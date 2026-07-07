Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Soars: Expected to Reach $69.19 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $42.33 billion in 2025 to $46.93 billion by 2026, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth is supported by the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing, advancements in electronics, increased usage of thin-film coatings, and rising investments in solar energy. Availability of advanced precursor materials also contributes to this upward trajectory.
Looking further ahead, the CVD market is expected to reach $69.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2%. The forecasted growth is driven by the demand for miniaturized electronic devices, investments in semiconductor fabrication facilities, renewable energy infrastructure expansion, and the adoption of sophisticated coating technologies. Additional trends include the increasing use of plasma-enhanced CVD systems, thin-film deposition in semiconductors, and atomic layer deposition techniques. CVD's application in solar cells and high-purity coating processes is also expanding.
The surge in demand for medical devices significantly impacts the CVD market. CVD technology facilitates precise thin-film deposition, enhancing the performance and longevity of medical devices like prosthetics and implants. As reported in April 2023 by the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian medical device market is projected to grow to $50 billion by 2030, indicating increased opportunities for CVD applications.
Key industry players are innovating with new coating materials to strengthen their market positions, particularly in industrial and automotive steel machining. For instance, KYOCERA Corporation unveiled new CVD coating materials, CA115P and CA125P, in May 2023. These innovations deliver improved wear resistance and longer tool life, pivotal for machining processes.
Strategic acquisitions further support market growth. In February 2023, Veeco Instruments acquired Epiluvac AB for $30 million, integrating advanced silicon carbide applications into its operations. This acquisition aligns with industry trends towards technological advancement and capability expansion, particularly for electric vehicle markets.
Prominent companies in the CVD market include CVD Equipment Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc., and ASM International NV, among others. Asia-Pacific leads the market, with North America poised to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses revenues from thin film deposition services, related goods, and reactor systems, with values reflecting the manufacturer's sales directly to consumers or through various distribution channels.
The coverage spans regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more, detailing specific countries such as China, India, USA, and Germany. Market revenues are calculated based on sales unique to the geography, excluding resale figures along the supply chain.
The Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the thriving CVD market. This comprehensive report outlines the significant trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain comprehensive insights with coverage across 16 geographies to build a global strategy.
- Evaluate the effects of macro factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.
- Develop regional and national strategies using localized data.
- Target growth areas for effective investment strategies.
- Leverage forecasts to outperform competitors and understand market dynamics.
- Access detailed end-user analysis for customer insights.
- Benchmark against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand value.
- Assess market potential through Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness Scoring (MAS).
- Utilize high-quality data for your presentations and reports with reliable updates and insights.
- Receive the most up-to-date data, including an Excel dashboard for data extraction and analysis.
Description: This report answers critical questions about where the largest and fastest-growing CVD markets are, and examines how they relate to the global economy, demographics, and similar markets. It also explores the forces likely to influence market progression, including technological disruption and evolving regulatory trends.
The report delves into market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, geographical analysis, TAM, MAS, competitive dynamics, company scoring, and market strategies. Through historical and forecast market data, it outlines key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends driving the market.
- Provides a complete supply chain analysis, identifying key resources and competitors.
- Analyzes emerging technology trends like digital transformation, AI, and sustainability initiatives.
- Evaluates the regulatory and investment landscape, covering key policies and investment trends.
- Offers market size metrics, historical and forecast growth analytics.
- Assesses technological impacts and geopolitical factors like AI, automation, and international conflicts.
- Breaks down geographical markets, highlighting supply chain shifts in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.
- Details competitive landscape and financial deals that shaped recent market changes.
- Ranks companies using a multidimensional scoring matrix for market share, innovation, and brand recognition.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Category: CVD Equipment, CVD Services, CVD Materials
- By Technology: Atomic Layer, Laser Induced, Organometallic, Plasma Enhanced, Low Pressure CVD
- By End-Use: Solar Products, Electronics, Data Storage, Medical Equipment
Subsegments:
- By CVD Equipment: Vertical, Horizontal, Cold Wall, Hot Wall Systems
- By CVD Services: Equipment Maintenance, Process Development, Consultation
- By CVD Materials: Precursor Materials, Substrates, Specialty Gases
Companies Mentioned: CVD Equipment Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc., ASM International NV, Plasma Therm LLC, Applied Materials Inc., among others.
