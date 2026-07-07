AI in Life Science Analytics Market Set to Surge to $6.16 Billion by 2030: Key Growth Factors Revealed

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Life Science Analytics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in life science analytics market is witnessing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.63 billion in 2025 to $3.13 billion by 2026, marking a CAGR of 19%. This expansion is driven by the surge in clinical and research data, enhanced digital clinical trials, and increased adoption of analytics within pharmaceutical R&D and data-driven decision-making processes.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $6.16 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 18.4%. Key drivers include the demand for precision diagnostics, rising investments in AI-driven drug development, and the widespread adoption of cloud analytics. The sector will see trends such as the increased deployment of AI-based clinical analytics tools, predictive modeling in drug discovery, and the expansion of real-time data integration platforms that emphasize actionable insight generation.

There's a notable rise in healthcare expenditure, propelling this market forward. For instance, the UK's Office of National Statistics reported a 5.6% increase in healthcare expenditure between 2022 and 2023. This uptick is linked to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, supporting the adoption of advanced AI tools that enhance research efficiency and patient outcomes.

Market leaders like BioLizard and Envision Pharma Group are making significant strides. BioLizard launched the AI-powered BioVerse platform in October 2023, offering tools like Bio|Reflect for literature searches and Bio|Mx for multi-omics data integration. Envision Pharma Group's acquisition of OKRA.AI in February 2023 bolsters their AI capabilities, providing clients with advanced tools to improve decision-making and product development.

The competitive landscape features prominent companies such as IBM, IQVIA, Databricks, SAS Institute, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and Google LLC, among others. These organizations are pioneering in developing innovative AI solutions tailored for the life sciences sector.

Regionally, North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Countries contributing to this growth include the USA, China, India, Germany, and Japan.

Tariffs are influencing market dynamics by raising costs for components crucial to analytics platforms, impacting companies in North America and Europe. However, this challenge has also accelerated cloud migration and local investments in data centers.

The AI in life science analytics market encompasses the revenues from predictive, prescriptive, and cognitive analytics services, capturing the value of hardware and software used within this domain. The market value highlights factory gate values and services provided directly or through sales channels. The revenues for specified geographies reflect the consumption values within the market, irrespective of production origin.

The "AI in Life Science Analytics Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management to critically assess the market landscape. This comprehensive report delves into the rapidly growing AI in life science analytics sector, providing valuable insights to steer market decisions for the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a broad global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the influence of macro factors including geopolitical shifts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory developments.

Craft regional and country-specific strategies using detailed local analysis.

Spot high-potential growth segments for strategic investment.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to surpass competitors.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors by analyzing market share and brand strength.

Assess the total addressable market and score its attractiveness to gauge potential.

Use high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

The report is updated with the latest data and includes an Excel sheet for straightforward data manipulation.

Report Details:

The report explores where the largest and fastest-growing markets are located, how the market integrates with global economic, demographic, and technological trends, and what factors such as regulatory changes and shifting consumer preferences will impact it moving forward.

The report features market characteristics, size, segmentation, regional breakdowns, TAM analysis, competitive landscape, and company scoring, detailing historical and forecast growth by geography.

Analysis of the supply chain, highlighting innovation and product development trends.

Describes regulatory and investment landscapes influencing market growth.

Includes an examination of technological advancements like AI, automation, geopolitical influences, and trade concerns.

Geographical analysis, including new insights on Taiwan and Southeast Asia's rising importance in the global supply chain.

Competitive landscape insights include market shares and company evaluations using a multi-parameter framework.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

Software; Hardware; Services By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud

On-Premise; Cloud By Application: R&D; Sales & Marketing; Supply Chain Analytics

R&D; Sales & Marketing; Supply Chain Analytics By End-User: Medical Devices; Pharmaceutical; Biotechnology

Subsegments: Tailored insights into software, hardware, and service categories are provided.

