Global Dry Shampoo Market to Surpass USD 5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Eco-Friendly Products

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Shampoo Market by Product Form By Function, by Distribution Channel, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The dry shampoo market is poised to expand from USD 4.35 billion in 2025 to USD 5.37 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 4.3% during this period. Driving this growth is the rising demand for clean-label, eco-friendly, and cost-effective haircare products. Powder dry shampoos are particularly favored for their non-aerosol packaging, reducing the environmental impact of propellants and waste from packaging. These products, lauded for their natural compositions devoid of talc and featuring plant-based ingredients, resonate with sustainability-conscious consumers. The appeal is further bolstered by the preference for powder formats due to their value efficiency, precision in usage, and prolonged product quality. This surge in demand aligns with trends in DIY haircare routines, minimalist beauty approaches, and the need for travel-friendly solutions.

Focusing on function, the hair loss prevention segment emerges as the second-fastest growing within this market forecast. The segment's ascent is driven by consumers' escalating demands for solutions targeting scalp health, hair thinning, and stress-induced hair loss. Catalysts contributing to this rise include endorsements from dermatologists, the influential reach of social media, and the ascendancy of premium haircare brands unveiling the efficacy of dry shampoos in hair loss prevention.

The store-based distribution channel is slated to register the second-highest CAGR by value during the forecast period. This segment's growth is attributed to consumer preferences for hands-on product evaluations prior to purchase. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, and specialized beauty stores offer an advantageous platform for comparing various brands, formulations, and pricing tiers concurrently. Such in-store promotional initiatives, encompassing discounts and promotional bundles, stimulate impulsive buying, elevating overall purchase values. Notably, emerging markets report an uptick in dry shampoo sales in tandem with the enlargement of organized retail frameworks and the increased visibility of both premium and mass-market brands in store spaces. Consumer trust in multifunctional and treatment-oriented dry shampoos is notably amplified through endorsements from pharmacists and beauty experts.

The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be the second-fastest growing market through the forecast period. The progression in this region is buoyed by climatic conditions, evolving lifestyle dynamics, and heightened grooming consciousness. The prevalent hot and humid climate necessitates frequent hair refreshing solutions. Factors such as urbanization, a burgeoning youth demographic, and the increasing representation of women in the workforce spur demand for efficient personal care routines. Enhanced disposable incomes within Gulf nations facilitate improved accessibility to offerings via modern retail outlets and niche beauty stores.

This comprehensive analysis undergoes validation through primary interviews with industry experts worldwide. The source distribution encompasses companies at various tiers: Tier 1 (60%), Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (20%). Geographic insights include North America (30%), Europe (20%), Asia Pacific (35%), Middle East & Africa (5%), and South America (10%). Distinct industry leaders such as Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal S.A., Henkel AG & Co.,ing Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, and Wella Company are profiled.

Research Coverage This comprehensive research report delves into the dry shampoo market segmented by product form, function, distribution channel, end-user, and region. The report encompasses essential market growth factors along with a detailed examination of industry players' strategies, partnerships, product innovations, and recent developments. Furthermore, it provides a competitive analysis of emergent startups within the market ecosystem.

Reasons to Purchase This report is indispensable for market leaders and newcomers, offering precise revenue approximations and insights into the competitive landscape to enhance business positioning and formulate strategic go-to-market plans. Key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges are systematically detailed to provide a comprehensive market overview.

Report Insights Include the Following:

Analysis of key drivers such as time-saving hair care demand, social media influence, and digital marketing proliferation.

Insights on restraints like product safety concerns and preference for traditional shampoos in cost-sensitive markets.

Opportunities for clean-label and sustainable offerings and the proliferation of e-commerce channels.

Challenges related to aerosol regulations and intensifying competition.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into emerging technologies and market diversifications.

Market Development: Lucrative market evaluations across diverse regions.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluations of market shares, growth strategies, and more for leading players like Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal S.A., and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Accelerating Demand for Waterless and Time-Saving Haircare Growth of Spray and Aerosol-based Cosmetics E-Commerce and Influencer Marketing Reshaping Demand Patterns Rising Acceptance in Men's Grooming and Gender-Neutral Beauty

Restraints Regulatory Scrutiny on Aerosol Formats and Propellants Cultural and Functional Limitations on Daily Use

Opportunities Clean Label and Non-Aerosol Reformulations Growth in Tier-2 Cities and Emerging Markets

Challenges Brand Commoditization in Mass Market Segment Performance Gaps Across Hair Textures and Climate Zones

Case Studies Driving Mass Adoption Through Professional Positioning and Consumer Education Accelerating Category Penetration Through Experiential Marketing and Trial Premiumizing Dry Shampoo Through Luxury Fragrance Collaboration



Company Profiles

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble

L'Oreal SA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

Kao Corporation

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Wella Company

Revlon

Monat Global

Oriflame

Avon

Amway

Amika

Moroccanoil, Inc.

Bath & Body Works LLC

Lush Cosmetics Ltd.

Laboratoires Pierre Fabre

Juicy Chemistry Private Limited

Demert Brands, LLC

Maesa LLC

Slg Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zgp73

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