Geographical Coverage: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Data & Delivery:
- Five years historic and ten years forecast data.
- Includes ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.
- Interactive Report available in Word, PDF, and Excel Dashboard formats.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Update
- Customisation Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$46.93 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$69.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Plasma Enhanced Cvd Systems
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Thin-Film Deposition in Semiconductors
4.2.3 Growing Use of Atomic Layer Deposition Techniques
4.2.4 Expansion of Cvd Applications in Solar Cells
4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on High-Purity Coating Processes
5. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Semiconductor Manufacturers
5.2 Electronics Manufacturers
5.3 Solar Cell Producers
5.4 Medical Device Manufacturers
5.5 Data Storage Companies
6. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
CVD Equipment, CVD Services, CVD Materials
9.2. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Atomic Layer CVD, Laser Induced CVD, Organometallic CVD, Plasma Enhanced CVD, Plasma Assisted CVD, Low Pressure CVD, Other Technologies
9.3. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Solar Products, Electronics, Data Storage, Medical Equipment, Other End-Use Types
9.4. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Sub-Segmentation of CVD Equipment, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Vertical CVD Systems, Horizontal CVD Systems, Cold Wall CVD Systems, Hot Wall CVD Systems
9.5. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Sub-Segmentation of CVD Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Equipment Maintenance and Repair, Process Development, Consultation and Training
9.6. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Sub-Segmentation of CVD Materials, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Precursor Materials, Substrates, Specialty Gases
10. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
12.1. China Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
13.1. India Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
14.1. Japan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
15.1. Australia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
16.1. Indonesia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
17.1. South Korea Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Taiwan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
18.1. Taiwan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. Taiwan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. South East Asia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
19.1. South East Asia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. South East Asia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Western Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
20.1. Western Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. Western Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. UK Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
21.1. UK Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Germany Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
22.1. Germany Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. France Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
23.1. France Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Italy Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
24.1. Italy Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Spain Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
25.1. Spain Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Eastern Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
26.1. Eastern Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Eastern Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Russia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
27.1. Russia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. North America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
28.1. North America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. North America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. USA Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
29.1. USA Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. USA Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Canada Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
30.1. Canada Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. Canada Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. South America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
31.1. South America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. South America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Brazil Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
32.1. Brazil Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Middle East Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
33.1. Middle East Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
33.2. Middle East Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Africa Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
34.1. Africa Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Africa Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
36. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
36.1. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
36.2. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market - Company Scoring Matrix
36.2.1. Market Revenues
36.2.2. Product Innovation Score
36.2.3. Brand Recognition
36.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Company Profiles
36.3.1. CVD Equipment Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.2. Tokyo Electron Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.3. Veeco Instruments Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.4. ASM International NV Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.5. Plasma Therm LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Applied Materials Inc., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, ULVAC Inc., Intevac Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Praxair Surface Technologies, Denton Vacuum LLC, Oxford Instruments, Richter Precision Inc., Nuflare Technology Inc., Aixtron SE, SPTS Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Mustang Vacuum Systems, Picosun Oy
38. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Chemical Vapor Deposition Market
40. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
40.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
40.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
40.3 Chemical Vapor Deposition Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
40.3.2 Competitor Strategies
41. Appendix
41.1. Abbreviations
41.2. Currencies
41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
41.4. Research Inquiries
41.5. About the Analyst
41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Chemical Vapor Deposition market report include:
- CVD Equipment Corporation
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- Veeco Instruments Inc.
- ASM International NV
- Plasma Therm LLC
- Applied Materials Inc.
- OC Oerlikon Corporation AG
- ULVAC Inc.
- Intevac Inc.
- Lam Research Corporation
- Praxair Surface Technologies
- Denton Vacuum LLC
- Oxford Instruments
- Richter Precision Inc.
- Nuflare Technology Inc.
- Aixtron SE
- SPTS Technologies Ltd.
- Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.
- Mustang Vacuum Systems
- Picosun Oy
- Kurt J. Lesker Company
- Angstrom Engineering Inc.
- SENTECH Instruments GmbH
- Mantis Deposition Ltd.
- Semicore Equipment Inc.
- VaporTech Inc.
- CreaTec Fischer & Co. GmbH
- Novellus Systems Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8li48
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