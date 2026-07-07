Explosive Growth Forecasted: Sports Analytics Market to Reach $9.64 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Analytics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The sports analytics market has witnessed exponential growth, with a size expected to increase from $3.05 billion in 2025 to $3.86 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. This growth is driven by the rising popularity of sports leagues, demand for player performance insights, media and broadcasting needs, sponsorship focus, and fan engagement initiatives.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $9.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.7%. Key growth factors include the adoption of AI-enabled sports analytics, wearable sensors, personalized fan experiences, and cloud-based analytics platforms. Trends such as performance optimization, injury prevention, real-time tracking, and strategy insights are shaping the market landscape.

The increasing demand for monitoring and tracking player data is a significant driver of market expansion. Sports organizations are utilizing athlete monitoring to gauge performance metrics, helping coaches maximize athletes' potential based on data analysis. As a result, sports analytics solutions are essential for data-driven decision-making. For example, the U.S. Center for SafeSport reported a 32% increase in volumes of reports in 2023, highlighting the rising reliance on monitoring resources in sports.

Companies in the sports analytics market are focusing on integrating AI and ML technologies. Notable developments include Tech Mahindra's launch of a sports cloud platform on AWS in November 2023, offering real-time data processing, enhanced broadcasting, and immersive fan experiences. This platform supports various digital transformations, promoting engagement and generating new revenue streams for sports organizations.

In January 2024, Fastbreak.ai partnered with the NBA to enhance scheduling processes utilizing AI. Their platform analyzes several factors to ensure fair competition and scheduling efficiency. This collaboration reflects the strategic application of advanced technologies in the sports industry.

Major companies in the sports analytics market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and others, with North America being the largest market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with coverage spanning from Australia to the USA, Germany, and Brazil.

Tariffs have impacted the sports analytics market by increasing costs for imported equipment, affecting the adoption of advanced solutions in regions dependent on imports like North America and Europe. Although tariffs pose challenges, they also encourage local production and innovation, offering opportunities for regional suppliers and resilient supply chains.

This market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the sports analytics industry, providing insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, trends, and opportunities. The market includes revenues from services like data management and predictive models in various sports, defining revenues from sale of goods and services within specified geographies.

The "Sports Analytics Market Global Report 2026" delivers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the dynamic sports analytics market, poised for significant growth. This comprehensive report outlines prospective trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with coverage of 16 geographies, offering an unmatched holistic view.

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Develop region-specific strategies using local data and analytical insights.

Identify lucrative segments for investment and expansion.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Gain insights into customer behaviors through detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand equity.

Assess the total addressable market and its attractiveness to gauge potential opportunities.

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Description

Discover where the sports analytics market is expanding fastest, how it correlates with the economy, demography, and similar markets, and the forces influencing future market directions, including technological disruptions and changing consumer preferences.

The report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market, market attractiveness scoring, competitive landscape, market shares, and strategies. It traces both historical and projected growth across diverse geographies:

The market characteristics section evaluates key products, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis outlines the full value chain, from key raw materials to supplier dynamics, and competitive layers within the chain.

The trends and strategies section identifies digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation, suggesting leverage points for market position enhancement.

The regulatory and investment landscape examines pertinent frameworks, government policies, and funding trends steering industry growth and innovation.

The market size analysis includes historical market growth and forecasts.

Regional insights cover expanded areas such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia, significant due to recent supply chain and manufacturing shifts.

The competitive landscape chapter describes the market's competitive nature, including key financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks leading entities based on a multiparameter framework involving market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Solution; Service

By Deployment Mode: On-premise; Cloud

By Application: Player Analysis; Team Performance Analysis; Health Assessment; Video Analysis; Other Applications

By Sport: Football; Cricket; Hockey; Basketball; American Football; Other Sports

Subsegments:

By Solution: Performance Analytics Software; Video Analysis Tools; Injury Prediction And Prevention Tools; Fan Engagement Analytics

By Service: Consulting Services; Data Management Services; Training And Support Services; Implementation Services; Custom Analytics Solutions

