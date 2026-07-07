Rising Meat Consumption Drives Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Growth to $4.38 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Meat Packaging Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The fresh meat packaging market has experienced robust growth, with its size projected to increase from $3.26 billion in 2025 to $3.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth can be attributed to the global rise in meat consumption, expansion of cold chain infrastructure, urbanization, demand for packaged foods, adoption of vacuum packaging technologies, and enhanced focus on food hygiene standards.

Forecasts indicate strong growth for the fresh meat packaging market, expected to reach $4.38 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6%. Factors fueling this growth include demand for sustainable packaging, smart packaging technology expansion, preference for convenience meat products, regulatory focus on food safety, and advancements in barrier packaging materials. Key trends will include modified atmosphere packaging, high-barrier packaging films, vacuum skin packaging, and enhanced food safety and traceability measures.

The expansion of meat consumption supports the market's growth as effective packaging solutions help in maintaining meat quality and minimizing contamination risks. According to the OECD, poultry meat consumption is projected to grow by 21%, beef by 13%, and pig meat by 5% by 2034, driven largely by developed economies.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on innovative, sustainable solutions to decrease plastic usage, extend shelf life, and reduce environmental impact. For instance, Tesco plc introduced pillow packs for fresh mince, reducing plastic use while improving transport and storage efficiency. Likewise, Graphic Packaging International, Inc. collaborated with WM Morrison Supermarkets plc to enhance steak packaging sustainability by using pressed board trays.

Prominent firms in this sector include Sealed Air Corp, Amcor Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, Cascades Inc., Winpak Ltd, Mondi Plc, Toppan, ArtPlast Polska Sp. z o.o, Siba International, LINPAC Packaging, SEALPAC UK & Partners, Multivac UK, PACCOR Packaging GmbH, ULMA Packaging, Supervac Maschinenbau GmbH, Krehalon, Coveris Holdings S.A, Berry Plastic Group Inc, Bemis Company Inc, Schoeller Allibert AB, Solidus Solutions, SIG Combibloc Group, JBS Foods, Tyson Fresh Meats Inc, Smithfield Foods Inc, Cargill Inc, BRF S.A, National Beef Packing Co LLC, Foster Farms, Astral Foods Ltd, Valley Meats, Quality Meat Packers, Kenya Meat Processors Ltd, Egyptian Meat Processing Co, Qatar Meat Production Company LLC, Bollore Group, Oakdale Meat Co, Dalian Hanwei Enterprise Group, Yunnan Shennong Meat Food Co Ltd, Zoneco Group, SP Group, Ajamco Group, Frigorco Pampeano, Noelma, Ponapack, Amber Packaging Industries LLC, Al Bayader International, Nile Union Meat Company, Gilgal Meat Mart Limited, Irvin & Johnson Ltd, Rainbow Farms Pty Ltd.

North America ranked as the largest region for fresh meat packaging in 2025. The market is analyzed across regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The fresh meat packaging market encompasses sales of modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum skin packaging, and vacuum thermoformed packaging. The value of goods includes 'factory gate' values relevant to manufacturers, wholesalers, and end customers. Revenues are derived from market goods/services sales in specified regions, excluding supply chain resales.







The Fresh Meat Packaging Market Global Report 2026 equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to evaluate the rapidly growing market. This pivotal report offers a comprehensive exploration of the trends influencing the fresh meat packaging industry over the upcoming decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with unparalleled coverage of 16 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory shifts.

Develop regional and country strategies backed by localized data and analysis.

Spot growth segments ripe for investment opportunities.

Outpace competitors by leveraging forecast data and understanding market drivers and trends.

Identify customer bases through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors by analyzing market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Use TAM and market attractiveness scoring to quantify market potential.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analysis.

Receive the report with the most recent data updates and an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

Access data in an interactive Excel dashboard format.

Description

This report investigates the largest and fastest-growing fresh meat packaging markets and their interrelation with the global economy, demographics, and similar markets. It explores market-shaping forces such as technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.

Covering characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and more, this report breaks down historical and forecast market growth geographically.

Examines key products, services, and innovation trends in the market.

Provides an overview of the supply chain, detailing key materials, resources, and supply chain competitors.

Analyzes emerging technology trends like digital transformation, automation, and AI innovation.

Outlines key regulatory frameworks and investment trends influencing growth and innovation.

Presents market size and its historical and forecast progression.

Explores the total addressable market, strategic insights, and growth opportunities.

Evaluates market attractiveness through a quantitative scoring framework.

Breaks down the market into various submarkets.

Offers a geographical analysis of the market size by region, including expanded coverage in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Reviews the competitive landscape, examining market shares and leading companies.

Ranks companies using a multi-parameter evaluation matrix.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Packaging Types: Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP), Multi-Layer Shrinkable Packaging, Other Formats.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP), Multi-Layer Shrinkable Packaging, Other Formats. Meat Types: Beef, Pork, Poultry and Mutton, Seafood, Others.

