Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Care E-commerce Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The pet care e-commerce market has witnessed substantial growth and is projected to expand from $34.59 billion in 2025 to $38.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. This surge is attributed to rising pet ownership, increased internet access, and heightened awareness about pet health and hygiene. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce platforms and a diverse range of pet care products available online have significantly contributed to this trend.

Looking forward, the market size is anticipated to reach $60.18 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.7%. Key drivers include the expansion of direct-to-consumer (D2C) pet care brands, the integration of AI and data analytics for personalized pet care, and a higher demand for premium and organic pet products. Strategic use of mobile apps, subscription services, and investment in logistics further fuel this momentum. Emerging trends include increased online purchases of pet food and grooming products, the growth of pet health e-commerce channels, and the role of social media in pet care education and sales.

Enhanced consumer spending on e-commerce platforms is expected to propel the pet care e-commerce market. The convenience of online shopping enables pet owners to easily compare and purchase pet food, accessories, and healthcare products. In August 2025, Digital Commerce 360 reported that over $500 billion of U.S. e-commerce sales in 2024 were generated by the largest online retailers, underscoring the growing trend of online purchases that benefit the pet care sector.

Leading market players are embracing strategic expansion to improve availability and visibility of premium pet health products. For instance, in May 2025, Vital Pet Life Inc. expanded into the Canadian market via Chewy's platform, broadening access to their sustainable pet wellness products. Similarly, Wiggles, an Indian D2C pet care brand, acquired Capt Zack in March 2023 to bolster its product offerings in grooming and accessories, aiming to fortify its market position and meet India's growing demand for comprehensive pet care solutions.

Key industry players include Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Nestle S.A., Chewy Inc., and PetSmart Inc., among others. In 2025, North America led the market, with significant contributions from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. The report covers countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, China, and more.

Tariff implications have increased costs for imported products, impacting segments like premium pet food and medications in regions reliant on imports. Nonetheless, this challenge presents an opportunity for local brands to innovate and strengthen domestic supply chains via cost-effective alternatives.

The comprehensive pet care e-commerce market research report offers insights into global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The report is designed to guide stakeholders through the current and future dynamics of the industry, emphasizing the importance of a robust digital presence in the pet care e-commerce domain.

The pet care e-commerce market incorporates various product types, such as grooming products, pet food, and medications, catering to a wide array of animals. These offerings address numerous pet health concerns, facilitating the convenient online purchase of essential items for pet well-being.

The "Pet Care E-commerce Market Global Report 2026" offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the evolving pet care e-commerce market. Experiencing significant growth, this market report serves as a comprehensive guide, unveiling trends that will shape the industry over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective, covering 16 geographical markets.

Understand the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rates, and regulatory changes.

Formulate effective regional and country-specific strategies based on local data.

Identify investment-worthy growth segments.

Leverage forecast data and trends to outperform competitors.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against leading competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess market potential with total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Support internal and external presentations with dependable data and in-depth analysis.

Receive an updated report with the latest data and an Excel sheet for easy data extraction.

Access all report data conveniently in an excel dashboard format.

Description:

The report outlines the largest and fastest-growing pet care e-commerce markets, analyzing their relationship with the global economy, demographics, and similar markets. It explores factors shaping the future, such as technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences.

The report discusses market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, attractiveness scoring, and competitive landscape. It includes a detailed company scoring matrix and market shares. Key focus areas include:

Market characteristics evaluating brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis covering key raw materials and competitor analysis across supply chain levels.

Trends and strategy section highlighting digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory and investment landscape discussing frameworks, government policies, and investment trends.

Market size data ($b) reflecting historic growth and future forecasts.

TAM analysis offering strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring with interpretive insights for decision-makers.

Segmentation into sub-markets based on product types, animal types, and applications.

Country and regional analysis with geographic market size comparisons.

Expanded geographical coverage reflecting supply chain realignments in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Competitive landscape with company evaluations, market shares, and significant financial deals.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Product: Pet Grooming Products, Pet Food, Medications, Other Products

By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Crawler, Other Animals

By Application: Fungal Infections, Digestive Problems, Other Applications

Subsegments: Pet Grooming Products, Pet Food, Medications, Other Products

Pet Grooming Products, Pet Food, Medications, Other Products Companies Mentioned: Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Nestle S.A., among others

Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Nestle S.A., among others Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, among others

Australia, Brazil, China, France, among others Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, among others

Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, among others Time Series: Five years of historic and ten years of forecast data.

