Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The non-alcoholic beverages market is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to expand from $614.72 billion in 2025 to $644.11 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. This increase is driven by urban consumption patterns, packaged beverage distribution, health-conscious consumer behavior, and the proliferation of diverse beverage formulations.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $789.61 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2%. Contributing factors include escalating demand for functional hydration products, a shift towards clean-label beverages, and advancements in plant-based drink innovations. Trends like the demand for low-sugar options, an affinity for functional beverages, and the expansion of ready-to-drink formats highlight the evolving landscape.

Sports drinks are significantly influencing market growth. These drinks, designed for hydration and nutrient replenishment, appeal to athletes and fitness enthusiasts globally. The enhancement of this category drove the UK soft drinks market, with £411 million ($532 million) attributed to sports and energy drinks in 2023.

Market leaders are launching innovative functional beverages to capture competitive advantage. For instance, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited introduced Actif-Fiber Milk in 2023, a high-fiber dairy product aimed at improving digestion and immunity. Such products are representative of the sector's focus on health-centric offerings.

Strategic acquisitions are also propelling market expansion. In 2023, Just Wines Australia Pty Ltd acquired Sans Drinks Pty Ltd to diversify its portfolio with non-alcoholic offerings. This acquisition aims to capitalize on the rising demand for alcohol-free alternatives.

Key players in the market include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., and Suntory Holdings Limited, among others. Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, followed by Western Europe. Significant markets include China, the USA, India, and Germany.

The market is characterized by a wide product range including teas, coffees, carbonated drinks, bottled waters, and plant-based functional beverages. Growth is also supported by digital retail channels, premiumization trends, and flavor innovations that meet modern consumer preferences.

The non-alcoholic beverages market showcases noteworthy development in processing and distribution, emphasizing its global economic significance. This evolution underscores potential growth opportunities within the industry, as consumer preferences continue to shift towards more health-conscious and diverse beverage options.

The "Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Global Report 2026" equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to assess the burgeoning non-alcoholic beverages market. This market is on a growth trajectory, and the report serves as a guiding tool about the trends poised to shape the sector over the coming decade.

The report offers perspectives across 16 geographies, allowing readers to gain a comprehensive global overview. It explores the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes. It also assists in crafting regional and national strategies using local data and analysis. Investment opportunities are highlighted as the report identifies growth segments, enabling businesses to outperform competitors with trend-driven data and insights.

One crucial element is understanding customer dynamics through end-user analysis and assessing performance against key competitors by examining market share, innovation prowess, and brand strength. Additionally, the report delves into evaluating the total addressable market (TAM) and provides a market attractiveness score (MAS) to gauge market potential effectively.

The document addresses important questions, such as identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets for non-alcoholic beverages and understanding market dynamics in the context of the global economy, demographics, and similar markets. The report also illuminates technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences that will influence the market.

The report extensively discusses market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation. It provides regional and country-specific breakdowns, historic and forecast market growth by geography, and covers the total addressable market. Additionally, the competitive landscape is analyzed through market shares, company scoring matrices, and financial deals shaping the market.

Among the covered market segments are coffee and tea, soft drinks, and ice. Distribution channels are divided into off-trade and on-trade channels, with categories split into mass and premium. Subsegments include ready-to-drink coffee and tea, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and packaged ice products, among others.

Leading companies featured in the report include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., and many others, offering an in-depth look into their market strategies and standings. The report encompasses countries across multiple regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Data provided includes historic and forecast time series, market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita. Data segmentation covers both regional and country levels, while sourcing and referencing are facilitated through endnotes. The delivery format is flexible, available as Word, PDF, or an interactive report with an Excel dashboard.

Added benefits include bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support, enabling businesses to maintain a competitive edge with the most current and thorough market intelligence.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $644.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $789.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech and Circular Economy

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 and Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure and Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Low-Sugar Beverage Options

4.2.2 Growing Popularity of Functional and Fortified Drinks

4.2.3 Expansion of Ready-to-Drink Beverage Formats

4.2.4 Increasing Premiumization of Non-Alcoholic Beverages

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Flavor Innovation



5. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Beverage Manufacturers

5.2 Bottling Companies

5.3 Foodservice Providers

5.4 Retail Chains

5.5 Hospitality Operators



6. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Coffee and Tea, Soft Drink and Ice

9.2. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Off-Trade Channels, on-Trade Channels