Beef, Pork, Poultry and Mutton, Seafood, Others. Material Types: Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Polyamide (PA), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Polypropylene (PP), Others.

Notable Companies:

Sealed Air Corp, Amcor Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, Cascades Inc., Winpak Ltd, Mondi Plc, Toppan, and more.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years of historical data and projections up to ten years.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, and Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Modified Atmosphere Packaging Solutions

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Extended Shelf-Life Meat Products

4.2.3 Growing Use of High-Barrier Packaging Films

4.2.4 Expansion of Vacuum Skin Packaging Applications

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Food Safety and Traceability



5. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Meat Processing Companies

5.2 Poultry Processors

5.3 Seafood Processors

5.4 Meat Retailers

5.5 Food Packaging Companies



6. Fresh Meat Packaging Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Fresh Meat Packaging PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP), Multi-Layer Shrinkable Packaging, Other Packaging Formats

9.2. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Meat Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Beef, Pork, Poultry and Mutton, Seafood, Other Meat Types

9.3. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Polyamide (PA), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Polypropylene (PP), Other Material Types

9.4. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Gas Flushing Systems, Barrier Films

9.5. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Skin-Forming Films, Rigid Trays

9.6. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Thermoformed Trays, Vacuum-Sealed Pouches

9.7. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Multi-layer Shrinkable Packaging, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Shrink Bags, Shrink Films

9.8. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Packaging Formats, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Blister Packaging, Resealable Pouches, Foam Trays With Overwrap



10. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Fresh Meat Packaging Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Fresh Meat Packaging Market

12.1. China Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Fresh Meat Packaging Market

13.1. India Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Fresh Meat Packaging Market

14.1. Japan Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Fresh Meat Packaging Market

15.1. Australia Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Fresh Meat Packaging Market

16.1. Indonesia Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Fresh Meat Packaging Market

17.1. South Korea Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Fresh Meat Packaging Market

18.1. Taiwan Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Fresh Meat Packaging Market

19.1. South East Asia Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Fresh Meat Packaging Market

20.1. Western Europe Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Fresh Meat Packaging Market

21.1. UK Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Fresh Meat Packaging Market

22.1. Germany Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Fresh Meat Packaging Market

23.1. France Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Fresh Meat Packaging Market

24.1. Italy Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Fresh Meat Packaging Market

25.1. Spain Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Fresh Meat Packaging Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Fresh Meat Packaging Market

27.1. Russia Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Fresh Meat Packaging Market

28.1. North America Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Fresh Meat Packaging Market

29.1. USA Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Fresh Meat Packaging Market

30.1. Canada Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Fresh Meat Packaging Market

31.1. South America Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Fresh Meat Packaging Market

32.1. Brazil Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Fresh Meat Packaging Market

33.1. Middle East Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Fresh Meat Packaging Market

34.1. Africa Fresh Meat Packaging Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Fresh Meat Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging, Segmentation by Meat Type, Segmentation by Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Fresh Meat Packaging Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Sealed Air Corp Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Amcor Plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Smurfit Kappa Group plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Sonoco Products Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Cascades Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Fresh Meat Packaging Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Winpak Ltd, Mondi Plc, Toppan, ArtPlast Polska Sp. z o.o, Siba International, LINPAC Packaging, SEALPAC UK & Partners, Multivac UK, PACCOR Packaging GmbH, ULMA Packaging, Supervac Maschinenbau GmbH, Krehalon, Coveris Holdings S.A, Berry Plastic Group Inc, Bemis Company Inc



38. Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Fresh Meat Packaging Market



40. Fresh Meat Packaging Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Fresh Meat Packaging Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Fresh Meat Packaging Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Fresh Meat Packaging Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Fresh Meat Packaging market report include:

Sealed Air Corp

Amcor Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Sonoco Products Company

Cascades Inc.

Winpak Ltd

Mondi Plc

Toppan

ArtPlast Polska Sp. z o.o

Siba International

LINPAC Packaging SEALPAC UK & Partners

Multivac UK

PACCOR Packaging GmbH

ULMA Packaging

Supervac Maschinenbau GmbH

Krehalon

Coveris Holdings S.A

Berry Plastic Group Inc

Bemis Company Inc

Schoeller Allibert AB

Solidus Solutions

SIG Combibloc Group

JBS Foods

Tyson Fresh Meats Inc

Smithfield Foods Inc

Cargill Inc

BRF S.A

National Beef Packing Co LLC

Foster Farms

Astral Foods Ltd

Valley Meats

Quality Meat Packers

Kenya Meat Processors Ltd

Egyptian Meat Processing Co

Qatar Meat Production Company LLC

Bollore Group

Oakdale Meat Co

Dalian Hanwei Enterprise Group

Yunnan Shennong Meat Food Co Ltd

Zoneco Group

SP Group

Ajamco Group

Frigorco Pampeano

Noelma

Ponapack

Amber Packaging Industries LLC

Al Bayader International

Nile Union Meat Company

Gilgal Meat Mart Limited

Irvin & Johnson Ltd

Rainbow Farms Pty Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdw3ga

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