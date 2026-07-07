Global Camping and Caravanning Market to Hit USD 143.93 Billion by 2033 Driven by Nature-Based Tourism Surge

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping and Caravanning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Revenue Type (Vehicle Rental, Pitch/Campsite Rental), Trip Length (Short-stay, Medium-stay, Medium-stay), Age Group, Booking Mode, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global camping and caravanning market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected increase from USD 66.37 billion in 2025 to USD 143.93 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2026 to 2033. This surge is largely driven by a revitalization in nature-based tourism, as seen through record-breaking visitation to public parks and outdoor destinations.

In the United States, national parks have recorded unprecedented numbers in recreation visits in 2024, signaling a strong preference for domestic, outdoor travel. Similarly, in the European Union, campgrounds and RV parks have gained a substantial share of tourist accommodation nights, indicating a shift from traditional hotel stays towards flexible travel experiences close to nature.

The camping and caravanning industry has evolved beyond a budget-friendly travel choice, now standing as a preferred style for many. It offers travelers control over their itineraries, privacy, and a closer connection to nature. There's rising demand for caravan rentals, RVs, and campervans, along with organized campsites offering essential amenities, with 30 million RV aficionados globally. A significant segment of travelers is now inclined towards off-road adventures, particularly younger, adventure-focused groups.

Travel durations in this market are becoming increasingly diverse. Weekend trips are common among urban dwellers seeking short breaks, while retirees and remote workers often opt for extended stays. Post-COVID statistics highlight approximately 2.5 million RV acquisitions, underlining a burgeoning RV interest.

Several trends are shaping the camping and caravanning landscape. Eco-friendliness is becoming crucial, especially in developed markets like Europe, prompting campsite operators and vehicle providers to adopt sustainable practices. The industry is also witnessing a rise in luxury camping and glamping, appealing to families and first-time campers. Technology integration, through mobile apps, is enhancing travel planning and site bookings, while flexible travel aligning with remote work lifestyles is gaining traction.

Global Camping And Caravanning Market Report Segmentation

This extensive report predicts revenue growth across global, regional, and country levels, analyzing the latest trends and opportunities each sub-segment offers from 2021 to 2033. It segments the market based on revenue type, trip length, age group, booking mode, and region.

Revenue Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Vehicle Rental

Pitch/Campsite Rental

Trip Length Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Short stay (1 to 3 Nights)

Medium stay (4 to 7 Nights)

Long stay (8 Nights & Above)

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Upto 30 Years

30 to 54 Years

55 Years & Above

Booking Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Direct Booking

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Rental Platforms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings to keep you ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $66.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $143.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Trip Lengths & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Revenue Type Outlook

2.3. Trip Length Outlook

2.4. Age Group Outlook

2.5. Booking Mode Outlook

2.6. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Camping and Caravanning Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Booking Mode Trends and Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Revenue Type Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Camping and Caravanning Market: Revenue Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Revenue Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Vehicle Rental

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Caravan Rentals

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Recreational Vehicle (RV) Rentals

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Campervan Rentals

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Pitch/Campsite Rental

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Camping and Caravanning Market: Trip Length Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Trip Length Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. Short stay (1 to 3 Nights)

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Medium stay (4 to 7 Nights)

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Long stay (8 Nights & Above)

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Camping and Caravanning Market Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Age Group Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Upto 30 Years

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.3. 30 to 54 Years

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.4. 55 Years & Above

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Camping and Caravanning Market Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Booking Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Direct Booking

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.3. Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Rental Platforms

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Others

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Camping and Caravanning Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.6. U.S.

9.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.6.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.6.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.6.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.7. Canada

9.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.7.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.7.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.7.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.8. Mexico

9.2.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.8.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.8.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.2.8.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.6. UK

9.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.6.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.6.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.6.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.7. Germany

9.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.7.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.7.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.7.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.8. France

9.3.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.8.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.8.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.8.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.9. Italy

9.3.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.9.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.9.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.9.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.10. Spain

9.3.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.10.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.10.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.10.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.10.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.11. Netherlands

9.3.11.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.11.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.11.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.11.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.11.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.12. Norway

9.3.12.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.12.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.12.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.12.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.12.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.13. Sweden

9.3.13.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.13.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.13.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.13.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.13.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.14. Switzerland

9.3.14.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.14.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.14.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.14.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.14.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.15. Austria

9.3.15.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.15.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.15.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.15.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.15.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.16. Croatia

9.3.16.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.16.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.16.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.16.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.3.16.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.4. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.5. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.6. China

9.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.6.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.6.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.6.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.7. India

9.4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.7.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.7.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.7.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.8. Japan

9.4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.8.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.8.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.8.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.9. South Korea

9.4.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.9.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.9.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.9.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.10. Australia & New Zealand

9.4.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.10.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.10.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.4.10.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Central & South America

9.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.6. Brazil

9.5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.6.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.6.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.5.6.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.6. South Africa

9.6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.6.3. Market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.6.4. Market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

9.6.6.5. Market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)



Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

10.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2025



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Service Benchmarking

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Sandaya

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Service Benchmarking

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Siblu Holiday Parks

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Service Benchmarking

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Roompot

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Service Benchmarking

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Capfun

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Service Benchmarking

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. First Camp

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Service Benchmarking

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Huttoppia

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Service Benchmarking

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. EuroParcs.

