic factors.
- The TAM analysis quantifies market potential, offering strategic insights and growth opportunities. Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential and risk profiles, providing strategic implications for decision-makers.
- Market segmentations and geographic analyses provide detailed breakdowns, covering expanded geographies such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to supply chain realignments.
- The competitive landscape chapter describes market nature, shares, and leading companies, highlighting significant financial deals.
- A company scoring matrix evaluates leading companies based on market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Asset Class: Government Bonds; Corporate Bonds; etc.
- By Investment Strategy: Core, Active, Passive
- By End User: Institutional, Retail
Subsegments:
- By Government Bonds: Treasury, Sovereign, etc.
- By Corporate Bonds: Investment-Grade, High-Yield, etc.
- By Municipal Bonds: General Obligation, Revenue, etc.
- By Mortgage-Backed Securities: RMBS, CMBS, etc.
- By Asset-Backed Securities: Auto Loan, Credit Card, etc.
- By High-Yield Bonds: Junk, Emerging Market, etc.
- Other Asset Classes: TIPS, Foreign Currency, etc.
Companies Mentioned: BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard, State Street, PIMCO, etc.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, etc.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, etc.
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Market size, growth ratios, expenditure per capita, etc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$86.04 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$122.76 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Active Bond Management Strategies
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Esg-Aligned Fixed Income Portfolios
4.2.3 Growing Use of Data-Driven Credit Risk Assessment
4.2.4 Expansion of Passive Fixed Income Products
4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Duration and Yield Curve Management
5. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Pension Funds
5.2 Insurance Companies
5.3 Asset Management Firms
5.4 Sovereign Wealth Funds
5.5 Retail Investors
6. Fixed Income Asset Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Fixed Income Asset Management PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Government Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Municipal Bonds, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Asset-Backed Securities, High-Yield Bonds, Other Asset Classes
9.2. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Core Fixed Income, Active Fixed Income, Passive Fixed Income
9.3. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Institutional Investors, Retail Investors
9.4. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Government Bonds, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Treasury Bonds, Sovereign Bonds, Inflation-Protected Bonds, Foreign Government Bonds
9.5. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Corporate Bonds, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Investment-Grade Bonds, Non-Investment-Grade Bonds (High-Yield), Convertible Bonds, Callable Bonds
9.6. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Municipal Bonds, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
General Obligation Bonds, Revenue Bonds, Taxable Municipal Bonds, Municipal Bond Funds
9.7. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mortgage-Backed Securities, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
9.8. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Asset-Backed Securities, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Auto Loan-Backed Securities, Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities, Student Loan-Backed Securities, Other Consumer Loan-Backed Securities
9.9. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of High-Yield Bonds, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Junk Bonds, Emerging Market Bonds, Distressed Debt
9.10. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Asset Classes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, Foreign Currency Bonds, Structured Notes, Hybrid Securities
10. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific Fixed Income Asset Management Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China Fixed Income Asset Management Market
12.1. China Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India Fixed Income Asset Management Market
13.1. India Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan Fixed Income Asset Management Market
14.1. Japan Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia Fixed Income Asset Management Market
15.1. Australia Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia Fixed Income Asset Management Market
16.1. Indonesia Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea Fixed Income Asset Management Market
17.1. South Korea Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Taiwan Fixed Income Asset Management Market
18.1. Taiwan Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. Taiwan Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. South East Asia Fixed Income Asset Management Market
19.1. South East Asia Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. South East Asia Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Western Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market
20.1. Western Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. Western Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. UK Fixed Income Asset Management Market
21.1. UK Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Germany Fixed Income Asset Management Market
22.1. Germany Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. France Fixed Income Asset Management Market
23.1. France Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Italy Fixed Income Asset Management Market
24.1. Italy Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Spain Fixed Income Asset Management Market
25.1. Spain Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Eastern Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market
26.1. Eastern Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Eastern Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Russia Fixed Income Asset Management Market
27.1. Russia Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. North America Fixed Income Asset Management Market
28.1. North America Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. North America Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. USA Fixed Income Asset Management Market
29.1. USA Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. USA Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Canada Fixed Income Asset Management Market
30.1. Canada Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. Canada Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. South America Fixed Income Asset Management Market
31.1. South America Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. South America Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Brazil Fixed Income Asset Management Market
32.1. Brazil Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Middle East Fixed Income Asset Management Market
33.1. Middle East Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
33.2. Middle East Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Africa Fixed Income Asset Management Market
34.1. Africa Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Africa Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
36. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
36.1. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
36.2. Fixed Income Asset Management Market - Company Scoring Matrix
36.2.1. Market Revenues
36.2.2. Product Innovation Score
36.2.3. Brand Recognition
36.3. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Company Profiles
36.3.1. BlackRock Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.2. Fidelity Investments Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.3. The Vanguard Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.4. State Street Global Advisors Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.5. Pacific Investment Management Company LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Franklin Resources Inc, T Rowe Price Group Inc, Invesco Ltd, Wellington Management Company LLP, JPMorgan Chase and Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Allianz Global Investors, Amundi Asset Management, Legal and General Investment Management, Schroders plc, AXA Investment Managers, UBS Asset Management, Northern Trust Asset Management, Capital Group
38. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Fixed Income Asset Management Market
40. Fixed Income Asset Management Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
40.1 Fixed Income Asset Management Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
40.2 Fixed Income Asset Management Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
40.3 Fixed Income Asset Management Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
40.3.2 Competitor Strategies
41. Appendix
41.1. Abbreviations
41.2. Currencies
41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
41.4. Research Inquiries
41.5. About the Analyst
41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Fixed Income Asset Management market report include:
- BlackRock Inc
- Fidelity Investments
- The Vanguard Group
- State Street Global Advisors
- Pacific Investment Management Company LLC
- Franklin Resources Inc
- T Rowe Price Group Inc
- Invesco Ltd
- Wellington Management Company LLP
- JPMorgan Chase and Co
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc
- Morgan Stanley Investment Management
- Allianz Global Investors
- Amundi Asset Management
- Legal and General Investment Management
- Schroders plc
- AXA Investment Managers
- UBS Asset Management
- Northern Trust Asset Management
- Capital Group
- PGIM
- Aberdeen Investments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fa9wm
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