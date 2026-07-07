UAE Defense Budget Grows to $27.2 Billion in 2026, Aiming for $39.4 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates (UAE) Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2026, the UAE government allocated approximately $27.2 billion to its defense budget, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2026. This budget is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, reaching $39.4 billion by 2031. By 2026, the defense acquisition budget is estimated at $7.5 billion, rising to $10.0 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

UAE's defense expenditure is largely driven by the necessity to counter Iran's growing influence in Yemen, Libya, and Mali and enhance its geopolitical strength within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the broader region. The UAE, focusing on strengthening its military capabilities to boost geopolitical influence within the MENA region, has heavily invested in developing indigenous defense capabilities, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers. Increasing tensions with Saudi Arabia have further necessitated substantial investment in defense and security to address regional rivalry.

Stay ahead in the aerospace and defense market with an interactive, Excel-based country intelligence workbook. This user-friendly workbook comes equipped with pivots and dashboards, providing comprehensive insights into defense spending, procurement programs, platform inventories, and market trends in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Users can effortlessly analyze data, observe historical and long-term forecasts, benchmark suppliers, and enhance strategic planning using transparent, analyst-curated insights leading up to 2035.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Defense Market Data report provides:

Defense Budget Allocations: The interactive Excel sheet facilitates an analysis of total defense expenditure using flexible filters across major categories, including acquisitions, RDT&E, infrastructure, personnel, operations, maintenance (O&M), alongside other expenditures. Contextual indicators such as exchange rates, GDP, and defense spending per capita add depth to the analysis.

Defense Program Forecasts: The Excel sheet highlights forecasted spending across various defense sectors and sub-sectors, with options to delve into individual programs and suppliers. Interactive filters aid in assessing funding priorities and supplier involvement within the country's defense ecosystem.

Fleet Size: Users can evaluate current and future equipment inventories, examining data on variants, acquisition timelines, unit counts, maintenance costs, manufacturers, and origin countries. The workbook reveals potential retirement, replacement, and service life extension opportunities, offering insight into future modernization plans.

Two interactive visualization sheets offer expert insights through charts and graphs, allowing users to explore quantitative trends in the UAE's aerospace and defense market. The visualizations derive from detailed datasets covering Defense Budget Allocations, Fleet Size and Platform Analysis, and Defense Program Forecasts.

Key Highlights

Drivers: Escalated defense spending driven by the necessity to counter Iran's influence in Yemen, Libya, and Mali, and boost UAE's geopolitical clout within the GCC and broader Middle East.

Top 3 Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Missiles and Missile Defense Systems, and Military Land Vehicles.

Top Countries of Origin for Existing Fleet: United States, Russia, Turkey, France, and Indigenous.

Report Scope

Interactive Visualizations: Two dashboard sheets featuring charts and graphs for rapid analysis of qualitative and quantitative trends across the aerospace and defense market.

Defense Budget Allocations: Detailed breakdowns of defense expenditure across acquisitions, RDT&E, infrastructure, personnel, operations, and maintenance categories, supplemented by macroeconomic and contextual indicators.

Defense Program Forecasts: Analyze defense spending by sector, sub-sector, program, and supplier, enabling the assessment of procurement priorities and competitive positioning.

Fleet Size and Platform Inventory: Comprehensive inventory analysis, including equipment variants, acquisition timelines, manufacturer analysis, and service life extension probabilities.

Sources: Compiled from authoritative sources, including government budgets, defense ministries, international organizations, industry reports, and internal databases.

Reasons to Buy

Identify high-growth investment and procurement opportunities by analyzing long-term trends in the UAE defense market.

Benchmark defense budget allocations across key categories with macroeconomic support indicators like GDP and population.

Evaluate program-level funding priorities by examining defense sectors, sub-sectors, and supplier exposure.

Assess fleet modernization opportunities using in-depth platform data on inventories, timelines, and maintenance costs.

Enhance competitive positioning through comparative analysis of manufacturers and suppliers.

Facilitate decision-making with a ready-to-use Excel workbook featuring intuitive pivots and dashboards, enabling efficient scenario exploration

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





EDGE Group PJSC

Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC

Etihad Airways Engineering LLC

Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies LLC

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company

Adcom Systems

Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Centre

Al Taif Technical Services PJSC

Ammroc LLC

Aquila Aerospace LLC

Armored Solutions Inc

Bayanat Airports Engineering & Supplies LLC

Calidus

Caracal International LLC

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

Deep Aero

Dubai Aviation City Corp

Dubai Aviation Enterprise

Emiraje Systems LLC

Emirates Advanced Research and Technology Holding

Emirates Engineering

Etihad Cargo

Exalto Emirates LLC

GradeOne Group

Halcon Systems LLC

Hardshell FZE

Harris Atlas Systems LLC

Hotzone Solutions Middle East

Houbara Defence and Security LLC

Inkas Armored Vehicles LLC

International Golden Group L.L.C.

Lahab

Lahab Defence Systems

Lahab Light Ammunition

Lahab Military Services

Minerva Special Purpose Vehicles LLC

NIMR Automotive LLC

Paramount Group

Sanad Capital

Siham AlKhaleej Technology LLC

SIRB AI

Spatial Composite Solutions FZE

STREIT Group

Tag Middle East FZC?

Tawazun Economic Council

Trust International Group LLC

United Arab Emirates Space Agency

Vista Global Holding Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcq4uk

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