Acrylic Acid Market Size to Skyrocket USD 18.40 Billion by 2035 on Rising Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers and Coatings | SNS Insider

Austin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Acrylic Acid Market size was worth USD 12.32 Billion in 2025 and is projected to be USD 18.40 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2026–2035.

The global market of acrylic acid is experiencing significant growth due to the growing requirement for super absorbent polymers, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and specialty chemicals in various sectors. The growing consumption of diapers, incontinence products, hygienic products, packaging materials, and water treatment chemicals keeps fueling the growth of the market. Construction and infrastructural development, along with the fast pace of industrialization, is making acrylic acid derivatives more prevalent in paints, coatings, cement additives, and adhesives.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, the Butyl Acrylate segment had the largest market share with around 19.40%, due to the broad application of butyl acrylate in paints, coating, adhesives, sealants, and in the automobile industry for providing excellent flexibility and weatherability. The fastest growing segment would be the 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate segment, which can be attributed to the growing demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives and coatings as well as construction products with good chemical resistance and low temperature flexibility.

By Application

The Surface Coating segment held around 24.00% of the market share in 2025 due to the rise in the demand for architectural paints, industrial coatings, automotive coatings, and corrosion protection coatings within the ongoing infrastructure developments. The Diaper segment is predicted to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period, driven by growing hygiene concerns, increasing childbirths, growing disposable income levels, and increased acceptance of superabsorbent polymer baby care products.

By End-Use Industry

The Construction segment had the highest market share of around 29.10% revenue share in 2025 due to the wide use of acrylic acid in coatings, adhesives, sealants, and modified cements. The Healthcare segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in its growth due to growing demand for incontinence products for adults, infection control products, and other high-end polymer applications used in the healthcare industry.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, the Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid Market held the largest share in the global market. This was due to high levels of industrialization, growth in chemical production, expansion in construction activities, increased demand for packaging, and improved hygiene practices. In terms of the region, China occupied about 42.80% of revenue, thanks to the presence of large downstream polymer production.

The U.S. Acrylic Acid Market was valued at approximately USD 2.32 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 3.99 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.57%. The growth of the market is expected to be aided by robust demand for the material in applications such as hygienic products, coating materials, food packaging, building materials, and sustainable chemical production.

The North America Acrylic Acid Market is projected to witness the fastest regional growth throughout the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in sustainable chemicals, specialty materials, water treatment polymers, construction activities, and high-performance adhesive technologies. Canada continues to complement regional demand through expanding industrial manufacturing and innovation initiatives.

The Europe Acrylic Acid Market is estimated at USD 2.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 4.32 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.12% during 2026–2035. The Europe Acrylic Acid Market continues to maintain a significant position owing to stringent sustainability regulations, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and growing adoption of eco-friendly coatings, adhesives, packaging materials, and water treatment solutions

Growing Construction Activities and Sustainable Chemical Innovations Drive Market Expansion Globally

Increasing urbanization, improved infrastructure development, and industrial manufacturing are expected to fuel growth in the global market for acrylic acid. On the other hand, increasing consumption of hygiene products and superabsorbent polymers is set to drive demand from healthcare and personal care sectors.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Acrylic Acid Market Report:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Sasol Limited

Saudi Aramco

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

PetroChina Company Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Shell plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Recent Developments:

2026: BASF SE launched the world's first industrial-scale X3D® 3D-printed catalyst production plant at Ludwigshafen to improve reactor efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

BASF SE launched the world's first industrial-scale X3D® 3D-printed catalyst production plant at Ludwigshafen to improve reactor efficiency and reduce energy consumption. 2025: Saudi Aramco commissioned Saudi Arabia's first direct air capture test unit capable of removing 12 tons of CO₂ annually.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ACRYLIC ACID VALUE CHAIN & DERIVATIVES ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive assessment of acrylic acid production, downstream derivatives, polymer chemistry, and specialty chemical applications across global industries.

– Provides comprehensive assessment of acrylic acid production, downstream derivatives, polymer chemistry, and specialty chemical applications across global industries. SUPERABSORBENT POLYMERS & HYGIENE MARKET BENCHMARKING – Evaluates demand across diapers, adult incontinence products, personal hygiene applications, and evolving consumer trends driving market growth.

– Evaluates demand across diapers, adult incontinence products, personal hygiene applications, and evolving consumer trends driving market growth. CONSTRUCTION, COATINGS & INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION INSIGHTS – Analyzes opportunities across paints, adhesives, sealants, cement modifiers, packaging, and infrastructure-related applications.

– Analyzes opportunities across paints, adhesives, sealants, cement modifiers, packaging, and infrastructure-related applications. BIO-BASED ACRYLIC ACID & SUSTAINABILITY OUTLOOK – Examines renewable feedstocks, green chemistry innovations, emission reduction strategies, and commercialization of sustainable production technologies.

– Examines renewable feedstocks, green chemistry innovations, emission reduction strategies, and commercialization of sustainable production technologies. REGIONAL DEMAND & MANUFACTURING COMPETITIVENESS TRACKER – Assesses production capacity, industrial investments, regulatory developments, and regional consumption trends shaping the global acrylic acid market.

– Assesses production capacity, industrial investments, regulatory developments, and regional consumption trends shaping the global acrylic acid market. FUTURE MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – Explores next-generation polymer technologies, advanced formulations, specialty materials, and long-term opportunities transforming the acrylic acid industry.

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Acrylic Acid Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 12.32 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.12% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Methyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate, Elastomers, Superabsorbent Polymers, Water Treatment Polymers, Others)

• By Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Diapers, Surface Coating, Cement Modifiers, Paper Industry, Textile, Anti-Scalant, Adult Incontinence Products, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Personal Care, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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