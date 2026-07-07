Trawick Holdings Introduces the United Kingdom’s First-Ever Cancel For Any Reason Travel Protection Service, Reshaping the Future of Flexible Travel Protection Across Europe

LONDON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick Holdings today announced the official launch of Safe Travels CFAR™ Cancel For Any Reason, introducing the United Kingdom’s first-ever Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) travel protection service and marking one of the most significant innovations the UK travel protection market has seen in decades.

For years, travellers in the United Kingdom have faced limited options when plans unexpectedly change outside the narrow boundaries of traditional travel insurance coverage. While Cancel For Any Reason protection has become an increasingly established and sought-after solution in the United States travel market, no comparable offering has previously existed for UK travellers.

That changes today.

Safe Travels CFAR™ creates an entirely new category of travel protection in the UK, giving eligible travellers the ability to cancel their trip for any reason and recover up to 75% of eligible prepaid, non-refundable trip costs, providing a level of flexibility historically unavailable within the traditional travel insurance framework.

Developed by Trawick Holdings, Safe Travels CFAR™ will initially be made available to travellers in the UK by SureGo Assist Ltd, the dedicated customer-facing platform through which travellers can access and purchase Safe Travels CFAR™. SureGo Assist Ltd will serve as the first distribution channel for the new service in the UK, with additional expansion channels already planned as the broader global rollout continues.

Administrative support for the service will be provided by SureGo Administrative Services (UK) Ltd, which manages cancellation requests, verifies eligible trip expenses, and oversees reimbursement processing to help ensure a streamlined experience when travel plans do not go as expected.

“This launch represents a fundamental shift in what travellers should expect from trip cancellation protection,” said Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick Holdings. “For too long, travellers in the UK have had limited options when plans change for reasons traditional travel insurance simply was never designed to cover. We recognised that gap and built a solution that fundamentally changes what flexibility looks like for travellers moving forward.”

Unlike traditional cancellation coverage, which typically requires a specific covered event such as illness, weather disruption, or other named perils, the Safe Travels CFAR™ service allows reimbursement based on trip cost rather than the reason for cancellation, giving travellers greater control over protecting significant travel investments when plans unexpectedly change.

The launch also represents the first phase of a much broader international expansion strategy. Following the UK introduction, additional European market launches are already planned as Trawick continues expanding flexible cancellation solutions into new global markets.

“The United Kingdom is one of the world’s most sophisticated travel markets, and travellers here deserve access to the same level of flexibility already established in more mature markets globally,” Trawick added. “We are proud to be the company introducing an entirely new category of travel protection to the UK, and this is only the beginning of what comes next.”

Safe Travels CFAR™ is available to eligible UK residents on trips valued up to £15,000. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more, visit https://suregoassist.com/cancel-for-any-reason-uk/, or obtain a quote and purchase the service directly at https://cfar.suregoassist.co.uk/cfar-uk.

About Trawick Holdings

Trawick Holdings LLC is the parent organisation behind a growing portfolio of global insurance, travel assistance, and specialty service companies focused on delivering innovative solutions for travellers, businesses, and partners worldwide. Through its portfolio of global insurance, assistance, and specialty service businesses, the company continues expanding access to modern protection solutions built for an increasingly mobile world.

Media Contact:

Emily Tarkany

Vice President, Marketing

Trawick International

Emily.tarkany@trawickinternational.com