9.3. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Mass, Premium

9.4. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Sub-Segmentation of Coffee and Tea, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Ready-to-Drink Coffee, Brewed Coffee (Hot & Cold), Instant Coffee, Ready-to-Drink Tea, Brewed Tea (Hot & Cold), Herbal & Functional Tea

9.5. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Sub-Segmentation of Soft Drink and Ice, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, Iced Tea and Iced Coffee, Flavored Water, Fruit Juices and Juice Drinks, Ice (Packaged Ice Products)



10. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

12.1. China Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

13.1. India Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

14.1. Japan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

15.1. Australia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

16.1. Indonesia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

17.1. South Korea Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Bangladesh Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

18.1. Bangladesh Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Thailand Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

19.1. Thailand Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Vietnam Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

20.1. Vietnam Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Malaysia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

21.1. Malaysia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Singapore Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

22.1. Singapore Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Philippines Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

23.1. Philippines Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Hong Kong Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

24.1. Hong Kong Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. New Zealand Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

25.1. New Zealand Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Taiwan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

26.1. Taiwan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Taiwan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. South East Asia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

27.1. South East Asia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. South East Asia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Western Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

28.1. Western Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. Western Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. UK Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

29.1. UK Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Germany Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

30.1. Germany Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. France Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

31.1. France Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Italy Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

32.1. Italy Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Spain Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

33.1. Spain Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Austria Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

34.1. Austria Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Belgium Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

35.1. Belgium Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Denmark Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

36.1. Denmark Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



37. Finland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

37.1. Finland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



38. Ireland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

38.1. Ireland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



39. Netherlands Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

39.1. Netherlands Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



40. Norway Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

40.1. Norway Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



41. Portugal Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

41.1. Portugal Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



42. Sweden Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

42.1. Sweden Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



42. Switzerland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

42.1. Switzerland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



43. Eastern Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

43.1. Eastern Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

43.2. Eastern Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



44. Russia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

44.1. Russia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



45. Czech Republic Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

45.1. Czech Republic Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



46. Poland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

46.1. Poland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



47. Romania Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

47.1. Romania Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



48. Ukraine Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

48.1. Ukraine Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



49. North America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

49.1. North America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

49.2. North America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



50. USA Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

50.1. USA Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

50.2. USA Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



51. Canada Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

51.1. Canada Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

51.2. Canada Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



52. Mexico Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

52.1. Mexico Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

52.2. Mexico Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



53. South America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

53.1. South America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

53.2. South America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



54. Brazil Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

54.1. Brazil Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



55. Chile Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

55.1. Chile Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



56. Argentina Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

56.1. Argentina Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



57. Colombia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

57.1. Colombia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



58. Peru Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

58.1. Peru Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



59. Middle East Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

59.1. Middle East Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

59.2. Middle East Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



60. Saudi Arabia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

60.1. Saudi Arabia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



61. Israel Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

61.1. Israel Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



62. Iran Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

62.1. Iran Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



63. Turkey Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

63.1. Turkey Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



64. United Arab Emirates Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

64.1. United Arab Emirates Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



65. Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

65.1. Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

65.2. Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



66. Egypt Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

66.1. Egypt Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



67. Nigeria Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

67.1. Nigeria Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



68. South Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

68.1. South Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



69. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



70. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

70.1. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

70.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

70.2. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market - Company Scoring Matrix

70.2.1. Market Revenues

70.2.2. Product Innovation Score

70.2.3. Brand Recognition

70.3. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Company Profiles

70.3.1. Nestle S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

70.3.2. PepsiCo Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

70.3.3. The Coca-Cola Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

70.3.4. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

70.3.5. Danone S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



71. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

the Kraft Heinz Company, Suntory Holdings Limited, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Coca-Cola European Partners plc, Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Monster Beverage Corporation, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc., AriZona Beverages USA, Embotelladora Andina S.A., Primo Water Corporation, National Beverage Corp., Oatly Group AB



72. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



73. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market



74. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

74.1 Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

74.2 Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

74.3 Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

74.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

74.3.2 Competitor Strategies



75. Appendix

75.1. Abbreviations

75.2. Currencies

75.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

75.4. Research Inquiries

75.5. About the Analyst

75.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Non Alcoholic - Beverages market report include:

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV

Danone S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Suntory Holdings Limited

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Monster Beverage Corporation

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

AriZona Beverages USA

Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Primo Water Corporation

National Beverage Corp.

Oatly Group AB

Celsius Holdings Inc.

The Vita Coco Company Inc.

Zevia PBC

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV

Barfresh Food Group Inc.

Parle Agro

Asahi Soft Drinks Co. Ltd.



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