Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Income Asset Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The fixed income asset management market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding from $77.99 trillion in 2025 to $86.04 trillion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.3%. This surge is primarily due to low interest rates, increased demand for income-generating assets, and the development of diversified fixed income instruments. As we look ahead, the market is expected to reach $122.76 trillion by 2030, growing at a 9.3% CAGR, driven by normalized interest rates and expanding sustainable debt instruments.

In recent years, the demand for income investments has been a pivotal factor in market expansion. These investments typically offer stable returns and regular cash flows, appealing to investors in uncertain economic conditions. In June 2024, the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) reported a boost in net assets of UCITS, hitting EUR 20.7 trillion ($22 trillion) by the end of 2023, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. This upsurge underscores the growing appeal of income investments, simultaneously catalyzing growth in the fixed income asset management market.

Key players in the market are innovating to maintain their competitive edge. J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) in October 2023, an actively managed fixed-income ETF on the NYSE Arca. JBND employs a bottom-up, value-oriented strategy, focusing on securitized debt to outperform the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index over a three- to five-year cycle.

In December 2025, Horizon Investments LLC acquired Anfield Capital Management, aiming to bolster its fixed-income capabilities and expand its product offerings, including ETFs and mutual funds. This acquisition indicates a strong strategic move to enhance service to financial advisors and institutional clients.

Prominent companies in the market include BlackRock Inc, Fidelity Investments, The Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, among others. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead growth moving forward. Key regions in the report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The fixed income asset management market encompasses revenues from portfolio management, risk management, credit analysis, and asset allocation services. The market's valuation considers only entities trading directly or end consumers, excluding revenues from resales along supply chains.

This promising outlook for the fixed income asset management market reflects robust opportunities for growth, driven by strategic innovations and evolving investor needs in a dynamic financial landscape.

The Fixed Income Asset Management Market Global Report 2026 is a pivotal resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This comprehensive report provides essential insights into the fixed income asset management market, which is currently experiencing robust growth, and outlines future trends that will shape the market over the next ten years and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with the most exhaustive report covering 16 geographies.

Analyze the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, interest rate changes, and regulatory landscapes on the market.

Develop regional and country strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative investment growth segments.

Use forecast data, drivers, and emerging trends to outperform competitors.

Understand your customers with detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against leading competitors using market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) to measure market potential and attractiveness.

Leverage high-quality data and analysis to enhance both internal and external presentations.

Stay updated with the latest market data and an Excel dashboard for facile data extraction and analysis.

Description: The report delves into where the largest and fastest-growing markets for fixed income asset management exist. It examines factors relating the market to the broader economy, demography, and similar markets, and explores the forces shaping the market, including technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences.

It covers market attributes, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness scoring, the competitive landscape, and strategies shaping this market. Geographic historical and forecast market growth is detailed.

A supply chain analysis offers an overview of the entire value chain, including raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis, while listing competitors at each supply chain level.

Updated trends and strategies highlight emerging technology trends like digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory and investment landscapes are discussed, including key regulations, investor incentives, and funding trends influencing growth and innovation.

The report provides historic market size data and forecasts market developments, considering major impacting factors like AI and automation advancements, geopolitical issues, and economic factors.

The TAM analysis quantifies market potential, offering strategic insights and growth opportunities. Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential and risk profiles, providing strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations and geographic analyses provide detailed breakdowns, covering expanded geographies such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to supply chain realignments.

The competitive landscape chapter describes market nature, shares, and leading companies, highlighting significant financial deals.

A company scoring matrix evaluates leading companies based on market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Asset Class: Government Bonds; Corporate Bonds; etc.

By Investment Strategy: Core, Active, Passive

By End User: Institutional, Retail

Subsegments:

By Government Bonds: Treasury, Sovereign, etc.

By Corporate Bonds: Investment-Grade, High-Yield, etc.

By Municipal Bonds: General Obligation, Revenue, etc.

By Mortgage-Backed Securities: RMBS, CMBS, etc.

By Asset-Backed Securities: Auto Loan, Credit Card, etc.

By High-Yield Bonds: Junk, Emerging Market, etc.

Other Asset Classes: TIPS, Foreign Currency, etc.