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Service Benchmarking

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Yelloh Village

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Service Benchmarking

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Hu Holding S.p.A. (Human Company)

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Service Benchmarking

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.11. Outdoorsy

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Performance

11.11.3. Service Benchmarking

11.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.12. Cruise America

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Performance

11.12.3. Service Benchmarking

11.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.13. Road Bear RV Rentals

11.13.1. Company Overview

11.13.2. Financial Performance

11.13.3. Service Benchmarking

11.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.14. Indie Campers

11.14.1. Company Overview

11.14.2. Financial Performance

11.14.3. Service Benchmarking

11.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.15. Apollo RV/Apollo Tourism & Leisure

11.15.1. Company Overview

11.15.2. Financial Performance

11.15.3. Service Benchmarking

11.15.4. Strategic Initiatives



List of Tables

Table 1 Camping and caravanning market - Driving factor market analysis

Table 2 Camping and caravanning market- Restraint factor market analysis

Table 3 Pitch/campsite rental camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 4 Vehicle rental camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 5 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, for short stay (1 to 3 nights), 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 6 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, for medium stay (4 to 7 nights), 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 7 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, for long stay (8 nights and above), 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 8 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, for up to 30-year age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 9 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, for the 30 to 54 years age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 10 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, for 55 years & above age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 11 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, via direct booking, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 12 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, via online travel agencies (OTAs), 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 13 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, via peer-to-peer (P2P) rental platforms, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 14 Camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, via others, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 15 North America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033, (USD Million)

Table 16 North America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 17 North America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 18 North America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 19 North America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 20 U.S camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 21 U.S camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 22 U.S camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 23 U.S camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 24 U.S camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 25 Canada camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 26 Canada camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 27 Canada camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 28 Canada camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 29 Canada camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 30 Mexico camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 31 Mexico camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 32 Mexico camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 33 Mexico camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 34 Mexico camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 35 Europe camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033, (USD Million)

Table 36 Europe camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 37 Europe camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 38 Europe camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 39 Europe camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 40 UK camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 41 UK camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 42 UK camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 43 UK camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 44 UK camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 45 Germany camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 46 Germany camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 47 Germany camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 48 Germany camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 49 Germany camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 50 France camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 51 France camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 52 France camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 53 France camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 54 France camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 55 Italy camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 56 Italy camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 57 Italy camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 58 Italy camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 59 Italy camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 60 Spain camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 61 Spain camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 62 Spain camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 63 Spain camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 64 Spain camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 65 Netherlands camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 66 Netherlands camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 67 Netherlands camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 68 Netherlands camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 69 Netherlands camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 70 Norway camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 71 Norway camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 72 Norway camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 73 Norway camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 74 Norway camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 75 Sweden camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 76 Sweden camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 77 Sweden camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 78 Sweden camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 79 Sweden camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 80 Switzerland camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 81 Switzerland camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 82 Switzerland camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 83 Switzerland camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 84 Switzerland camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 85 Austria camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 86 Austria camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 87 Austria camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 88 Austria camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 89 Austria camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 90 Croatia camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 91 Croatia camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 92 Croatia camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 93 Croatia camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 94 Croatia camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 95 Asia-Pacific camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 96 Asia-Pacific camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 97 Asia-Pacific camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 98 Asia-Pacific camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 99 Asia-Pacific camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 100 China camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 101 China camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 102 China camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 103 China camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 104 China camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 105 India camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 106 India camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 107 India camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 108 India camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 109 India camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 110 Japan camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 111 Japan camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 112 Japan camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 113 Japan camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 114 Japan camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 115 South Korea camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 116 South Korea camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 117 South Korea camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 118 South Korea camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 119 South Korea camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 120 Australia & New Zealand camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 121 Australia & New Zealand camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 122 Australia & New Zealand camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 123 Australia & New Zealand camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 124 Australia & New Zealand camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 125 Central & South America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033, (USD Million)

Table 126 Central & South America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 127 Central & South America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 128 Central & South America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 129 Central & South America camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 130 Brazil camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 131 Brazil camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 132 Brazil camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 133 Brazil camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 134 Brazil camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 135 Middle East & Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033, (USD Million)

Table 136 Middle East & Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 137 Middle East & Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 138 Middle East & Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 139 Middle East & Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 140 South Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 141 South Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by revenue type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 142 South Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by trip length, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 143 South Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by booking mode, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 144 South Africa camping and caravanning market estimates and forecast, by age group, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Table 145 Company categorization



List of Figures

Figure 1 Camping and caravanning market segmentation

Figure 2 Information procurement

Figure 3 Primary research pattern

Figure 4 Primary research approaches

Figure 5 Primary research process

Figure 6 Camping and caravanning market: Value chain analysis

Figure 7 Camping and caravanning market - Booking channel analysis

Figure 8 Camping and caravanning market: Porter's five forces analysis

Figure 9 Camping and caravanning market: Revenue type share (%) analysis, 2025 & 2033

Figure 10 Camping and caravanning market: Trip length share (%) analysis, 2025 & 2033

Figure 11 Camping and caravanning market: Age group share (%) analysis, 2025 & 2033

Figure 12 Camping and caravanning market: Booking mode share (%) analysis, 2025 & 2033

Figure 13 Camping and caravanning market: Regional share (%) analysis, 2025 & 2033

Figure 14 Camping and caravanning market: Estimated company market share (%) analysis, 2025





Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Camping and Caravanning market report include:

EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP

Sandaya

Siblu Holiday Parks

Roompot

Capfun

First Camp

Huttoppia

EuroParcs

Yelloh Village

Hu Holding S.p.A. (Human Company)

Outdoorsy

Cruise America

Road Bear RV Rentals

Indie Campers

Apollo RV/Apollo Tourism & Leisure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n50aq

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