Companies Mentioned: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Stats LLC, Sportradar AG, Genius Sports Group Ltd., Catapult Group International Limited, WSC Sports Technologies Ltd., Opta Sports Data Ltd., Kinexon GmbH, Synergy Sports, TruMedia Networks Inc., ShotTracker Inc., Orreco Ltd., Second Spectrum, Deltatre SpA, Perform Group, Sportlogiq Inc., Quant4Sport.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, market share distribution, and segmentation by region and country.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Sports Analytics Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Sports Analytics Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Sports Analytics Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Sports Analytics Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Performance Optimization Through Data Analysis

4.2.2 Injury Risk Prediction and Prevention

4.2.3 Real-Time Player Tracking and Metrics

4.2.4 Fan Engagement and Experience Analytics

4.2.5 Sports Strategy and Tactical Insights



5. Sports Analytics Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Professional Sports Teams

5.2 Collegiate Sports Programs

5.3 Sports Academies

5.4 Broadcasters & Media Companies

5.5 Fitness & Training Centers



6. Sports Analytics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Sports Analytics Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Sports Analytics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Sports Analytics Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Sports Analytics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Sports Analytics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Sports Analytics Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Sports Analytics Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solution, Service

9.2. Global Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-premise, Cloud

9.3. Global Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Other Applications

9.4. Global Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Sport, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Football, Cricket, Hockey, Basketball, American Football, Other Sports

9.5. Global Sports Analytics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Performance Analytics Software, Video Analysis Tools, Injury Prediction and Prevention Tools, Fan Engagement Analytics

9.6. Global Sports Analytics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Service, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Data Management Services, Training and Support Services, Implementation Services, Custom Analytics Solutions



10. Sports Analytics Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Sports Analytics Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Sports Analytics Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Sports Analytics Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Sports Analytics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Sports Analytics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Sports Analytics Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Sports Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Sports Analytics Market

13.1. China Sports Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Sports Analytics Market

14.1. India Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Sports Analytics Market

15.1. Japan Sports Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Sports Analytics Market

16.1. Australia Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Sports Analytics Market

17.1. Indonesia Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Sports Analytics Market

18.1. South Korea Sports Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Sports Analytics Market

19.1. Taiwan Sports Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Sports Analytics Market

20.1. South East Asia Sports Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Sports Analytics Market

21.1. Western Europe Sports Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Sports Analytics Market

22.1. UK Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Sports Analytics Market

23.1. Germany Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Sports Analytics Market

24.1. France Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Sports Analytics Market

25.1. Italy Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Sports Analytics Market

26.1. Spain Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Sports Analytics Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Sports Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Sports Analytics Market

28.1. Russia Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Sports Analytics Market

29.1. North America Sports Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Sports Analytics Market

30.1. USA Sports Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Sports Analytics Market

31.1. Canada Sports Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Sports Analytics Market

32.1. South America Sports Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Sports Analytics Market

33.1. Brazil Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Sports Analytics Market

34.1. Middle East Sports Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Sports Analytics Market

35.1. Africa Sports Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Sports Analytics Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Sports Analytics Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Sports Analytics Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Sports Analytics Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Sports Analytics Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. IBM Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. SAS Institute Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Tableau Software Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Sports Analytics Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Stats LLC, Sportradar AG, Genius Sports Group Ltd., Catapult Group International Limited, WSC Sports Technologies Ltd., Opta Sports Data Ltd., Kinexon GmbH, Synergy Sports, TruMedia Networks Inc., ShotTracker Inc., Orreco Ltd., Second Spectrum, Deltatre SpA, Perform Group, Sportlogiq Inc.



39. Global Sports Analytics Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Sports Analytics Market



41. Sports Analytics Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Sports Analytics Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Sports Analytics Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Sports Analytics Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Sports Analytics market report include:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software Inc.

Stats LLC

Sportradar AG

Genius Sports Group Ltd.

Catapult Group International Limited

WSC Sports Technologies Ltd.

Opta Sports Data Ltd.

Kinexon GmbH

Synergy Sports

TruMedia Networks Inc.

ShotTracker Inc.

Orreco Ltd.

Second Spectrum

Deltatre SpA

Perform Group

Sportlogiq Inc.

Quant4Sport



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0ijvi

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