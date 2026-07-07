Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Food and Beverages Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in food and beverages market has experienced significant growth and is projected to expand from $13.57 billion in 2025 to $19.38 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 42.8%. Factors such as the need for consistent food quality, early automation in processing, increased demand for packaged foods, and advancements in supply chain digitization have significantly contributed to this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $79.38 billion by 2030, driven by efforts to reduce food waste, AI-driven supply chain optimization, personalized food product demand, and automation in food manufacturing. Notable trends during this forecast period include AI applications in quality control automation, predictive demand analytics, and consumer insights.

Dietary supplements are increasingly influencing market growth, propelled by an aging population, rising health awareness, and busier lifestyles. AI plays a pivotal role in evaluating health data and providing personalized supplement recommendations, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. In Australia, 33.6% of people reported consuming dietary supplements in 2023, and this trend is impacting the market positively.

Major market players are advancing AI-powered solutions. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. recently launched an 'AI-powered Food' app, offering personalized recipes in multiple languages and supporting meal planning across 104 countries. Additionally, in September 2023, Logility Inc. acquired Garvis, augmenting its forecasting capabilities through generative AI technologies.

Leading companies in this sector include Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, Google LLC, and Amazon.com Inc., among others. In 2025, North America held the largest market share, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

Tariffs have reshaped market dynamics, impacting costs for imported sensors and automation systems, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and North America. Despite these challenges, tariffs have spurred local equipment sourcing and investments in efficient AI-driven production systems.

This market research report offers a detailed perspective on the current and future industry scenario. AI applications in this sector are extensive, covering waste management, delivery optimizations, and safety compliance, with enterprises ranging from small to large utilizing these technologies across various channels.

The AI in food and beverages market includes revenues from process optimization, marketing campaign individualization, and consumer preference analysis. The valuation reflects the sale of goods and services, covering hardware and software utilized in food storage, engagement, and quality control processes.

This sector's expansion is reinforced by comprehensive services, integrating supply chain management, safety monitoring, and best practices, offering a substantial opportunity for growth and innovation across the global food and beverage landscape.

The AI In Food And Beverages Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate the dynamic sector poised for significant growth. This comprehensive analysis offers a roadmap to understanding the key trends and forces that will shape the market for the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a global perspective with coverage of 16 geographies, allowing for thorough market analysis.

Assess macro-environmental factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory landscapes.

Develop regional and country strategies based on localized data.

Identify lucrative growth segments for potential investment.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Understand customer dynamics through detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors by market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) using market attractiveness scoring.

Support organizational presentations with accurate, high-quality data and analysis.

Receive updates with the latest data, including an Excel sheet for data extraction.

Description

The report answers critical questions on where the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in food and beverages are located, and how these relate to broader economic and demographic trends. It explores technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer preferences.

The comprehensive report covers market characteristics, size, segmentation, and regional breakdowns. It details the total addressable market, competitive landscape, market shares, and company scoring matrix, alongside trends and strategies. It includes data on historic growth and forecasts future trends across geographies, factoring in developments like AI and automation advances, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions.

The report examines key products, evaluates brand differentiation, and highlights innovation trends.

It describes the supply chain, detailing raw materials and supplier analyses, and lists competitors at each supply level.

Emerging technology trends including digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation are analyzed.

Explores regulatory frameworks and investment flows, identifying incentives shaping industry growth.

Presents historic and projected market size data.

Analyzes market segmentation across types, organization sizes, applications, and marketing channels.

Regional and country breakdowns provide market analysis by geography, with a focus on new manufacturing hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape discussions describe market shares and key financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks leading companies on market performance metrics.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Hardware; Software

Organization Size: Small, Medium, and Large Enterprises

Application: Food Storing, Consumer Engagement, Quality Control, Safety Compliance, Production and Packaging, Maintenance

Marketing Channel: Traditional (Offline), Online

End User: Hotels and Restaurants, Food Processing Industries

Subsegments:

Hardware: Sensors, Robots, Processors, Automation Systems, IoT Devices

Software: Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Quality Control, Supply Chain Management, CRM

Companies Mentioned: Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and more.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historical and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size, growth to related markets, GDP proportions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Endnote-sourced data and analysis.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization and Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $79.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI in Food and Beverages Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI in Food and Beverages Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Use of AI for Quality Control Automation

