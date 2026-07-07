Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology market has witnessed significant expansion, projected to grow from $3.94 billion in 2025 to $4.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. This surge is largely driven by the escalating demand for sterile pharmaceutical packaging and increased injectable drug production. Furthermore, the market is propelled by regulatory emphasis on aseptic manufacturing, growth in liquid pharmaceutical formulations, and the adoption of automated filling technologies.

Looking forward, the BFS technology market is anticipated to reach $6.95 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.1%. Contributing factors include the burgeoning production of biologics and vaccines, investments in advanced aseptic processing, and a growing preference for ready-to-use packaging formats. Additionally, BFS is expanding into food and beverage packaging, with a focus on manufacturing efficiency and compliance. Trends like fully automated aseptic packaging lines, contamination-free manufacturing systems, and high-speed production capabilities are set to dominate the market.

The pharmaceutical industry's growth is a significant driver of the BFS technology market, evidenced by North America's 54.8% share of global pharmaceutical sales in 2024, according to the EFPIA. BFS technology enhances product safety against physical, chemical, and microbiological damage, making it integral to pharmaceuticals.

Key players in the BFS market are innovating with solutions such as closed-parison aseptic BFS platforms, which offer superior sterile packaging and contamination-free drug delivery systems for sensitive products. Brevetti Angela Srl, for example, launched the SYFPAC DUO BFS platform in 2024, boasting an ultra-compact design and high productivity, capable of sterile container formation under strict EU GMP standards. This platform allows efficient production of various delivery devices, emphasizes material versatility, and supports cold-temperature production crucial for sensitive pharmaceuticals.

Strategic moves, such as Adragos Pharma's acquisition of a BFS facility in Halden, Norway, underscore the market's expansion, heightening manufacturing capacities for sterile pharmaceutical forms like IV bags and vials. This acquisition is pivotal in meeting the rising global demand for sterile pharmaceuticals.

Prominent companies in the market include Amanta Healthcare Ltd., Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS, Weiler Engineering Inc., and others, while North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2025. Notably, the market faces challenges from tariffs impacting costs of essential BFS components, especially in North America and Europe, pushing for localized manufacturing and optimized systems.

The blow-fill-seal technology market research report delivers comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, and competitive dynamics, ensuring stakeholders are equipped to navigate and maximize industry opportunities. BFS technology, recognized for aseptic manufacturing capability, is crucial in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and food & beverage, with significant potential to grow further.

The Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Global Report 2026 provides a comprehensive analysis for industry strategists, marketers, and senior management to effectively assess this rapidly growing market. This report delivers insights into market trends expected to dominate over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain global insights with coverage across 16 geographies, analyzing the impact of macroeconomic factors including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies informed by localized data and analysis, pinpointing high-growth segments worth investing in.

Outperform competitors with detailed forecast data and market-shaping drivers, supported by end-user analysis and competitor benchmarking based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the Total Addressable Market (TAM) with market attractiveness scoring to gauge market potential.

Enhance presentations with high-quality, reliable data, including a regularly updated report and Excel data sheet for detailed analysis.

New data provided in Excel dashboard format for ease of use.

Report Description:

The report answers critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing regions within the blow-fill-seal technology market, its interconnection with global economic and demographic trends, and how forces like technological innovation will shape future market evolution.

Key sections include:

Market Characteristics: Details market size, growth, segmentation, regional and country analyses, total addressable market, and market attractiveness scores, charted by geography.

Supply Chain Analysis: Provides a detailed view of the supply chain, assessing key raw materials, resources, and suppliers, along with the competitive list at each level.

Trends and Strategies: Highlights evolving trends such as digital transformations, sustainability, AI innovations, suggesting strategic measures organizations should undertake for leverage.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Outlines the significant regulatory frameworks and investment trends, focusing on their implications for market growth.

Market Size and Forecasts: Examines historical market growth and forecasts, considering impacts of technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, interest rates, and inflation.

Market Scope:

Product Types: Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, Prefilled Syringes, and Injectables.

Material Types: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), among others.

Specifications: Small and Large Volumes.

End Uses: Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, others.

Companies Mentioned: Amanta Healthcare Ltd., Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS, Weiler Engineering Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, among others.

Geographical Strategy:

Expanded coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, emphasizing their growing role in the global supply chain.

Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with detailed historical and forecast data for continuity and strategic planning.

Features:

Data Segmentation: Detailed by region and country, historical and forecast data.

Sourcing and Referencing: Includes end notes for comprehensive data reliability.

Delivery Format: Options for Word, PDF, or interactive reports with Excel dashboards.

Added Benefits: Includes bi-annual updates, customization options, and expert consultation support.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Fully Automated Aseptic Packaging Lines

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Contamination-Free Manufacturing Systems

4.2.3 Growing Use of Single-Step Container Formation Processes

4.2.4 Expansion of High-Speed Bfs Production Capabilities

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Regulatory-Compliant Packaging Solutions



5. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

5.2 Food and Beverage Companies

5.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care Manufacturers

5.4 Contract Packaging Organizations

5.5 Biotechnology Companies



6. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, Prefilled Syringes and Injectables

9.2. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Other Materials

9.3. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small Volume, Large Volume

9.4. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Other End Users

9.5. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Bottles, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles

9.6. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ampoules, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Glass Ampoules, Plastic Ampoules

9.7. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Vials, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Glass Vials, Plastic Vials

9.8. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Sub-Segmentation of Prefilled Syringes and Injectables, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Glass Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Prefilled Syringes, Plastic Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Prefilled Syringes, Single-Dose Injectable Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS), Multi-Dose Injectable Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS)



10. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

13.1. China Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

14.1. India Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

15.1. Japan Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

16.1. Australia Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

17.1. Indonesia Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

18.1. South Korea Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

19.1. Taiwan Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

20.1. South East Asia Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

21.1. Western Europe Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

22.1. UK Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

23.1. Germany Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

24.1. France Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

25.1. Italy Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

26.1. Spain Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

28.1. Russia Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

29.1. North America Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

30.1. USA Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

31.1. Canada Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

32.1. South America Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

33.1. Brazil Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

34.1. Middle East Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market

35.1. Africa Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Segmentation by Specification, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amanta Healthcare Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Weiler Engineering Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. GlaxoSmithKline PLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Brevetti Angela SRL, Recipharm AB, Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Unicep Packaging LLC, Catalent Inc., the Ritedose Corporation, Birgi Mefar Group, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC



39. Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market



41. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market report include:

Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS

Weiler Engineering Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Brevetti Angela SRL

Recipharm AB

Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

Unicep Packaging LLC

Catalent Inc.

The Ritedose Corporation

Birgi Mefar Group

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AstraZeneca PLC

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Sandoz International GmbH

Baxter International Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h77bnw

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