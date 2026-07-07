MEXC Reports First $100 Million Launchpad Round as SpaceX Demand Spills Into Tokenized Stock Trading​





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today released its June trading highlights. The second round of SPACEX (PRE) drew more than 36,000 participants and approximately 118 million USDT in subscriptions, the first time a single Launchpad round has passed $100 million.

SpaceX futures ended June as the most traded US equity contract on the platform, and the tokenized SpaceX stock led all tokenized equities on the spot side. Alongside the SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad round, MEXC offered multiple ways to access SpaceX-related opportunities, spanning pre-IPO participation, futures trading, and tokenized equities.

The SPACEX (PRE) sale followed a smaller first round in May and returned up to 38% during the reporting period. Demand for Pre-IPO access held from one month into the next, and the platform met it with a bigger book.

Tokenized US stocks doubled their presence in the ten most traded TradFi spot assets compared with May. Stock and index futures coverage grew around 48% over the same month, and the whole TradFi shelf reached 237 futures pairs, with crude oil, AI chipmakers, and the two big US index contracts in the futures top ten.

Gold and silver still carried roughly 60% of TradFi futures volume. On the spot side, the euro and the gold pairs together made up about 40% of turnover. Users hedge macro swings and chase stock stories from the same account, and the equity boom took nothing away from the metals trade.

"Users now expect one account that covers everything they want to trade, whether that is a token that was listed yesterday or a company that has not gone public yet," said Vugar Usi , CEO of MEXC. "June showed the size of that demand, and we intend to keep the Pre-IPO and tokenized stock pipeline open to meet it."

June's ten strongest new listings averaged a peak gain of +3,715%, and the top three all cleared +5,000%. The AI Agent theme grew from talk into products that settle transactions on-chain and place trades for retail users. BSC produced the three biggest gainers, and Solana placed six winners on the list, from Meme to GameFi.

AI and DeFi infrastructure took most of the volume in June's ten most traded new listings, a group that averaged a peak gain of approximately +2,552%. Meme tokens held three of the ten seats and supplied the attention, and one real-world-asset token made the list.

Launchpool offered new users an APR of up to 490%, and a separate trading pool removed the need to stake at all. Airdrop+ grew its prize pool from over 500K to over 700K USDT and logged 200,000 participants. Spin & Win pointed newcomers to the month's listings through tasks and a prize wheel.

The full June report, with detailed breakdowns by asset class, ecosystem, and campaign, is available here .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/745dc9da-fe16-46da-b3d6-539b914835f4