Companies Mentioned: Highlighting Indegene, IBM, IQVIA, Databricks, SAS, and others leading innovation and adoption.

Countries & Regions: Detailed coverage of significant markets such as the USA, China, India, and regional insights into Asia-Pacific, Europe, and more.

Time Series: Incorporates five years of historical data and ten years of forecast projections.

Data & Delivery: Featuring market size ratios, GDP proportions, competitor market shares, all available in customizable formats including Word, PDF, and interactive dashboards.

Added Benefits: Includes bi-annual updates, customization options, and expert consultant support for deeper insights.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Ai-Based Clinical Analytics Tools

4.2.2 Rising Use of Predictive Modeling in Drug Discovery

4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Life Science Analytics

4.2.4 Expansion of Real-Time Data Integration Platforms

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Actionable Insight Generation



5. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2 Biotechnology Companies

5.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

5.4 Research and Development Organizations

5.5 Healthcare Analytics Providers



6. AI in Life Science Analytics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI in Life Science Analytics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Hardware, Services

9.2. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud

9.3. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Research and Development, Sales and Marketing Support, Supply Chain Analytics, Other Applications

9.4. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Other End Users

9.5. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Data Analysis Software, Predictive Analytics Tools, Machine Learning Platforms, Visualization Software, Clinical Trial Management Software

9.6. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Servers, Storage Solutions, Workstations, Networking Equipment

9.7. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support and Maintenance, Data Management Services, Training Services



10. AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific AI in Life Science Analytics Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China AI in Life Science Analytics Market

13.1. China AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India AI in Life Science Analytics Market

14.1. India AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan AI in Life Science Analytics Market

15.1. Japan AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia AI in Life Science Analytics Market

16.1. Australia AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia AI in Life Science Analytics Market

17.1. Indonesia AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea AI in Life Science Analytics Market

18.1. South Korea AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan AI in Life Science Analytics Market

19.1. Taiwan AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia AI in Life Science Analytics Market

20.1. South East Asia AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe AI in Life Science Analytics Market

21.1. Western Europe AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK AI in Life Science Analytics Market

22.1. UK AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany AI in Life Science Analytics Market

23.1. Germany AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France AI in Life Science Analytics Market

24.1. France AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy AI in Life Science Analytics Market

25.1. Italy AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain AI in Life Science Analytics Market

26.1. Spain AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe AI in Life Science Analytics Market

27.1. Eastern Europe AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia AI in Life Science Analytics Market

28.1. Russia AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America AI in Life Science Analytics Market

29.1. North America AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA AI in Life Science Analytics Market

30.1. USA AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada AI in Life Science Analytics Market

31.1. Canada AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America AI in Life Science Analytics Market

32.1. South America AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil AI in Life Science Analytics Market

33.1. Brazil AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East AI in Life Science Analytics Market

34.1. Middle East AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa AI in Life Science Analytics Market

35.1. Africa AI in Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa AI in Life Science Analytics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. AI in Life Science Analytics Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Indegene Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. IQVIA Holdings Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Databricks Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. SAS Institute Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. AI in Life Science Analytics Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Sorcero, Atomwise Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Enlitic Inc., Apixio Inc., AiCure LLC, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Accenture, BioSymetrics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Freenome



39. Global AI in Life Science Analytics Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Life Science Analytics Market



41. AI in Life Science Analytics Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. AI in Life Science Analytics Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. AI in Life Science Analytics Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. AI in Life Science Analytics Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Life Science Analytics market report include:

Indegene Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Databricks Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Sorcero

Atomwise Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

NuMedii Inc.

Enlitic Inc.

Apixio Inc.

AiCure LLC

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Accenture

BioSymetrics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Freenome

GNS Healthcare

Insilico Medicine

PathAI

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Sophia Genetics

Veracyte Inc.

Lexalytics Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Cognitivescale

Ayasdi

Cyrcadia Health



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2e4baw

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