Companies Mentioned: BlackRock, Fidelity, Vanguard, State Street, PIMCO, etc.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, etc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, etc.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size, growth ratios, expenditure per capita, etc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $86.04 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $122.76 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Active Bond Management Strategies

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Esg-Aligned Fixed Income Portfolios

4.2.3 Growing Use of Data-Driven Credit Risk Assessment

4.2.4 Expansion of Passive Fixed Income Products

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Duration and Yield Curve Management



5. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pension Funds

5.2 Insurance Companies

5.3 Asset Management Firms

5.4 Sovereign Wealth Funds

5.5 Retail Investors



6. Fixed Income Asset Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Fixed Income Asset Management PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Government Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Municipal Bonds, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Asset-Backed Securities, High-Yield Bonds, Other Asset Classes

9.2. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Core Fixed Income, Active Fixed Income, Passive Fixed Income

9.3. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Institutional Investors, Retail Investors

9.4. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Government Bonds, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Treasury Bonds, Sovereign Bonds, Inflation-Protected Bonds, Foreign Government Bonds

9.5. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Corporate Bonds, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Investment-Grade Bonds, Non-Investment-Grade Bonds (High-Yield), Convertible Bonds, Callable Bonds

9.6. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Municipal Bonds, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

General Obligation Bonds, Revenue Bonds, Taxable Municipal Bonds, Municipal Bond Funds

9.7. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mortgage-Backed Securities, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

9.8. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Asset-Backed Securities, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Auto Loan-Backed Securities, Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities, Student Loan-Backed Securities, Other Consumer Loan-Backed Securities

9.9. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of High-Yield Bonds, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Junk Bonds, Emerging Market Bonds, Distressed Debt

9.10. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Asset Classes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, Foreign Currency Bonds, Structured Notes, Hybrid Securities



10. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Fixed Income Asset Management Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Fixed Income Asset Management Market

12.1. China Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Fixed Income Asset Management Market

13.1. India Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Fixed Income Asset Management Market

14.1. Japan Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Fixed Income Asset Management Market

15.1. Australia Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Fixed Income Asset Management Market

16.1. Indonesia Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Fixed Income Asset Management Market

17.1. South Korea Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Fixed Income Asset Management Market

18.1. Taiwan Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Fixed Income Asset Management Market

19.1. South East Asia Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market

20.1. Western Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Fixed Income Asset Management Market

21.1. UK Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Fixed Income Asset Management Market

22.1. Germany Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Fixed Income Asset Management Market

23.1. France Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Fixed Income Asset Management Market

24.1. Italy Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Fixed Income Asset Management Market

25.1. Spain Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Fixed Income Asset Management Market

27.1. Russia Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Fixed Income Asset Management Market

28.1. North America Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Fixed Income Asset Management Market

29.1. USA Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Fixed Income Asset Management Market

30.1. Canada Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Fixed Income Asset Management Market

31.1. South America Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Fixed Income Asset Management Market

32.1. Brazil Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Fixed Income Asset Management Market

33.1. Middle East Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Fixed Income Asset Management Market

34.1. Africa Fixed Income Asset Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Fixed Income Asset Management Market, Segmentation by Asset Class, Segmentation by Investment Strategy, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Fixed Income Asset Management Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. BlackRock Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Fidelity Investments Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. The Vanguard Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. State Street Global Advisors Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Pacific Investment Management Company LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Fixed Income Asset Management Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Franklin Resources Inc, T Rowe Price Group Inc, Invesco Ltd, Wellington Management Company LLP, JPMorgan Chase and Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Allianz Global Investors, Amundi Asset Management, Legal and General Investment Management, Schroders plc, AXA Investment Managers, UBS Asset Management, Northern Trust Asset Management, Capital Group



38. Global Fixed Income Asset Management Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Fixed Income Asset Management Market



40. Fixed Income Asset Management Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Fixed Income Asset Management Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Fixed Income Asset Management Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Fixed Income Asset Management Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Fixed Income Asset Management market report include:

BlackRock Inc

Fidelity Investments

The Vanguard Group

State Street Global Advisors

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC

Franklin Resources Inc

T Rowe Price Group Inc

Invesco Ltd

Wellington Management Company LLP

JPMorgan Chase and Co

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Allianz Global Investors

Amundi Asset Management

Legal and General Investment Management

Schroders plc

AXA Investment Managers

UBS Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management

Capital Group

PGIM

Aberdeen Investments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fa9wm

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