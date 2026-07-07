Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The non-alcoholic beverages market is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to expand from $614.72 billion in 2025 to $644.11 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. This increase is driven by urban consumption patterns, packaged beverage distribution, health-conscious consumer behavior, and the proliferation of diverse beverage formulations.
Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $789.61 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2%. Contributing factors include escalating demand for functional hydration products, a shift towards clean-label beverages, and advancements in plant-based drink innovations. Trends like the demand for low-sugar options, an affinity for functional beverages, and the expansion of ready-to-drink formats highlight the evolving landscape.
Sports drinks are significantly influencing market growth. These drinks, designed for hydration and nutrient replenishment, appeal to athletes and fitness enthusiasts globally. The enhancement of this category drove the UK soft drinks market, with £411 million ($532 million) attributed to sports and energy drinks in 2023.
Market leaders are launching innovative functional beverages to capture competitive advantage. For instance, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited introduced Actif-Fiber Milk in 2023, a high-fiber dairy product aimed at improving digestion and immunity. Such products are representative of the sector's focus on health-centric offerings.
Strategic acquisitions are also propelling market expansion. In 2023, Just Wines Australia Pty Ltd acquired Sans Drinks Pty Ltd to diversify its portfolio with non-alcoholic offerings. This acquisition aims to capitalize on the rising demand for alcohol-free alternatives.
Key players in the market include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., and Suntory Holdings Limited, among others. Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, followed by Western Europe. Significant markets include China, the USA, India, and Germany.
The market is characterized by a wide product range including teas, coffees, carbonated drinks, bottled waters, and plant-based functional beverages. Growth is also supported by digital retail channels, premiumization trends, and flavor innovations that meet modern consumer preferences.
The non-alcoholic beverages market showcases noteworthy development in processing and distribution, emphasizing its global economic significance. This evolution underscores potential growth opportunities within the industry, as consumer preferences continue to shift towards more health-conscious and diverse beverage options.
The "Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Global Report 2026" equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to assess the burgeoning non-alcoholic beverages market. This market is on a growth trajectory, and the report serves as a guiding tool about the trends poised to shape the sector over the coming decade.
The report offers perspectives across 16 geographies, allowing readers to gain a comprehensive global overview. It explores the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes. It also assists in crafting regional and national strategies using local data and analysis. Investment opportunities are highlighted as the report identifies growth segments, enabling businesses to outperform competitors with trend-driven data and insights.
One crucial element is understanding customer dynamics through end-user analysis and assessing performance against key competitors by examining market share, innovation prowess, and brand strength. Additionally, the report delves into evaluating the total addressable market (TAM) and provides a market attractiveness score (MAS) to gauge market potential effectively.
The document addresses important questions, such as identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets for non-alcoholic beverages and understanding market dynamics in the context of the global economy, demographics, and similar markets. The report also illuminates technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences that will influence the market.
The report extensively discusses market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation. It provides regional and country-specific breakdowns, historic and forecast market growth by geography, and covers the total addressable market. Additionally, the competitive landscape is analyzed through market shares, company scoring matrices, and financial deals shaping the market.
Among the covered market segments are coffee and tea, soft drinks, and ice. Distribution channels are divided into off-trade and on-trade channels, with categories split into mass and premium. Subsegments include ready-to-drink coffee and tea, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and packaged ice products, among others.
Leading companies featured in the report include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., and many others, offering an in-depth look into their market strategies and standings. The report encompasses countries across multiple regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.
Data provided includes historic and forecast time series, market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita. Data segmentation covers both regional and country levels, while sourcing and referencing are facilitated through endnotes. The delivery format is flexible, available as Word, PDF, or an interactive report with an Excel dashboard.
Added benefits include bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support, enabling businesses to maintain a competitive edge with the most current and thorough market intelligence.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$644.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$789.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech and Circular Economy
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Industry 4.0 and Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure and Connected Ecosystems
4.1.5 Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Rising Demand for Low-Sugar Beverage Options
4.2.2 Growing Popularity of Functional and Fortified Drinks
4.2.3 Expansion of Ready-to-Drink Beverage Formats
4.2.4 Increasing Premiumization of Non-Alcoholic Beverages
4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Flavor Innovation
5. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Beverage Manufacturers
5.2 Bottling Companies
5.3 Foodservice Providers
5.4 Retail Chains
5.5 Hospitality Operators
6. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Coffee and Tea, Soft Drink and Ice
9.2. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Off-Trade Channels, on-Trade Channels
9.3. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Mass, Premium
9.4. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Sub-Segmentation of Coffee and Tea, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Ready-to-Drink Coffee, Brewed Coffee (Hot & Cold), Instant Coffee, Ready-to-Drink Tea, Brewed Tea (Hot & Cold), Herbal & Functional Tea
9.5. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Sub-Segmentation of Soft Drink and Ice, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Carbonated Soft Drinks, Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, Iced Tea and Iced Coffee, Flavored Water, Fruit Juices and Juice Drinks, Ice (Packaged Ice Products)
10. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
12.1. China Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
13.1. India Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
14.1. Japan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
15.1. Australia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
16.1. Indonesia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
17.1. South Korea Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Bangladesh Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
18.1. Bangladesh Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Thailand Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
19.1. Thailand Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Vietnam Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
20.1. Vietnam Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Malaysia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
21.1. Malaysia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Singapore Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
22.1. Singapore Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Philippines Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
23.1. Philippines Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Hong Kong Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
24.1. Hong Kong Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. New Zealand Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
25.1. New Zealand Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Taiwan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
26.1. Taiwan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Taiwan Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. South East Asia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
27.1. South East Asia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. South East Asia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Western Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
28.1. Western Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. Western Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. UK Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
29.1. UK Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Germany Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
30.1. Germany Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. France Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
31.1. France Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Italy Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
32.1. Italy Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Spain Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
33.1. Spain Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Austria Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
34.1. Austria Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Belgium Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
35.1. Belgium Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Denmark Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
36.1. Denmark Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
37. Finland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
37.1. Finland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
38. Ireland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
38.1. Ireland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
39. Netherlands Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
39.1. Netherlands Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
40. Norway Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
40.1. Norway Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
41. Portugal Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
41.1. Portugal Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
42. Sweden Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
42.1. Sweden Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
42. Switzerland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
42.1. Switzerland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
43. Eastern Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
43.1. Eastern Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
43.2. Eastern Europe Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
44. Russia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
44.1. Russia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
45. Czech Republic Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
45.1. Czech Republic Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
46. Poland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
46.1. Poland Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
47. Romania Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
47.1. Romania Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
48. Ukraine Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
48.1. Ukraine Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
49. North America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
49.1. North America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
49.2. North America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
50. USA Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
50.1. USA Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
50.2. USA Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
51. Canada Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
51.1. Canada Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
51.2. Canada Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
52. Mexico Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
52.1. Mexico Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
52.2. Mexico Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
53. South America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
53.1. South America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
53.2. South America Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
54. Brazil Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
54.1. Brazil Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
55. Chile Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
55.1. Chile Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
56. Argentina Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
56.1. Argentina Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
57. Colombia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
57.1. Colombia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
58. Peru Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
58.1. Peru Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
59. Middle East Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
59.1. Middle East Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
59.2. Middle East Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
60. Saudi Arabia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
60.1. Saudi Arabia Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
61. Israel Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
61.1. Israel Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
62. Iran Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
62.1. Iran Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
63. Turkey Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
63.1. Turkey Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
64. United Arab Emirates Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
64.1. United Arab Emirates Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
65. Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
65.1. Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
65.2. Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
66. Egypt Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
66.1. Egypt Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
67. Nigeria Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
67.1. Nigeria Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
68. South Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
68.1. South Africa Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
69. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
70. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
70.1. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
70.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
70.2. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market - Company Scoring Matrix
70.2.1. Market Revenues
70.2.2. Product Innovation Score
70.2.3. Brand Recognition
70.3. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Company Profiles
70.3.1. Nestle S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
70.3.2. PepsiCo Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
70.3.3. The Coca-Cola Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
70.3.4. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
70.3.5. Danone S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
71. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
the Kraft Heinz Company, Suntory Holdings Limited, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Coca-Cola European Partners plc, Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Monster Beverage Corporation, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc., AriZona Beverages USA, Embotelladora Andina S.A., Primo Water Corporation, National Beverage Corp., Oatly Group AB
72. Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
73. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market
74. Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
74.1 Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
74.2 Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
74.3 Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
74.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
74.3.2 Competitor Strategies
75. Appendix
75.1. Abbreviations
75.2. Currencies
75.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
75.4. Research Inquiries
75.5. About the Analyst
75.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Non Alcoholic - Beverages market report include:
- Nestle S.A.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV
- Danone S.A.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Suntory Holdings Limited
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC
- Coca-Cola European Partners plc
- Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Red Bull GmbH
- Coca-Cola HBC AG
- Monster Beverage Corporation
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.
- AriZona Beverages USA
- Embotelladora Andina S.A.
- Primo Water Corporation
- National Beverage Corp.
- Oatly Group AB
- Celsius Holdings Inc.
- The Vita Coco Company Inc.
- Zevia PBC
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV
- Barfresh Food Group Inc.
- Parle Agro
- Asahi Soft Drinks Co. Ltd.
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