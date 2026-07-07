Zoomex Debuts at Wimbledon 2026, Connecting Users to Elite Sporting Moments via Predict Market

LEDE: Partnering with Felix Gill, James Duckworth, and Roman Safiullin, Zoomex reinforces its brand positioning as the "Elite Access Platform" for global sports.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomex, the global digital asset trading platform, is continuing to connect users with elite global sports, pivotal tournament moments, and high-pressure decision-making scenarios under its core brand direction: "Elite Access Platform."

During the Wimbledon 2026 tournament window, Zoomex marked a significant milestone in the elite tennis arena through partnerships with three professional tennis players: Felix Gill, James Duckworth, and Roman Safiullin. This initiative not only extends Zoomex’s global sports footprint but also represents the platform's strategic evolution from transactional environments into premium global sporting and cultural landscapes.

As one of the most iconic fixtures in global sports culture, Wimbledon 2026 provided Zoomex with an ideal window to bridge elite sporting environments with global user sentiment. For Zoomex, elite sports transcend mere brand exposure; they embody focus, discipline, speed, judgment, and execution. These traits align seamlessly with the brand spirit Zoomex aims to deliver: maintaining clarity of judgment in fast-paced environments, identifying critical moments, and executing decisions with precise action.

Through this collaboration, Zoomex brings its core "Elite Access Platform" narrative into authentic sporting arenas. Representing distinct competitive backgrounds and playing styles, Gill, Duckworth, and Safiullin collectively showcase the high-pressure performance, on-court judgment, and relentless execution that extend Zoomex’s brand story from online trading experiences to a world-class sporting stage.

Each player brought a unique narrative to the tournament. British player Felix Gill made his debut in the opening round; James Duckworth battled Flavio Cobolli in a fierce second-round clash; and Roman Safiullin advanced to the Men's Singles Round of 16, setting up a high-profile showdown against Novak Djokovic. According to Reuters reports, Djokovic secured his 106th career Wimbledon victory after defeating Safiullin—a high-stakes duel that perfectly captured the convergence of intense pressure, anticipation, and execution on the grass courts.

The Head of Brand at Zoomex stated:

"What Zoomex is building is not just a trading platform, but a gateway that connects global users with elite sports, elite culture, and pivotal moments. Every single point on a tennis court demands judgment, anticipation, precision, and execution—values that resonate deeply with the core philosophy of Zoomex. By sponsoring these three exceptional athletes, Zoomex brings the brand into real-world elite sporting arenas, allowing our users to intuitively grasp the vision behind the Elite Access Platform."

To coincide with the tournament, Zoomex has simultaneously launched its tennis Predict Market. Users can participate in match predictions via the Zoomex Predict Market, anticipating match trajectories and critical moments ahead of time. By merging tournament engagement with interactive predictions, Zoomex aims to transform users from passive spectators into active participants in the high-pressure decision-making environments of elite sports.

This is the essence of the Elite Access Platform: giving users a gateway into the world of elite sports, bringing them closer to pinnacle tournament moments, and engaging them through predictions, interactions, and community discussions. For Zoomex, sports serve as more than a backdrop for logo placement; they are a vital conduit linking user emotions, global culture, and a high-pressure decision-making mindset.

From tennis courts to the Predict Market, Zoomex is exploring innovative ways to merge digital asset platforms with world-class sporting arenas. Moving forward, Zoomex will continue to leverage the "Elite Access Platform" as its guiding brand direction, connecting global users with more elite tournaments, elite athletes, interactive prediction experiences, and high-pressure decision-making moments.

Zoomex—Your Gateway to the World of Elite Sports.

About Zoomex



Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 600+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

Contact Details:

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

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