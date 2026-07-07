Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 35.10 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 14.64% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market was valued at USD 8.95 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 35.10 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 14.64% during 2026–2035. Growth is supported by increasing diagnosis of ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), expanding use of gene-silencing therapies and TTR stabilizers, favorable regulatory approvals, and rising investment in rare disease therapeutics.

The transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market has been transformed by gene-silencing drugs like patisiran and vutrisiran that stop the liver from producing the misfolded transthyretin protein, alongside TTR stabilizers preventing misfolding through a different mechanism. In November 2024, the FDA approved Alnylam's vutrisiran as a subcutaneous RNAi therapy for ATTR cardiomyopathy, meaningfully expanding an already-approved polyneuropathy drug. Better diagnostic tools, especially nuclear cardiac imaging identifying ATTR-CM without biopsy, are driving far more patients into diagnosis and treatment than was possible a decade ago globally.





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Rising Diagnosis Rates and Pipeline Activity to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Nuclear cardiac imaging advances, especially technetium pyrophosphate scans identifying ATTR-CM without biopsy, are creating tremendous opportunity by catching far more patients than older diagnostic methods ever could. Pipeline is active in late stage with acoramidis and eplontersen working towards approval expanding available treatment options with routine genetic testing for at risk families and spreading clinician awareness positioning this market for sustained growth well beyond current approved therapies globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapy, Targeted Therapy Dominated the Market; Pipeline Therapy Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Targeted therapy held the largest market share with 87.14% revenue in 2025, driven by thorough physician adoption of Pfizer's Vyndaqel, Alnylam's Onpattro, and Amvuttra targeting the root disease cause rather than managing symptoms with strong clinical results. Pipeline therapy is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by unusually active drug development with BridgeBio's acoramidis and Ionis Pharmaceuticals' eplontersen advancing through trials with improved efficacy and limited side effect profiles globally.

By Type, ATTR-PN Dominated the Market; ATTR-CM Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

ATTR-PN had the largest revenue share at 78.25% in 2025, due to high prevalence of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with neurological symptoms and earlier diagnosis and treatment of patients with patisiran, vutrisiran, and eplontersen showing real effectiveness. The ATTR-CM is expected to show the highest CAGR during 2026-2035, owing to rising awareness of cardiac diseases, improving diagnostic tools gradually, expanded cardiac indication for vutrisiran, and ageing populations most at risk for cardiac disease globally.

By Disease, Wild-Type Amyloidosis Dominated the Market; Hereditary ATTR Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Wild-type amyloidosis was the largest revenue share contributor to the market, with 54.08% in 2025, driven by high prevalence among older adults with improved diagnostic methods and rising physician awareness bringing many more cases to light. Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis is projected to register the highest CAGR of around 14.73% during 2026–2035 owing to the increasing adoption of genetic testing for early detection of familial cases and increased government orphan drug commercialisation aid to facilitate research funding across the world.

By Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacies Dominated the Market; Online Pharmacies Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Hospital pharmacies are expected to account for the largest share of 52.31% revenue in 2025 owing to the complexity of ATTR therapy that requires intravenous administration under close monitoring with proper storage, preparation, and patient education support that integrates complicated regimens into broader care plans. The online pharmacies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 14.76% during the forecast period 2026-2035 owing to the growing preference of stable-regimen patients for the convenience of home delivery at competitive prices.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for around 46% revenue share in the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market in 2025, owing to the established healthcare infrastructure, high disease awareness, and presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The high diagnosis rates, active participation in clinical trials and strong reimbursement for new therapies contribute to the regional dominance. The United States accounts for around 84% of the regional revenue.

The U.S. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 3.55 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 13.49 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 14.27%. Growth is driven by 5,000-7,000 new ATTR-CM diagnoses per year, improved diagnostic imaging and the FDA’s approval of AMVUTTRA in March 2025 as the first RNAi therapy that showed fewer cardiovascular deaths and hospitalisations for heart failure.

Europe Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market is anticipated to be USD 2.34 Billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.92% during 2026-2035. The growth in Europe is driven by the rising awareness, early diagnosis programmes and robust healthcare infrastructure in Germany, UK and France. Germany accounts for approximately 24% of European revenues, with a strong healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of new therapies and favourable regulatory policies to support physicians in the distribution and adoption of advanced ATTR treatments.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing regional segment with CAGR of around 15.68%, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending and growing awareness on rare genetic disorders across China, