Global Crushing Equipment Market Poised for Robust Growth at 8.5% CAGR Through 2032

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crushing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Crushing Equipment was estimated at US$6.2 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$11.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Global Crushing Equipment Market - Key Trends and Drivers Summarized

How Does Crushing Equipment Catalyze Industry Efficiency?



Crushing equipment, essential in various industries such as mining, construction, and recycling, is designed to reduce the size of raw materials like rocks, ore, and waste materials, enabling their subsequent processing and utilization. These powerful machines - jaw crushers, cone crushers, impact crushers, and gyratory crushers - each serve specific functions and are chosen based on the material type, crushing stage, and end-use requirements. For instance, jaw crushers are typically used for primary crushing, where large materials are broken down into smaller sizes. Cone crushers, on the other hand, are more suited for secondary and tertiary crushing, providing more precision with smaller particle sizes. The efficiency of these machines directly influences production rates and cost-effectiveness in operations, highlighting their pivotal role in industrial productivity.



What Technological Innovations Propel the Crushing Equipment Sector?



As industries seek more efficiency and lower operational costs, the crushing equipment sector has seen significant technological innovations. Modern developments include automation and control technology that allow for real-time adjustments and monitoring, which enhance the crushing process and reduce energy consumption. For example, newer models of crushers come equipped with smart systems that can predict maintenance needs and reduce downtime, thus increasing overall efficiency. Furthermore, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) devices enables remote tracking of operations and performance metrics. These technological enhancements not only improve the operational efficiency of crushing equipment but also contribute to more sustainable practices by optimizing energy use and reducing waste.



How Is Sustainability Influencing Crushing Equipment Design and Use?



Sustainability trends are reshaping the crushing equipment industry as environmental regulations tighten and companies seek to minimize their ecological footprints. Manufacturers are now designing machines that are more fuel-efficient and capable of using bio-based hydraulics oils. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on developing equipment that produces less noise and dust, which has a lesser impact on the environment and improves workplace safety. Recycling applications are particularly benefiting from these advancements, as the demand for equipment that can process and repurpose materials more effectively continues to grow. This shift is not only a response to regulatory pressures but also aligns with global sustainability goals, driving innovations that support eco-friendly operations without compromising performance.



What's Driving the Surge in Demand for Crushing Equipment?



The growth in the crushing equipment market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of infrastructure projects, increasing mining activities, and the rising importance of recycling. The global push for infrastructure development in emerging economies necessitates extensive mining of materials and subsequent processing, fueling the demand for robust crushing solutions. Similarly, as mineral exploration intensifies, the need for efficient and reliable crushing equipment becomes critical to handle larger volumes and more challenging material types. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability has bolstered the recycling industry, where crushing equipment plays a crucial role in processing materials for reuse. Technological advancements, coupled with an increase in the adoption of automated and smart systems, further propel the market, enabling industries to meet their production targets more effectively and sustainably. These factors collectively contribute to a dynamic market environment, reflecting the integral role of crushing equipment in modern industrial applications.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Crushing Equipment market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Type (Jaw Crushers, Roller Crushers, Cone Crushers, Other Types).

Type (Jaw Crushers, Roller Crushers, Cone Crushers, Other Types). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Jaw Crusher Product segment, which is expected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.9%. The Cone Crusher Product segment is also set to grow at 10.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.9 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.1% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Crushing Equipment Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Crushing Equipment Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Crushing Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Astec Industries, Inc., Eagle Crusher Company, Inc., ELRUS Aggregate Systems, FLSmidth &, Co A/S and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Crushing Equipment market report include:

Astec Industries, Inc.

Eagle Crusher Company, Inc.

ELRUS Aggregate Systems

FLSmidth &

Co A/S

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

McLanahan Corporation

Metso Corporation

Rock Engineered Machinery Company, Inc.

Sandvik AB

Shanghai Shibang Machinery Co., Ltd.

Terex Corporation

thyssenkrupp AG

Torsa Machines Ltd.

Triaso, S.A. de C.V.

Zhejiang Shuangjin Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 706 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 277 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





MARKET OVERVIEW





Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Crushing Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS





Rising Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Propel Demand for Crushing Equipment

Technological Advancements in Automation and Monitoring Drive Crushing Equipment Efficiency

Stringent Environmental Regulations Spur Innovations in Eco-Friendly Crushing Solutions

Expanding Mining Activities Worldwide Generate Significant Demand for Crushing Machinery

Adoption of Mobile Crushing Equipment Bodes Well for Operational Flexibility

Growing Demand for Recycled Materials Throws the Spotlight On Crushing and Screening Equipment

Integration of IoT in Crushing Equipment Enhances Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

Expansion of Commercial and Residential Projects Sets the Stage for Growth in Demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olqtue

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