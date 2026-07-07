Amaranth Oil Market Size to Hit USD 2,756.34 Million by 2035 as Clean Beauty Demand Surges | SNS Insider

Austin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Amaranth Oil Market was valued at USD 951.97 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2,756.34 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.21% during 2026–2035.

The global market for amaranth oil is registering healthy growth because of rising demands for organic, nutritious, and sustainable raw materials in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and functional foods industries. The oil extracted from the seeds of the amaranth plant has an excellent concentration of squalene, essential fatty acids, tocopherols, and phytosterols.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Extraction Process

In 2025, the Supercritical CO₂ Fluid Extraction segment held the dominant position in the Amaranth Oil market by acquiring around 48% market share due to its capability of producing highly pure, free-from-solvent amaranth oil along with better squalene content. The Cold Pressing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted period, which is driven by increasing demand for organic and less processed oils.

By Application

Food & Beverage application is estimated to account for about 38% of total revenue share in 2025 owing to rising use of amaranth oil in functional foods, specialty cooking oils, and food products that contain high amount of bioactive compounds and essential fatty acids. Cosmetics & Personal Care segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, influenced by rising use of plant-based squalene, growing trend of clean beauty, and rising demand for natural moisturizers and anti-aging products.

By End Use

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry held the largest market share of around 42% in 2025 owing to high demand for superior botanical ingredients used in facial serums, body oils, anti-aging creams, and luxurious skin care products. Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplement Industry is expected to experience the highest CAGR due to rising awareness amongst consumers regarding the benefits of squalene-based functional oils.

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Regional Insights:

Europe Amaranth Oil Market is estimated at USD 323.67 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 937.16 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.21% during 2026–2035. The Europe Amaranth Oil Market accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2025, supported by strong cosmetic manufacturing capabilities, pharmaceutical demand for plant-derived squalene, expanding organic product adoption, and well-established amaranth cultivation across Central Europe.

The U.S. Amaranth Oil Market was valued at approximately USD 149.63 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 433.13 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.23%. Growing clean beauty adoption, increasing demand for functional dietary supplements, expanding natural food retail distribution, and favorable regulatory support continue to strengthen market growth across the country.

The North America Amaranth Oil Market continues to expand steadily through increasing consumer preference for natural cosmetics, organic dietary supplements, and plant-derived wellness ingredients. Canada complements regional demand through growing adoption of certified organic health products and premium botanical ingredients.

The Asia Pacific Amaranth Oil Market is projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to rapid expansion of the cosmetics industry, increasing nutraceutical consumption, growing pharmaceutical interest in plant-derived squalene, and rising consumer preference for premium natural ingredients. China accounted for approximately 44.8% of regional revenue in 2025, while South Korea and Japan continue to strengthen regional demand through expanding K-beauty and premium skincare markets.

Clean Beauty Trends and Plant-Based Squalene Adoption Accelerate Market Growth Globally

Consumers' growing inclination towards clean-label cosmetics and natural skincare products coupled with an increasing demand for ethically sourced raw materials has been driving growth in the demand for amaranth oil on a worldwide scale. As the cosmetic industry continues its shift from animal-based squalene towards plant-based squalene, significant business potential is being generated by manufacturers along with increased demand in premium cosmetic formulations. Advancements in the production process of amaranth oil through supercritical CO2 extraction, organic farming of amaranth oil, and production of high-quality ingredients have been fueling the market growth.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Amaranth Oil Market Report:

Amaranth Bio Company

AMR Amaranth A.S.

Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Nu-World Foods Inc.

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Nans Products Pvt Ltd.

RusOliva Pvt. Ltd.

DK Mass S.R.O

Saar Srl

Amaranth Nord

IREL (India Rare Earths)

Fiorentini Alimentari S.p.A.

Now Foods

Swanson Health Products

Life Extension LLC

Vitacost.com

Argan Botanical Ltd.

Olvea Group

Aromantic Ltd.

BioActives Japan Corporation

Recent Developments

2023: Amaranth Bio Company expanded its cold-pressed amaranth seed oil production facility in Ukraine to meet growing European demand for certified organic amaranth oil with over 7% squalene content.

Amaranth Bio Company expanded its cold-pressed amaranth seed oil production facility in Ukraine to meet growing European demand for certified organic amaranth oil with over 7% squalene content. 2024: Nu-World Foods expanded its certified organic cold-pressed amaranth oil portfolio with standardized squalene specifications for U.S. cosmetic and nutraceutical manufacturers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AMARANTH OIL EXTRACTION & BIOACTIVE COMPOSITION ANALYSIS – Provides detailed assessment of extraction technologies, squalene concentration, essential fatty acids, and bioactive ingredient optimization.

– Provides detailed assessment of extraction technologies, squalene concentration, essential fatty acids, and bioactive ingredient optimization. CLEAN BEAUTY & NATURAL COSMETICS MARKET BENCHMARKING – Evaluates plant-based squalene adoption, premium skincare formulations, and evolving consumer demand for clean-label ingredients.

– Evaluates plant-based squalene adoption, premium skincare formulations, and evolving consumer demand for clean-label ingredients. FUNCTIONAL FOODS & NUTRACEUTICAL APPLICATION INSIGHTS – Analyzes opportunities across dietary supplements, wellness products, functional foods, and pharmaceutical-grade formulations.

– Analyzes opportunities across dietary supplements, wellness products, functional foods, and pharmaceutical-grade formulations. CERTIFIED ORGANIC & SUSTAINABLE INGREDIENT OUTLOOK – Examines organic cultivation, sustainable sourcing strategies, premium pricing trends, and global certification opportunities.

– Examines organic cultivation, sustainable sourcing strategies, premium pricing trends, and global certification opportunities. REGIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN & COMMERCIAL LANDSCAPE TRACKER – Assesses production hubs, cultivation trends, distribution networks, and regional demand shaping the global market.

– Assesses production hubs, cultivation trends, distribution networks, and regional demand shaping the global market. NEXT-GENERATION BOTANICAL INGREDIENTS & PHARMACEUTICAL INNOVATION ANALYSIS – Explores future opportunities in plant-derived squalene, advanced extraction technologies, and high-value therapeutic applications.

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Amaranth Oil Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 951.97 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 2,756.34 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.21% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Extraction Process (Supercritical CO₂ Fluid Extraction, Cold Pressing/Expeller Pressing, Solvent Extraction)

• By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food Supplements/Nutraceuticals)

• By End Use (Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplement Industry) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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