Bilan 1er semestriel 2026
Pièce jointe
| Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE SA CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Bilan 1er semestriel 2026
Pièce jointe
Press release Montrouge, July 3, 2026 Crédit Agricole now stands at 29.3% of Banco BPM’s share capital Crédit Agricole S.A. (“Crédit Agricole”) has notified the Italian Authority and Banco BPM SpA...Read More
Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Crédit Agricole S.A. – SA au capital de 9 077 707 050 eurosImmatriculée sous le n° 784 608 416 R.C.S. NANTERRESiège social : MONTROUGE (92120) 12, place des Etats-Unis...Read More