4.2.2 Adoption of Predictive Demand Analytics

4.2.3 Integration of AI in Food Safety Monitoring

4.2.4 Growth of Smart Production and Packaging

4.2.5 Expansion of AI Driven Consumer Insights



5. AI in Food and Beverages Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Food Processing Companies

5.2 Beverage Manufacturers

5.3 Hotels and Restaurants

5.4 Food Retail Chains

5.5 Packaged Food Producers



6. AI in Food and Beverages Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global AI in Food and Beverages Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI in Food and Beverages PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI in Food and Beverages Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI in Food and Beverages Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI in Food and Beverages Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI in Food and Beverages Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware, Software

9.2. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small Enterprises, Medium and Large Enterprises

9.3. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Food Storing, Consumer Engagement, Quality Control, Safety Compliance, Production and Packaging, Maintenance, Other Applications

9.4. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Marketing Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline), Online Marketing Channel

9.5. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hotels and Restaurants, Food Processing Industries, Other End Users

9.6. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sensors, Robots, Processors, Automation Systems, IoT Devices

9.7. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning Software, Data Analytics Software, Quality Control Software, Supply Chain Management Software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software



10. AI in Food and Beverages Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. AI in Food and Beverages Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific AI in Food and Beverages Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China AI in Food and Beverages Market

13.1. China AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India AI in Food and Beverages Market

14.1. India AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan AI in Food and Beverages Market

15.1. Japan AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia AI in Food and Beverages Market

16.1. Australia AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia AI in Food and Beverages Market

17.1. Indonesia AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea AI in Food and Beverages Market

18.1. South Korea AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan AI in Food and Beverages Market

19.1. Taiwan AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia AI in Food and Beverages Market

20.1. South East Asia AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe AI in Food and Beverages Market

21.1. Western Europe AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK AI in Food and Beverages Market

22.1. UK AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany AI in Food and Beverages Market

23.1. Germany AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France AI in Food and Beverages Market

24.1. France AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy AI in Food and Beverages Market

25.1. Italy AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain AI in Food and Beverages Market

26.1. Spain AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe AI in Food and Beverages Market

27.1. Eastern Europe AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia AI in Food and Beverages Market

28.1. Russia AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America AI in Food and Beverages Market

29.1. North America AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA AI in Food and Beverages Market

30.1. USA AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada AI in Food and Beverages Market

31.1. Canada AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America AI in Food and Beverages Market

32.1. South America AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil AI in Food and Beverages Market

33.1. Brazil AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East AI in Food and Beverages Market

34.1. Middle East AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa AI in Food and Beverages Market

35.1. Africa AI in Food and Beverages Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa AI in Food and Beverages Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. AI in Food and Beverages Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. AI in Food and Beverages Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. AI in Food and Beverages Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. AI in Food and Beverages Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. AI in Food and Beverages Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Raytec Vision SpA Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Rockwell Automation Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. ABB Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Honeywell International Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. TOMRA Sorting Solutions aS Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. AI in Food and Beverages Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Sesotec GmbH, Martec of Whitell Ltd., Key Technology Inc., Greefa Co., Sight Machine Inc., Compac Sorting Equipment Ltd., National Recovery Technologies LLC, Bulk Handling Systems, Buhler AG, QualySense AG, BoMill AB, ClarifAI Inc., BBC Technologies, Intelligent X Brewing Co., International Business Machines Corporation



39. Global AI in Food and Beverages Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Food and Beverages Market



41. AI in Food and Beverages Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. AI in Food and Beverages Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. AI in Food and Beverages Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. AI in Food and Beverages Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Food and Beverages market report include:

Raytec Vision SpA

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS

Sesotec GmbH

Martec of Whitell Ltd.

Key Technology Inc.

Greefa Co.

Sight Machine Inc.

Compac Sorting Equipment Ltd.

National Recovery Technologies LLC

Bulk Handling Systems

Buhler AG

QualySense AG

BoMill AB

ClarifAI Inc.

BBC Technologies

Intelligent X Brewing Co.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson Electric Co.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

GEA Group AG

Tetra Pak International SA

Krones AG

Sidel International AG

Alfa Laval AB

SPX Flow Inc.

JBT Corporation





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ky2iqr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment