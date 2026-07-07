ENT & Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania Expands Clinical Services with the Addition of Otolaryngologist Paul C. Frake, MD

Tarrytown, New York, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania (ENTA-PA) today announced the addition of Paul C. Frake, MD, a board-certified otolaryngologist, marking the expansion of comprehensive ENT services in the Pennsylvania market.

Dr. Frake will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients on July 1, 2026, at ENTA-PA’s Northeast Philadelphia office, located at 10125 Verree Road, Suite 106, Philadelphia, PA 19116.

Later this year, Dr. Frake will expand his schedule to ENTA-PA’s new Horsham office, which is expected to open in the third quarter of 2026 at 400 Horsham Road. The 4,845-square-foot facility will replace the practice’s current Willow Grove location and support ENTA-PA’s continued growth in the region. Upon opening, Dr. Frake will see patients in Horsham three days per week.

With the addition of Dr. Frake, ENTA-PA will now offer full otolaryngology care in Pennsylvania, expanding beyond allergy and asthma services to meet a broader range of patient needs. ENTA-PA is part of a multi-state network of more than 475 clinicians practicing across over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The practice was recently formed following the integration of Allergy & Asthma Care into the ENT & Allergy Associates network.

Dr. Frake is a highly experienced otolaryngologist with more than a decade of clinical practice, bringing deep expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the ears, nose, sinuses, throat, head, and neck. He has a particular clinical interest and extensive surgical experience in the treatment of hyperparathyroidism (parathyroid disease).

Dr. Frake earned his Bachelor of Science with Honors from Brown University in 2004 and completed both medical school and his residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at The George Washington University in Washington, DC. The pediatric portion of his residency training was completed at Children’s National Medical Center.

He began his clinical practice in 2013 in the Minneapolis metropolitan area, where he was consistently recognized as a “Top Doctor” for both adult and pediatric general otolaryngology. Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Frake has been an active advocate for patients and the specialty, serving on multiple committees for the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and previously holding a leadership role on the board of the Minnesota Academy of Otolaryngology.

In Northeast, PA, Dr. Frake will join an experienced roster of allergists/immunologists including Stephanie Eng, MD; John Kuryan, MD, FACAAI; Sheryl Mathew MD; and Sheenal Patel, MD.

“The addition of Dr. Frake represents an important step in expanding our clinical footprint in the Pennsylvania market,” said Steven Gold, MD, President of ENT & Allergy Associates. “With the addition of Dr. Frake, we are expanding access to comprehensive ENT care and continuing to build an integrated model that meets the evolving needs of patients across the region.”

To learn more about ENT & Allergy Associates, find a local office, or schedule an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

The ENT & Allergy Associates Network: ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

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