Riding the Electric Wave: Projected Growth in Global Low-Powered Motorcycle and Scooter Market to 2032

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Powered Electric Motorcycles and Scooters - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Low Powered Electric Motorcycles and Scooters was estimated at US$12.3 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$17.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Global Low-Powered Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized

Why Are Urban Riders Turning to Low-Powered Electric Two-Wheelers in Droves?



In recent years, low-powered electric motorcycles and scooters (typically under 4kW) have surged in popularity, particularly in densely populated urban centers across Asia, Europe, and increasingly, North America. As city infrastructures strain under the pressure of rising vehicle congestion, these nimble, lightweight alternatives offer a practical solution for last-mile connectivity, short commutes, and delivery services. Their compact size and lower operating costs compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts make them ideal for young professionals, students, and gig-economy workers. Moreover, with increasing restrictions on ICE vehicles in many city centers, low-powered electric options are becoming a necessity rather than a choice. The ease of recharging at home or via portable batteries has further enhanced the daily convenience of ownership, turning these vehicles into an essential component of modern urban mobility ecosystems.



How Are Governments and Infrastructure Innovations Shaping the Market?



Governments around the world are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of low-powered electric motorcycles and scooters. Subsidies, tax rebates, and exemption from registration fees have significantly lowered the entry barriers for consumers. Urban transport policies that prioritize two-wheeler electrification - such as designated EV-only lanes and free parking zones - have created a fertile ground for mass adoption. Additionally, infrastructure improvements, including the proliferation of battery-swapping stations and integrated public EV charging networks, have removed long-standing concerns about range anxiety and downtime. In countries like India, China, and Indonesia, where two-wheelers dominate personal transport, nationwide EV roadmaps are actively reshaping the manufacturing and consumer landscapes for these vehicles.



Which Companies and Markets Are Leading This Electrified Revolution?



The competitive dynamics of the global market reveal a mix of established players and disruptive startups leading the charge. Chinese companies like Yadea and NIU have scaled aggressively across Asia and Europe, benefiting from domestic innovation ecosystems and expansive distribution networks. In Europe, brands such as Silence and Askoll are tapping into eco-conscious consumer segments and urban delivery services. Meanwhile, Indian firms like Ather Energy and Ola Electric are introducing highly localized models tailored to regional preferences and road conditions. On a global scale, Japanese and Korean manufacturers are also investing heavily in R&D to reposition themselves in this electric segment. The market is also witnessing increased demand in Southeast Asia and parts of Africa, where affordable and low-maintenance mobility is a critical socio-economic need, signaling a shift from niche urban centers to mainstream adoption across emerging markets.



What's Fueling the Acceleration in Market Growth Today?



The growth in the low-powered electric motorcycle and scooter market is driven by several factors that are collectively reshaping both supply and demand. On the technological front, significant advancements in lithium-ion and solid-state battery technology have enabled longer lifespans, reduced charging times, and improved energy efficiency. From a manufacturing standpoint, modular vehicle designs and lower component complexity are reducing production costs and boosting scalability. End-use trends are also shifting, with an increasing number of food delivery services, courier companies, and ride-sharing platforms integrating electric two-wheelers into their fleets due to lower total cost of ownership and environmental mandates. Furthermore, consumer behavior is evolving, with younger, urban populations showing a strong preference for low-emission, tech-enabled, and app-connected mobility solutions. Finally, heightened environmental consciousness and stricter urban emissions regulations are prompting both businesses and individuals to transition away from petrol-powered two-wheelers at an accelerating pace.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Low Powered Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Product (Electric motorcycles, Electric scooters); Battery (Lithium-ion batteries, Lead-acid batteries, Nickel-metal hydride batteries); Application (Personal commuting, Shared mobility services, Delivery services).

Product (Electric motorcycles, Electric scooters); Battery (Lithium-ion batteries, Lead-acid batteries, Nickel-metal hydride batteries); Application (Personal commuting, Shared mobility services, Delivery services). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electric Motorcycles segment, which is expected to reach US$10.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.2%. The Electric Scooters segment is also set to grow at 6.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.8 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.0% CAGR to reach $4.0 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Low Powered Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Low Powered Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Low Powered Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AIMA Technology Group Co., Ltd., Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, BMW Motorrad, Energica Motor Company and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Low Powered Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market report include:

AIMA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Ather Energy

Bajaj Auto

BMW Motorrad

Energica Motor Company

Gogoro Inc.

Harley-Davidson

Hero Electric

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kymco

NIU Technologies

Ola Electric

Piaggio & C. SpA

Super Soco (Vmoto Limited)

TVS Motor Company

Ultraviolette Automotive

Vespa (Piaggio & C. SpA)

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 372 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



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