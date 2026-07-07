Advanced Packaging Technologies Market to Surge Beyond $15 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Compact Electronics

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The advanced packaging technologies market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $8.03 billion in 2025 to $9.18 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 14.2%. This growth is driven by complex semiconductor designs, demand for compact devices, and advances in wafer-level technologies. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $15.82 billion, with a CAGR of 14.6%.

The forecast period highlights increasing adoption of heterogeneous integration, investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and demand from automotive electronics. Key trends include 3D IC stacking, fan-out wafer level packaging, and system-in-package solutions. The focus on miniaturization, thermal management, and energy-efficient designs is paramount.

Consumer electronics demand significantly drives the advanced packaging market. Packaging not only influences the sophistication and functionality but also drives growth. For instance, Japan's electronic equipment output soared in May 2023, with consumer electronics production rapidly increasing from the previous year.

Major industry players are leveraging technology innovations to solidify their positions in semiconductor solutions. ASE Group recently introduced the Integrated Design Ecosystem, enhancing silicon package design efficiency by reducing cycle times by half, crucial for AI and data centers.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions underscore the sector's evolution. In April 2025, Applied Materials Inc. acquired a 9% stake in BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) to advance hybrid-bonding technology, crucial for next-gen semiconductor packaging.

The competitive landscape is dynamic, with prominent companies like Samsung Electronics, Intel, and Qualcomm Technologies leading the charge. These firms are innovating to meet global demands, with notable emphasis on high-performance computing and consumer electronics.

Asia-Pacific emerges as a pivotal region in the market's expansion, supported by robust semiconductor production capabilities. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are central to this growth. Other key regions include Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and emerging markets in South America and Africa.

The advanced packaging technologies market encompasses revenues from providing services like fan-out wafer-level packaging and system-in-package solutions. The market is characterized by 'factory gate' values, representing the products' worth as sold by manufacturers. The value chain includes microelectronics, image sensors, and more.

Ultimately, the market's dynamism is captured in the revenues generated within specified geographies, exclusive of resales along the supply chain. This comprehensive market landscape underlines the industry's potential and innovation-driven growth.

The "Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Global Report 2026" is an indispensable guide for strategists, marketers, and senior management intent on navigating the rapidly growing landscape of advanced packaging technologies. This extensive report offers an unparalleled global perspective spanning 16 geographies, vital for stakeholders looking to capitalize on emerging market trends set to shape the industry over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a comprehensive understanding of the advanced packaging technology market across various geographies.

Evaluate the influence of macro-level factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Formulate data-driven regional and country-specific strategies.

Spot investment opportunities in growth segments.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors and align with market trends and drivers.

Identify and understand consumer dynamics through detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark your performance against leading competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential and attractiveness using total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Utilize high-quality, reliable data and analysis to enhance internal and external presentations.

The report is supplemented with an Excel dashboard for simplified data extraction and analysis.

Description:

This comprehensive report delves into various pivotal aspects of the advanced packaging technologies market. Key questions such as the identification of the largest and fastest-growing markets, the market's integration with the global economy and demography, and forces that will drive future market evolution, including technological disruptions, are addressed.

The document provides insights into market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and regional breakdowns. It includes the total addressable market analysis, competitiveness analysis, market shares, company ranking frameworks, and strategic trends. Historic and forecast market growth is analyzed geographically.

The market characteristics section elucidates on market definition, major products, brand differentiation, product feature comparison, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis offers a detailed overview, including raw materials, resources, and competitors at each chain level.

Technological trends, such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation, are analyzed for strategic leverage.

The report examines regulatory frameworks, key investment flows, government policies, incentives, and funding trends driving industry growth.

Market size is expressed in economic terms, considering key impacting factors and forecasts.

The report includes a detailed examination of technological advancements and geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Market shares and competitive landscapes are explored, including major financial dealings impacting recent market shifts.

The company scoring matrix assesses top firms based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets covered by type include 3D Integrated Circuits, 2D and 2.5D Integrated Circuits, among others.

Technologies covered span Through-Silicon Via (TSV), Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP), and more.

End-use industries include automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, IT, and telecommunications.

Geographic focus spans across key markets such as the USA, China, Japan, and emerging hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The report is available in various formats including Word, PDF, or Interactive Report, supplemented by an Excel Dashboard. Additional benefits of this report include bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of 3D Ic Stacking Techniques

4.2.2 Rising Use of Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging

4.2.3 Growing Demand for System-in-Package Solutions

4.2.4 Higher Focus on Miniaturization and Heterogeneous Integration

4.2.5 Improved Thermal Management and Reliability Designs



5. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Consumer Electronics Manufacturers

5.2 Automotive and Transport Companies

5.3 It and Telecommunication Providers

5.4 Industrial Electronics Manufacturers

5.5 Semiconductor Foundries



6. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

3D Integrated Circuit, 2D Integrated Circuit, 2.5D Integrated Circuit, Other Types

9.2. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Through-Silicon Via (TSV), Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP), Interposer-Based Packaging, Flip-Chip Packaging, Other Technologies

9.3. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automotive and Transport, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, IT and Telecommunication, Other End Use Industries

9.4. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Sub-Segmentation of 3D Integrated Circuit, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs), Monolithic 3D ICs

9.5. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Sub-Segmentation of 2D Integrated Circuit, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Flat Packaging, Chip-on-Board (CoB)

9.6. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Sub-Segmentation of 2.5D Integrated Circuit, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Interposer-Based Packaging, Silicon Bridge Technologies

9.7. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP), System-in-Package (SiP), Multi-Chip Modules (MCM)



10. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

12.1. China Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

13.1. India Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

14.1. Japan Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

15.1. Australia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

16.1. Indonesia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

17.1. South Korea Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

18.1. Taiwan Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

19.1. South East Asia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

20.1. Western Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

21.1. UK Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

22.1. Germany Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

23.1. France Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

24.1. Italy Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

25.1. Spain Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

27.1. Russia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

28.1. North America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

29.1. USA Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

30.1. Canada Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

31.1. South America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

32.1. Brazil Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

33.1. Middle East Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

34.1. Africa Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Advanced Packaging Technologies Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Samsung Electronics Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. International Business Machines Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Qualcomm Technologies Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, GlobalFoundries Inc., Sanmina Corporation, Amkor Technology, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology, STATS ChipPAC, Tongfu Microelectronics, Powertech Technology, ChipMOS Technologies Inc., United Test and Assembly Center Holdings Ltd., Unisem (M) Berhad.



38. Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Advanced Packaging Technologies Market



40. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Advanced Packaging Technologies Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Advanced Packaging Technologies Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Advanced Packaging Technologies Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Advanced Packaging Technologies market report include:

Samsung Electronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines

Qualcomm Technologies

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Amkor Technology

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology

STATS ChipPAC

Tongfu Microelectronics

Powertech Technology

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

United Test and Assembly Center Holdings Ltd.

Unisem (M) Berhad.

Greatek Electronics

Nepes Corporation

SFA Semicon

SUSS Microtec

China WLCSP Co. LTD.

Universal Instruments Corporation

Brewer Science

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Deca Technologies

Siliconware Precision Industries

Lam Research Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Hana Micron Inc.

IBIDEN Engineering CO. LTD.

Aehr Test Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkgrbd

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