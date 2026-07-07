VEON to Report 2Q26 Results on July 31, 2026

Dubai and New York, July 7, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (together with its subsidiaries “VEON Group” or “the Company”), today confirms that it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter and first-half ended June 30, 2026, at 8:00 GST / 0:00 ET on July 31, 2026.

Senior management will host a results presentation and earnings call at 17:00 GST / 9:00 ET the same day. This cycle, VEON is bringing its earnings call to New York - investors and analysts are invited to join management in person alongside the live webcast.

Attend in person - New York

The Lotte New York Palace

455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Friday, July 31 · 9:00 ET

As space is limited, advance registration is mandatory for physical attendance. Please contact VEON Investor Relations at ir@veon.com to confirm your participation.

2Q26 results conference call

To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link into the address bar of your browser: https://veon-2q-2026-results-presentation.open-exchange.net/registration

Once registered, a registration confirmation will be sent to the email address provided during registration with a link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.

Join the conversation live

In addition to the webcast, the conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube. This option allows you to follow the discussion in real time from any device without the need for registration or dial-in details. Simply click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser: https://www.youtube.com/live/Edd_m5JgkY4

Q&A

Participants who register for the webcast will have the opportunity to ask questions live during the call. Details will be provided in your registration confirmation.

To enhance engagement with the company’s shareholders and facilitate connections with its investors, VEON is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by VEON management during the results conference call.

Starting on July 23, 2026, at 8:00 ET, the Q&A platform will become available, and all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for VEON management by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/veon-2026-q2. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the conference call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

You can also submit your questions prior to the event to VEON Investor Relations at ir@veon.com.

We look forward to your participation.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services over 150 million connectivity and more than 205 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Contact information

VEON

Investor Relations

ir@veon.com