GoCharting Announces Growth Investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners and Strengthens Leadership Team for Global Expansion

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoCharting, the world’s first fully web-native multi-asset orderflow charting platform trusted by more than 3 million traders worldwide, today announced a growth investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners, a New York-based private investment firm focused on financial and business technology and services. Alongside the investment, GoCharting announced two senior leadership appointments: Oleg Mukhanov, former Chief Executive Officer of TradingView, has joined as President & Chief Operating Officer, and Salomon Sredni, former President & CEO of TradeStation Group, has been appointed Chairman.

The investment will accelerate GoCharting’s expansion in the United States and globally, deepen its professional-grade product suite, and fund continued innovation across AI-assisted trading workflows.

Founded by Sushanta Deb and Ragunath Ramaswamy - who met on GitHub in 2020 and built the company remotely between Luxembourg and Chicago - GoCharting brings institutional-grade orderflow analytics to any browser: footprint and cluster charts, market and volume profile, depth-of-market (DOM) trading, and one-click execution, with no desktop installation required. GoCharting provides real-time futures data from CME, COMEX, NYMEX, and CBOT, and offers broker integrations across the United States, Europe, and India.

“GoCharting started as a set of open-source tools I built because the analytics used by institutional traders simply didn’t exist on the web,” said Sushanta Deb, CEO and Co-Founder of GoCharting. “Six years later, more than 3 million traders rely on our platform. With Long Ridge’s investment, we will bring institutional-grade orderflow tools to every serious trader in the US and around the world.”

“Active traders are demanding institutional-grade tools, and the platforms that deliver them define their categories,” said Jason Melton, Partner at Long Ridge Equity Partners. “We saw that firsthand in prior retail trading investments, and we see the same DNA in GoCharting: a passionate user community, a product traders love, and the only fully web-native orderflow platform in the market. Sushanta and Ragu have built something remarkable, and Oleg and Salomon further strengthen the leadership team to make GoCharting the definitive platform for futures and options traders globally.”

“Having spent years at the center of the charting world, I know how rare it is to find a genuinely differentiated platform,” said Oleg Mukhanov, President & COO of GoCharting. “GoCharting owns a space nobody else has cracked: professional orderflow and DOM trading, fully in the browser. The next generation of futures and options traders will demand these tools, and we intend to be the platform they choose. That conviction is why I’m here.”

Mukhanov served as CEO of TradingView, the world’s largest charting and social platform for traders, where he led the company to its highest-ever revenue and user growth. Sredni brings decades of trading-technology leadership, including as President & CEO of TradeStation Group and as a board member of NinjaTrader, and will guide GoCharting’s strategy as Chairman through its next phase of growth.

About GoCharting

GoCharting is the world’s first multi-asset orderflow charting platform built entirely for the web. Trusted by more than 3 million traders worldwide, GoCharting delivers institutional-grade footprint charts, market and volume profile, DOM trading, and one-click execution in any browser - no installs, no desktop terminal. GoCharting operates from the United States and India and serves traders across every major market. Learn more at www.gocharting.com.

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value-added partner to high-growth businesses. Since its founding, Long Ridge has sponsored many successful growth companies in the financial and business technology sectors, providing founders and management teams with partnership, strategic resources, and capital to drive profitable expansion. Long Ridge manages over $1.7 billion of committed capital. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.long-ridge.com.