Data: Includes market size ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita. Data is segmented into country and regional historic and forecast data, competitor market share, and market sections. Data sourcing and referencing utilize end notes, with delivery available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report alongside an Excel Dashboard.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $38.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Pet Care E-commerce Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Pet Care E-commerce Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Popularity of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Pet Care Models

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Online Pet Food and Grooming Product Purchases

4.2.3 Growth of Pet Health and Medication E-Commerce Channels

4.2.4 Expansion of Pet Specialty Products Including Toys, Bedding, and Travel Accessories

4.2.5 Integration of Social Media Platforms for Pet Care Education and Sales



5. Pet Care E-commerce Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pet Owners

5.2 Pet Grooming Services

5.3 Veterinary Clinics

5.4 Pet Specialty Stores

5.5 Online Retailers



6. Pet Care E-commerce Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Pet Care E-commerce Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Pet Care E-commerce PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Pet Care E-commerce Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Pet Care E-commerce Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Pet Care E-commerce Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Pet Care E-commerce Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pet Grooming Products, Pet Food, Medications (OTC or Supplies), Other Products

9.2. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Canine, Feline, Crawler, Other Animals

9.3. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Fungal Infections, Digestive Problems, Other Applications

9.4. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pet Grooming Products, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Shampoos and Conditioners, Brushes and Combs, Nail Clippers and Grinders, Grooming Kits

9.5. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pet Food, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food, Treats and Snacks

9.6. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market, Sub-Segmentation of Medications (OTC or Supplies), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Flea and Tick Treatments, Worming Treatments, Vitamins and Supplements, Prescription Medications

9.7. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Products, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pet Toys, Bedding and Furniture, Leashes and Collars, Travel Accessories



10. Pet Care E-commerce Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Pet Care E-commerce Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Pet Care E-commerce Market

12.1. China Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Pet Care E-commerce Market

13.1. India Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Pet Care E-commerce Market

14.1. Japan Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Pet Care E-commerce Market

15.1. Australia Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Pet Care E-commerce Market

16.1. Indonesia Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Pet Care E-commerce Market

17.1. South Korea Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Pet Care E-commerce Market

18.1. Taiwan Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Pet Care E-commerce Market

19.1. South East Asia Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Pet Care E-commerce Market

20.1. Western Europe Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Pet Care E-commerce Market

21.1. UK Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Pet Care E-commerce Market

22.1. Germany Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Pet Care E-commerce Market

23.1. France Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Pet Care E-commerce Market

24.1. Italy Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Pet Care E-commerce Market

25.1. Spain Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Pet Care E-commerce Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Pet Care E-commerce Market

27.1. Russia Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Pet Care E-commerce Market

28.1. North America Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Pet Care E-commerce Market

29.1. USA Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Pet Care E-commerce Market

30.1. Canada Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Pet Care E-commerce Market

31.1. South America Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Pet Care E-commerce Market

32.1. Brazil Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Pet Care E-commerce Market

33.1. Middle East Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Pet Care E-commerce Market

34.1. Africa Pet Care E-commerce Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Pet Care E-commerce Market, Segmentation by Product, Segmentation by Animal Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Pet Care E-commerce Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Pet Care E-commerce Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Pet Care E-commerce Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Pet Care E-commerce Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Pet Care E-commerce Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Walmart Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Amazon.com Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Nestle S.A. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Colgate-Palmolive Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Chewy Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Pet Care E-commerce Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Zoetis Inc., PetSmart Inc., Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., Pet Supplies Plus LLC, Blue Buffalo Company Ltd., PETstock Pty Ltd, BarkBox Inc., PetMed Express Inc., Groomers Delight LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Dover Saddlery Inc., SmartPak Equine LLC (SmartPAK), NomNomNow Inc., HealthyPets Inc., Revival Animal Health Inc.



38. Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Pet Care E-commerce Market



40. Pet Care E-commerce Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Pet Care E-commerce Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Pet Care E-commerce Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Pet Care E-commerce Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Pet Care E-commerce market report include:

Walmart Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Chewy Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

PetSmart Inc.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.

Pet Supplies Plus LLC

Blue Buffalo Company Ltd.

PETstock Pty Ltd

BarkBox Inc.

PetMed Express Inc.

Groomers Delight LLC

Champion Petfoods LP

Dover Saddlery Inc.

SmartPak Equine LLC (SmartPAK)

NomNomNow Inc. HealthyPets Inc.

Revival Animal Health Inc.

PetFlow LLC

TABcom LLC

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Ollie Pets Inc.

Spot & Tango LLC

Wild One Holdings LLC The Pawfect Box Ltd.

CatLadyBox LLC

PetPlate Inc.

Doskocil Manufacturing Company Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5t57k

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