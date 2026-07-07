Real Estate Marketing Automation Software Market to Surpass $2.87 Billion by 2030 Amidst AI Integration and Multi-Channel Expansion

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) market is experiencing significant expansion, with projections indicating growth from $1.31 billion in 2025 to $1.53 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 17.3%. This expansion is driven by the increasing integration of digital marketing tools in real estate, including advanced solutions for lead generation and client management. A notable shift is occurring towards customer relationship management platforms and enhanced online property listing and promotional channels. The focus on improving sales efficiency and agent productivity further accelerates market growth.
Looking into the future, the REMAS market is forecasted to reach $2.87 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 17%. Key growth factors include the integration of artificial intelligence in marketing workflows, heightened demand for personalized client engagement, and reliance on data-driven decision-making in real estate sectors. Trends highlight technology-driven innovations in predictive analytics, campaign optimization, AI-powered customer insights, and developments in content creation. The rise of virtual and augmented reality for property promotion reflects industry evolution and consumer engagement.
The increasing adoption of digital marketing strategies is a pivotal factor contributing to REMAS market growth. Platforms such as social media, email, and data analytics are being harnessed to broaden audience engagement and track property marketing responses. This strategic shift is exemplified by Crown Home Buying & Letting, identifying that 79% of UK estate agents utilized social media for property promotion by 2023, showcasing digital channels' growing importance.
To meet the evolving needs of real estate professionals, leading companies are prioritizing technological advancements, notably MLS-integrated, AI-driven platforms. These innovations aim to enhance agent productivity, brand consistency, and campaign efficiency. In May 2025, HomeSmart Holdings Inc. launched an advanced platform combining AI with automated workflows, revolutionizing the marketing experience for over 25,000 agents.
Additionally, strategic acquisitions like CoreLogic's purchase of Plezzel Pty Ltd in February 2023 underscore market dynamism. This acquisition facilitates streamlined, data-driven marketing solutions within the real estate ecosystem, amplifying Plezzel's automation capabilities.
Prominent players in the REMAS market include Intuit Mailchimp, HubSpot Inc., and Klaviyo Inc., among others. North America emerges as the largest region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing area in the forecast period. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The REMAS market encompasses revenues from email marketing tools, CRM solutions, social media automation, and analytics-driven platforms. The market value includes manufacturer-to-consumer sales, emphasizing enhanced marketing efficiency through automated strategies.
Real estate marketing automation is evolving amid rapid shifts in international trade relations and tariffs. Tariffs impact underlying IT infrastructure costs, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, accelerating the shift towards cloud-based solutions, fostering SaaS adoption, and strengthening the market for locally developed software.
The Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Global Report 2026 provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with vital insights to assess a rapidly growing market. This comprehensive report, focusing on 16 geographies, is your guide to understanding the evolving trends that will shape the future of the REMAS market over the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain an unparalleled global perspective with exhaustive market coverage.
- Evaluate the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate variations, and changing regulatory landscapes.
- Create effective regional and country strategies using detailed local data and analysis.
- Spot growth segments ripe for investment.
- Stay ahead of competitors with forecast data and actionable market insights.
- Understand end user demands and preferences.
- Benchmark against key competitors on metrics like market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Estimate the total addressable market and use market attractiveness scoring for strategic insights.
- The report supports internal and external presentations with high-quality, reliable data delivered in an Excel dashboard for easy extraction and analysis within 2-3 working days.
Description
Explore the fastest-growing markets for real estate marketing automation software and understand their connection to the wider economic and demographic landscape. Discover the forces driving future growth, including technological innovations, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.
The report covers market attributes, size, and growth, with detailed segmentation, regional insights, and competitive dynamics. It analyzes trends in digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovations. The regulatory and investment section delivers insights into frameworks, bodies, policies, and funding trends impacting the industry.
Report Scope:
- By Solution: CRM Software, Email Marketing Platforms, Lead Generation Tools, Other Solutions
- By Component: Platform Software, Services, Specific Modules
- By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises
- By Application: Lead Generation, Client Communication, Campaign Management, Post-Sale Automation
- By End-User: Agencies, Developers, Brokers, Realtors
Companies Mentioned:
Intuit Mailchimp, HubSpot Inc., Klaviyo Inc., ActiveCampaign LLC, BoomTown ROI LLC, Commissions Inc. (CINC), Adwerx Inc., BombBomb Inc., Real Geeks LLC, Follow Up Boss LLC, and others.
Geographical Coverage:
Includes key countries and regions such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Time Series:
Provides a five-year historic view alongside a ten-year forecast, emphasizing data segmentation by country and region, with market share details.
Data:
Includes market growth ratios to related markets, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure. Data is meticulously sourced and provided in various formats such as Word, PDF, or an interactive report coupled with an Excel dashboard.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Update
- Customisation Options
- Access to Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.4 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Automation of Lead Nurturing Workflows
4.2.2 Rising Use of Data-Driven Campaign Optimization
4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Integrated Crm Marketing Platforms
4.2.4 Expansion of Multi-Channel Property Promotion Tools
4.2.5 Higher Focus on Conversion Rate Optimization
5. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Real Estate Agencies
5.2 Property Developers
5.3 Brokerage Firms
5.4 Independent Realtors
5.5 Others
6. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software, Email Marketing Platforms, Lead Generation Tools, Other Solutions
9.2. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Platform Software, Services, Specific Modules
9.3. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cloud Based, on Premises
9.4. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Lead Generation and Nurturing, Client Communication and Relationship Management, Campaign and Content Management, Transaction and Post-Sale Automation
9.5. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Real Estate Agencies, Property Developers, Brokerage Firms, Independent Realtors, Other End-Users
9.6. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Contact Management Software, Sales Pipeline Management Software, Client Interaction Tracking Software
9.7. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Email Marketing Platforms, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Campaign Management Platforms, Automated Drip Email Platforms, Analytics and Reporting Platforms
9.8. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lead Generation Tools, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Prospecting Tools, Lead Scoring Tools, Landing Page and Form Tools
9.9. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Solutions, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Social Media Marketing Solutions, Content Management Solutions, Analytics and Reporting Solutions
10. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
13.1. China Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
14.1. India Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
15.1. Japan Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
16.1. Australia Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
17.1. Indonesia Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
18.1. South Korea Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
19.1. Taiwan Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
20.1. South East Asia Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
21.1. Western Europe Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
22.1. UK Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
23.1. Germany Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
24.1. France Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
25.1. Italy Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
26.1. Spain Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
28.1. Russia Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
29.1. North America Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
30.1. USA Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
31.1. Canada Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
32.1. South America Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
33.1. Brazil Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
34.1. Middle East Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
35.1. Africa Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Intuit Mailchimp Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. HubSpot Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Klaviyo Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. ActiveCampaign LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. BoomTown ROI LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Commissions Inc. (CINC), Adwerx Inc., BombBomb Inc., Real Geeks LLC, Follow Up Boss LLC, HomeSpotter LLC, ActivePipe, Market Leader Inc., Wise Agent LLC, Top Producer Systems Inc., LionDesk LLC, RealScout Inc., IXACT Contact Solutions Inc., Inside Real Estate LLC, Spacio
39. Global Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Upcoming Startups in the Market
41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market
42. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
42.1. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
42.2. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
42.3. Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
42.3.2. Competitor Strategies
43. Appendix
43.1. Abbreviations
43.2. Currencies
43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
43.4. Research Inquiries
43.5. About the Analyst
43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Real Estate Marketing Automation Software (REMAS) market report include:
- Intuit Mailchimp
- HubSpot Inc.
- Klaviyo Inc.
- ActiveCampaign LLC
- BoomTown ROI LLC
- Commissions Inc. (CINC)
- Adwerx Inc.
- BombBomb Inc.
- Real Geeks LLC
- Follow Up Boss LLC
- HomeSpotter LLC
- ActivePipe
- Market Leader Inc.
- Wise Agent LLC
- Top Producer Systems Inc.
- LionDesk LLC
- RealScout Inc.
- IXACT Contact Solutions Inc.
- Inside Real Estate LLC
- Spacio
- SharpLaunch LLC
- CallAction Inc.
- Agent Legend LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kt33a
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