Drone Communication Market Set to Surge as Non-Terrestrial Networks Expand Capabilities

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Communication Market by Technology, Function, Connectivity, Application, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The drone communication market is projected to grow from USD 2.67 billion in 2025 to USD 4.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is primarily driven by the use of drones in defense, homeland security, and commercial work, where stable and secure connectivity really matters. Additionally, support from regulators for BVLOS flights and better airspace integration is also helping the market expand into areas like inspection, farming, and logistics.

By connectivity, the non-terrestrial network segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the terrestrial network segment during the forecast period. The non-terrestrial network segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the drone communication market during the forecast period because it can provide coverage where ground networks do not reach. Satellite links and high altitude platform systems allow drones to operate in remote areas, over the sea, in deserts, and across borders where normal terrestrial networks are weak or not available.

This becomes very important for long endurance missions, defense surveillance work, and offshore industrial operations. The increase in BVLOS flights and the need for continuous communication over long distances are also pushing demand for non-terrestrial solutions. Moreover, new low-earth orbit satellite constellations are improving speed and reducing delay, which makes these systems more practical than before. As drone operations move into more complex and spread-out locations, non-terrestrial networks are likely to grow at the highest rate within the connectivity segment.

By function, the command & control (C2) segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The command & control (C2) segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period because it is the main link between the drone and the ground control system. Every drone mission, whether in defense or commercial use, depends on stable and secure command and control for flight operations, navigation, and mission tasks. Without this link, drones can't operate properly.

Additionally, C2 systems are seen as mission-critical parts of the overall communication setup, and are very reliable and fast, with strong encryption, especially for military, homeland security, and BVLOS flights. As drone fleets become larger and missions get more complex, the need for dependable and sometimes backup command and control networks is also increasing. All these factors are driving the growth of the command & control (C2) segment in the drone communication market.

Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as many countries are upgrading defense systems and spending more on surveillance and border security. Governments are focusing on protecting critical infrastructure and improving homeland security, which is driving the demand for secure and dependable drone communication networks.

Higher procurement of unmanned systems to handle evolving threats is also supporting this growth. On the commercial side, drones are being used more in oil and gas, mining, construction, and innovative city projects, mainly in the Gulf region. These activities need stable communication systems to run correctly. At the same time, better 5G rollout and satellite connectivity are improving coverage. Thus, the region is becoming a high-growth market for drone communication solutions.

Research Coverage: This study covers the drone communication market across various segments and subsegments. It aims to estimate the size and growth potential of this market across different parts and regions. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies they adopted.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry experts in the drone communication market to determine and verify the market size for various segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research.

The breakdown of primary participants for the report is shown below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%; Tier 2 - 45%; Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C Level - 35%; Director Level - 25%; Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 30%; Europe - 20%; Asia Pacific - 35%; Middle East & Africa - 10%; Latin America - 5%

The drone communication market is dominated by a few globally established players, such as DJI (US), RTX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Viasat, Inc. (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Thales (France), ASELSAN A.S. (Turkey), EchoStar Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US) and Iridium Communications Inc (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the drone communication market. It also includes their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report: The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall drone communication market. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the market pulse and will provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Drivers (Regulatory push for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and airspace integration, rising deployment of drones in mission-critical defense and homeland security operations; expansion of commercial drone fleets for inspection, mapping, agriculture, and logistics), Restraints (Spectrum congestion and interference in unlicensed frequency bands; high cost of aviation-grade, secure, and redundant communication systems), Opportunities (Deployment of next-generation, AI-enabled, and multi-layer drone communication architectures; growing demand for satellite communication for remote and maritime drone missions), Challenges (Ensuring cyber security and protection against jamming and spoofing; achieving seamless network handover across radio frequency, cellular, and satellite links; standardization gaps across communication protocols and interoperability layers)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on drone communication systems and components offered by the top players in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 277 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market Dynamics

Drivers Regulatory Push for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (Bvlos) and Airspace Integration Rising Deployment of Drones in Mission-Critical Defense and Homeland Security Operations Expansion of Commercial Drone Fleets for Inspection, Mapping, Agriculture, and Logistics

Challenges Ensuring Cyber Security and Protection Against Jamming and Spoofing Achieving Seamless Network Handover Across Radio Frequency, Cellular, and Satellite Links Standardization Gaps Across Communication Protocols and Interoperability Layers

Case Studies Aerovironment - Secure Tactical UAV Communication Architecture Iridium Communications - Satellite-Enabled Bvlos Drone Connectivity L3Harris Technologies - Tactical Data Links for Networked Drone Operations

Industry Trends

Opportunities Deployment of Next-Generation, AI-Enabled, and Multi-Layer Drone Communication Architectures Growing Demand for Satellite Communication for Remote and Maritime Drone Missions



16 Company Profiles

Dji

Rtx

Northrop Grumman

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Bae Systems

Aerovironment, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Viasat, Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Thales

General Dynamics Corporation

Aselsan A.S.

Echostar

Elsight

Doodle Labs LLC

Skytrac Systems Ltd.

Triad Rf Systems

Tualcom

Uavionix

Ultra I&C

Silvus Technologies

Persistent Systems

Meteksan Defense Industry

Dtc Codan



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjewmy

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