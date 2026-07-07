Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing Market to Reach $1.63 Billion by 2034, Driven by Newborn Screening and Molecular Diagnostics

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Outlook 2026-2034: Market Share and Growth Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market is projected to grow from US$609.1 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%, reaching US$1.63 billion by 2034. This market spans diagnostic services, laboratory tools, and screening programs for detecting sickle cell disorders across various health settings. It includes a comprehensive value chain involving reagent suppliers, diagnostics manufacturers, laboratories, and more, emphasizing quality and convenience.

The market is driven by expanded newborn testing, molecular diagnostics adoption, and integration with genetic counseling, raising demand supported by public health mandates and precision hematology care. Challenges like laboratory access disparities and reimbursement complexities must be addressed to maintain momentum. Companies are optimizing portfolios, channel strategies, and delivery models to effectively cater to mature and emerging demand clusters.

Competitive dynamics involve diagnostic test manufacturers and laboratories strengthening market positions through innovation and partnerships. Regional variations exist, with commercialization strategies differing based on local policy and infrastructure. Success hinges on cost management, quality assurance, and adapting to evolving customer expectations.

Key Insights

Product and service strategies are refined via launches and partnerships to improve market reach.

Supply chain stability and manufacturing consistency are prioritized to enhance credibility.

Technical advancements drive usability and integration, pushing away from basic product competition.

Challenges like lab access disparities highlight the need for efficiency and customer support.

Competition increases as established entities and new entrants pursue different strategies.

Regulations affect product design and market entry across regions.

Sourcing strategies impact responsiveness and expansion capabilities.

Regional momentum varies, with markets focusing on features versus accessibility.

Key Companies Analysed

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Abbott

Danaher

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hologic

Siemens Healthineers

And others

Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Deep-Dive Intelligence and Scenario-Led Forecasting

This report provides a detailed analysis using methods like Porter's Five Forces and scenario-based modeling. It uncovers cross-sector influences impacting strategies, with insights beneficial for decision-makers needing precise market intelligence.

Clients gain insights into trade patterns, macroeconomic conditions, and customer behavior, equipping leadership teams for resilient strategies.

Countries Covered

North America - United States, Canada, Mexico

- United States, Canada, Mexico Europe - Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and more

- Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and more Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and others

- China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and others Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Egypt, and others

- Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Egypt, and others South and Central America - Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru

Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Report (2025-2034): Research Methodology

This report uses a robust research process, with primary and secondary research from diverse sources. Techniques like data triangulation ensure accurate market sizing and forecasting. It informs high-stakes decisions such as market entry and investment prioritization.

Key Strategic Questions Answered

Market size and forecast visibility globally and by region, highlighting key growth forces.

Identification of high-growth segments based on types, products, applications, and technologies.

Resilience of supply chains amidst geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges.

Trade and pricing intelligence to support strategic sourcing and regional prioritization.

Impact of geopolitical issues on trade and supply chains.

Influence of regulatory and sustainability targets on demand and investment timing.

Competitive landscape insights, including Porter's Five Forces and company profiles.

Guidance on regional hotspots and effective go-to-market strategies.

Investment opportunities linked to technological and sustainability innovations.

Overview of recent market developments affecting competition.

Additional Support

With the report purchase, clients receive:

An updated PDF report and Excel workbook with market data for easy analysis.

7-day post-sale support for clarifications and custom data requests.

Complimentary updates to reflect new data and market developments.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2026 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $609.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1630 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Summary, 2026

2.1 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Industry Overview

2.1.1 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Revenues (In US$ billion)

2.2 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Scope

2.3 Research Methodology



3. Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Insights, 2025-2035

3.1 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Drivers

3.2 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Restraints

3.3 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Opportunities

3.4 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Challenges

3.5 Tariff Impact on Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Supply Chain Patterns



4. Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Analytics

4.1 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size and Share, Key Product, 2026 vs 2035

4.2 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size and Share, Dominant Application, 2026 vs 2035

4.3 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size and Share, Leading Sales Channel, 2026 vs 2035

4.4 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size and Share, High Growth Countries, 2026 vs 2035

4.5 Five Forces Analysis for Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market

4.5.1 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Industry Attractiveness Index, 2026

4.5.2 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Supplier Intelligence

4.5.3 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Buyer Intelligence

4.5.4 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Competition Intelligence

4.5.5 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Product Alternatives and Substitutes Intelligence

4.5.6 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Entry Intelligence



5. Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Statistics - Industry Revenue, Market Share, Growth Trends and Forecast by Segments, to 2035

5.1 World Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Potential and Growth Outlook, 2025-2035

5.1 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Sales Outlook and CAGR Growth by Product, 2025-2035

5.2 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Sales Outlook and CAGR Growth by Application, 2025-2035

5.3 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Sales Outlook and CAGR Growth by Sales Channel, 2025-2035

5.4 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Sales Outlook and Growth by Region, 2025-2035



6. Asia-Pacific Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Industry Statistics - Market Size, Share, Competition and Outlook

6.1 Asia-Pacific Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Insights, 2026

6.2 Asia-Pacific Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Revenue Forecast by Product, 2025-2035

6.3 Asia-Pacific Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Revenue Forecast by Application, 2025-2035

6.4 Asia-Pacific Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel, 2025-2035

6.5 Asia-Pacific Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Revenue Forecast by Country, 2025-2035

6.5.1 China Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Opportunities, Growth 2025-2035

6.5.2 India Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Opportunities, Growth 2025-2035

6.5.3 Japan Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Opportunities, Growth 2025-2035

6.5.4 Australia Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Opportunities, Growth 2025-2035



7. Europe Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Data, Penetration, and Business Prospects to 2035

7.1 Europe Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Key Findings, 2026

7.2 Europe Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size and Percentage Breakdown by Product, 2025-2035

7.3 Europe Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size and Percentage Breakdown by Application, 2025-2035

7.4 Europe Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size and Percentage Breakdown by Sales Channel, 2025-2035

7.5 Europe Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size and Percentage Breakdown by Country, 2025-2035

7.5.1 Germany Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Trends, Growth Outlook to 2035

7.5.2 United Kingdom Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Trends, Growth Outlook to 2035

7.5.2 France Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Trends, Growth Outlook to 2035

7.5.2 Italy Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Trends, Growth Outlook to 2035

7.5.2 Spain Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Trends, Growth Outlook to 2035



8. North America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Growth Trends, and Future Prospects to 2035

8.1 North America Snapshot, 2026

8.2 North America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Analysis and Outlook by Product, 2025-2035

8.3 North America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Analysis and Outlook by Application, 2025-2035

8.4 North America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Analysis and Outlook by Sales Channel, 2025-2035

8.5 North America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Analysis and Outlook by Country, 2025-2035

8.5.1 United States Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast, 2025-2035

8.5.1 Canada Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast, 2025-2035

8.5.1 Mexico Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast, 2025-2035



9. South and Central America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Drivers, Challenges, and Future Prospects

9.1 Latin America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Data, 2026

9.2 Latin America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Future by Product, 2025-2035

9.3 Latin America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Future by Application, 2025-2035

9.4 Latin America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Future by Sales Channel, 2025-2035

9.5 Latin America Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Future by Country, 2025-2035

9.5.1 Brazil Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Share and Opportunities to 2035

9.5.2 Argentina Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Size, Share and Opportunities to 2035



10. Middle East Africa Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Outlook and Growth Prospects

10.1 Middle East Africa Overview, 2026

10.2 Middle East Africa Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Statistics by Product, 2025-2035

10.3 Middle East Africa Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Statistics by Application, 2025-2035

10.4 Middle East Africa Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Statistics by Sales Channel, 2025-2035

10.5 Middle East Africa Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Statistics by Country, 2025-2035

10.5.1 Middle East Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Value, Trends, Growth Forecasts to 2035

10.5.2 Africa Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Value, Trends, Growth Forecasts to 2035



11. Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Structure and Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Companies in Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Industry

11.2 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Business Overview

11.3 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Product Portfolio Analysis

11.4 Financial Analysis

11.5 SWOT Analysis



12. Appendix

12.1 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market Volume (Tons)

12.1 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Trade and Price Analysis

12.2 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Parent Market and Other Relevant Analysis

12.3 Publisher Expertise

12.2 Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Industry Report Sources and Methodology





Companies Featured

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Revvity

Abbott

Danaher

Siemens Healthineers

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Techne

Hologic

Sysmex

Beckman Coulter

Agilent Technologies

Cepheid

Illumina

Becton Dickinson

EKF Diagnostics

Randox

Trivitron Healthcare

NeoGenomics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50mnst

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