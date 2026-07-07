Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Soars: Expected to Reach $69.19 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $42.33 billion in 2025 to $46.93 billion by 2026, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth is supported by the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing, advancements in electronics, increased usage of thin-film coatings, and rising investments in solar energy. Availability of advanced precursor materials also contributes to this upward trajectory.

Looking further ahead, the CVD market is expected to reach $69.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2%. The forecasted growth is driven by the demand for miniaturized electronic devices, investments in semiconductor fabrication facilities, renewable energy infrastructure expansion, and the adoption of sophisticated coating technologies. Additional trends include the increasing use of plasma-enhanced CVD systems, thin-film deposition in semiconductors, and atomic layer deposition techniques. CVD's application in solar cells and high-purity coating processes is also expanding.

The surge in demand for medical devices significantly impacts the CVD market. CVD technology facilitates precise thin-film deposition, enhancing the performance and longevity of medical devices like prosthetics and implants. As reported in April 2023 by the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian medical device market is projected to grow to $50 billion by 2030, indicating increased opportunities for CVD applications.

Key industry players are innovating with new coating materials to strengthen their market positions, particularly in industrial and automotive steel machining. For instance, KYOCERA Corporation unveiled new CVD coating materials, CA115P and CA125P, in May 2023. These innovations deliver improved wear resistance and longer tool life, pivotal for machining processes.

Strategic acquisitions further support market growth. In February 2023, Veeco Instruments acquired Epiluvac AB for $30 million, integrating advanced silicon carbide applications into its operations. This acquisition aligns with industry trends towards technological advancement and capability expansion, particularly for electric vehicle markets.

Prominent companies in the CVD market include CVD Equipment Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc., and ASM International NV, among others. Asia-Pacific leads the market, with North America poised to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses revenues from thin film deposition services, related goods, and reactor systems, with values reflecting the manufacturer's sales directly to consumers or through various distribution channels.

The coverage spans regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more, detailing specific countries such as China, India, USA, and Germany. Market revenues are calculated based on sales unique to the geography, excluding resale figures along the supply chain.

The Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the thriving CVD market. This comprehensive report outlines the significant trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain comprehensive insights with coverage across 16 geographies to build a global strategy.

Evaluate the effects of macro factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and national strategies using localized data.

Target growth areas for effective investment strategies.

Leverage forecasts to outperform competitors and understand market dynamics.

Access detailed end-user analysis for customer insights.

Benchmark against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand value.

Assess market potential through Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness Scoring (MAS).

Utilize high-quality data for your presentations and reports with reliable updates and insights.

Receive the most up-to-date data, including an Excel dashboard for data extraction and analysis.

Description: This report answers critical questions about where the largest and fastest-growing CVD markets are, and examines how they relate to the global economy, demographics, and similar markets. It also explores the forces likely to influence market progression, including technological disruption and evolving regulatory trends.

The report delves into market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, geographical analysis, TAM, MAS, competitive dynamics, company scoring, and market strategies. Through historical and forecast market data, it outlines key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends driving the market.

Provides a complete supply chain analysis, identifying key resources and competitors.

Analyzes emerging technology trends like digital transformation, AI, and sustainability initiatives.

Evaluates the regulatory and investment landscape, covering key policies and investment trends.

Offers market size metrics, historical and forecast growth analytics.

Assesses technological impacts and geopolitical factors like AI, automation, and international conflicts.

Breaks down geographical markets, highlighting supply chain shifts in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Details competitive landscape and financial deals that shaped recent market changes.

Ranks companies using a multidimensional scoring matrix for market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Category: CVD Equipment, CVD Services, CVD Materials

By Technology: Atomic Layer, Laser Induced, Organometallic, Plasma Enhanced, Low Pressure CVD

By End-Use: Solar Products, Electronics, Data Storage, Medical Equipment

Subsegments:

By CVD Equipment: Vertical, Horizontal, Cold Wall, Hot Wall Systems

By CVD Services: Equipment Maintenance, Process Development, Consultation

By CVD Materials: Precursor Materials, Substrates, Specialty Gases

Companies Mentioned: CVD Equipment Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc., ASM International NV, Plasma Therm LLC, Applied Materials Inc., among others.

Geographical Coverage: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data & Delivery:

Five years historic and ten years forecast data.

Includes ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Interactive Report available in Word, PDF, and Excel Dashboard formats.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $46.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $69.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Plasma Enhanced Cvd Systems

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Thin-Film Deposition in Semiconductors

4.2.3 Growing Use of Atomic Layer Deposition Techniques

4.2.4 Expansion of Cvd Applications in Solar Cells

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on High-Purity Coating Processes



5. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Semiconductor Manufacturers

5.2 Electronics Manufacturers

5.3 Solar Cell Producers

5.4 Medical Device Manufacturers

5.5 Data Storage Companies



6. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

CVD Equipment, CVD Services, CVD Materials

9.2. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Atomic Layer CVD, Laser Induced CVD, Organometallic CVD, Plasma Enhanced CVD, Plasma Assisted CVD, Low Pressure CVD, Other Technologies

9.3. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solar Products, Electronics, Data Storage, Medical Equipment, Other End-Use Types

9.4. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Sub-Segmentation of CVD Equipment, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Vertical CVD Systems, Horizontal CVD Systems, Cold Wall CVD Systems, Hot Wall CVD Systems

9.5. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Sub-Segmentation of CVD Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Equipment Maintenance and Repair, Process Development, Consultation and Training

9.6. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Sub-Segmentation of CVD Materials, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Precursor Materials, Substrates, Specialty Gases



10. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

12.1. China Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

13.1. India Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

14.1. Japan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

15.1. Australia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

16.1. Indonesia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

17.1. South Korea Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

18.1. Taiwan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

19.1. South East Asia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

20.1. Western Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

21.1. UK Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

22.1. Germany Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

23.1. France Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

24.1. Italy Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

25.1. Spain Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

27.1. Russia Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

28.1. North America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

29.1. USA Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

30.1. Canada Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

31.1. South America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

32.1. Brazil Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

33.1. Middle East Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Chemical Vapor Deposition Market

34.1. Africa Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Chemical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Category, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. CVD Equipment Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Tokyo Electron Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Veeco Instruments Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. ASM International NV Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Plasma Therm LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Applied Materials Inc., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, ULVAC Inc., Intevac Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Praxair Surface Technologies, Denton Vacuum LLC, Oxford Instruments, Richter Precision Inc., Nuflare Technology Inc., Aixtron SE, SPTS Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Mustang Vacuum Systems, Picosun Oy



38. Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Chemical Vapor Deposition Market



40. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 Chemical Vapor Deposition Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Chemical Vapor Deposition market report include:

CVD Equipment Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

Veeco Instruments Inc.

ASM International NV

Plasma Therm LLC

Applied Materials Inc.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

ULVAC Inc.

Intevac Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

Praxair Surface Technologies

Denton Vacuum LLC

Oxford Instruments

Richter Precision Inc.

Nuflare Technology Inc.

Aixtron SE

SPTS Technologies Ltd.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Mustang Vacuum Systems

Picosun Oy

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Angstrom Engineering Inc.

SENTECH Instruments GmbH

Mantis Deposition Ltd.

Semicore Equipment Inc.

VaporTech Inc.

CreaTec Fischer & Co. GmbH

Novellus Systems Inc.



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