Explosive Growth Forecasted: Sports Analytics Market to Reach $9.64 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Analytics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sports analytics market has witnessed exponential growth, with a size expected to increase from $3.05 billion in 2025 to $3.86 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. This growth is driven by the rising popularity of sports leagues, demand for player performance insights, media and broadcasting needs, sponsorship focus, and fan engagement initiatives.
Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $9.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.7%. Key growth factors include the adoption of AI-enabled sports analytics, wearable sensors, personalized fan experiences, and cloud-based analytics platforms. Trends such as performance optimization, injury prevention, real-time tracking, and strategy insights are shaping the market landscape.
The increasing demand for monitoring and tracking player data is a significant driver of market expansion. Sports organizations are utilizing athlete monitoring to gauge performance metrics, helping coaches maximize athletes' potential based on data analysis. As a result, sports analytics solutions are essential for data-driven decision-making. For example, the U.S. Center for SafeSport reported a 32% increase in volumes of reports in 2023, highlighting the rising reliance on monitoring resources in sports.
Companies in the sports analytics market are focusing on integrating AI and ML technologies. Notable developments include Tech Mahindra's launch of a sports cloud platform on AWS in November 2023, offering real-time data processing, enhanced broadcasting, and immersive fan experiences. This platform supports various digital transformations, promoting engagement and generating new revenue streams for sports organizations.
In January 2024, Fastbreak.ai partnered with the NBA to enhance scheduling processes utilizing AI. Their platform analyzes several factors to ensure fair competition and scheduling efficiency. This collaboration reflects the strategic application of advanced technologies in the sports industry.
Major companies in the sports analytics market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and others, with North America being the largest market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with coverage spanning from Australia to the USA, Germany, and Brazil.
Tariffs have impacted the sports analytics market by increasing costs for imported equipment, affecting the adoption of advanced solutions in regions dependent on imports like North America and Europe. Although tariffs pose challenges, they also encourage local production and innovation, offering opportunities for regional suppliers and resilient supply chains.
This market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the sports analytics industry, providing insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, trends, and opportunities. The market includes revenues from services like data management and predictive models in various sports, defining revenues from sale of goods and services within specified geographies.
The "Sports Analytics Market Global Report 2026" delivers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the dynamic sports analytics market, poised for significant growth. This comprehensive report outlines prospective trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Acquire a global perspective with coverage of 16 geographies, offering an unmatched holistic view.
- Understand the impact of macroeconomic factors like geopolitical tensions, trade policies, tariff changes, inflation, and regulatory shifts.
- Develop region-specific strategies using local data and analytical insights.
- Identify lucrative segments for investment and expansion.
- Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.
- Gain insights into customer behaviors through detailed end-user analysis.
- Benchmark against competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand equity.
- Assess the total addressable market and its attractiveness to gauge potential opportunities.
- Utilize reliable data for internal and external presentations; the report includes an accompanying Excel data sheet for easy data manipulation.
- Receive the report with updated data, plus all information is accessible in an interactive dashboard format.
Description
Discover where the sports analytics market is expanding fastest, how it correlates with the economy, demography, and similar markets, and the forces influencing future market directions, including technological disruptions and changing consumer preferences.
The report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market, market attractiveness scoring, competitive landscape, market shares, and strategies. It traces both historical and projected growth across diverse geographies:
- The market characteristics section evaluates key products, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.
- The supply chain analysis outlines the full value chain, from key raw materials to supplier dynamics, and competitive layers within the chain.
- The trends and strategies section identifies digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation, suggesting leverage points for market position enhancement.
- The regulatory and investment landscape examines pertinent frameworks, government policies, and funding trends steering industry growth and innovation.
- The market size analysis includes historical market growth and forecasts.
- Regional insights cover expanded areas such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia, significant due to recent supply chain and manufacturing shifts.
- The competitive landscape chapter describes the market's competitive nature, including key financial deals.
- The company scoring matrix ranks leading entities based on a multiparameter framework involving market share, innovation, and brand recognition.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Solution; Service
- By Deployment Mode: On-premise; Cloud
- By Application: Player Analysis; Team Performance Analysis; Health Assessment; Video Analysis; Other Applications
- By Sport: Football; Cricket; Hockey; Basketball; American Football; Other Sports
Subsegments:
- By Solution: Performance Analytics Software; Video Analysis Tools; Injury Prediction And Prevention Tools; Fan Engagement Analytics
- By Service: Consulting Services; Data Management Services; Training And Support Services; Implementation Services; Custom Analytics Solutions
Companies Mentioned: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Stats LLC, Sportradar AG, Genius Sports Group Ltd., Catapult Group International Limited, WSC Sports Technologies Ltd., Opta Sports Data Ltd., Kinexon GmbH, Synergy Sports, TruMedia Networks Inc., ShotTracker Inc., Orreco Ltd., Second Spectrum, Deltatre SpA, Perform Group, Sportlogiq Inc., Quant4Sport.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, market share distribution, and segmentation by region and country.
Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Update
- Customization Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.86 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.64 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Sports Analytics Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Sports Analytics Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Sports Analytics Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Sports Analytics Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Performance Optimization Through Data Analysis
4.2.2 Injury Risk Prediction and Prevention
4.2.3 Real-Time Player Tracking and Metrics
4.2.4 Fan Engagement and Experience Analytics
4.2.5 Sports Strategy and Tactical Insights
5. Sports Analytics Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Professional Sports Teams
5.2 Collegiate Sports Programs
5.3 Sports Academies
5.4 Broadcasters & Media Companies
5.5 Fitness & Training Centers
6. Sports Analytics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Sports Analytics Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Sports Analytics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Sports Analytics Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Sports Analytics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Sports Analytics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Sports Analytics Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Sports Analytics Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Solution, Service
9.2. Global Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
on-premise, Cloud
9.3. Global Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Other Applications
9.4. Global Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Sport, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Football, Cricket, Hockey, Basketball, American Football, Other Sports
9.5. Global Sports Analytics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Performance Analytics Software, Video Analysis Tools, Injury Prediction and Prevention Tools, Fan Engagement Analytics
9.6. Global Sports Analytics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Service, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Consulting Services, Data Management Services, Training and Support Services, Implementation Services, Custom Analytics Solutions
10. Sports Analytics Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Sports Analytics Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Sports Analytics Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Sports Analytics Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Sports Analytics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Sports Analytics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Sports Analytics Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Sports Analytics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Sports Analytics Market
13.1. China Sports Analytics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Sports Analytics Market
14.1. India Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Sports Analytics Market
15.1. Japan Sports Analytics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Sports Analytics Market
16.1. Australia Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Sports Analytics Market
17.1. Indonesia Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Sports Analytics Market
18.1. South Korea Sports Analytics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Sports Analytics Market
19.1. Taiwan Sports Analytics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Sports Analytics Market
20.1. South East Asia Sports Analytics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Sports Analytics Market
21.1. Western Europe Sports Analytics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Sports Analytics Market
22.1. UK Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Sports Analytics Market
23.1. Germany Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Sports Analytics Market
24.1. France Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Sports Analytics Market
25.1. Italy Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Sports Analytics Market
26.1. Spain Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Sports Analytics Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Sports Analytics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Sports Analytics Market
28.1. Russia Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Sports Analytics Market
29.1. North America Sports Analytics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Sports Analytics Market
30.1. USA Sports Analytics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Sports Analytics Market
31.1. Canada Sports Analytics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Sports Analytics Market
32.1. South America Sports Analytics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Sports Analytics Market
33.1. Brazil Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Sports Analytics Market
34.1. Middle East Sports Analytics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Sports Analytics Market
35.1. Africa Sports Analytics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Sports Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Sports Analytics Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Sports Analytics Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Sports Analytics Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Sports Analytics Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Sports Analytics Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. IBM Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. SAS Institute Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. Tableau Software Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Sports Analytics Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Stats LLC, Sportradar AG, Genius Sports Group Ltd., Catapult Group International Limited, WSC Sports Technologies Ltd., Opta Sports Data Ltd., Kinexon GmbH, Synergy Sports, TruMedia Networks Inc., ShotTracker Inc., Orreco Ltd., Second Spectrum, Deltatre SpA, Perform Group, Sportlogiq Inc.
39. Global Sports Analytics Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Sports Analytics Market
41. Sports Analytics Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Sports Analytics Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Sports Analytics Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Sports Analytics Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Sports Analytics market report include:
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Tableau Software Inc.
- Stats LLC
- Sportradar AG
- Genius Sports Group Ltd.
- Catapult Group International Limited
- WSC Sports Technologies Ltd.
- Opta Sports Data Ltd.
- Kinexon GmbH
- Synergy Sports
- TruMedia Networks Inc.
- ShotTracker Inc.
- Orreco Ltd.
- Second Spectrum
- Deltatre SpA
- Perform Group
- Sportlogiq Inc.
- Quant4Sport
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0ijvi
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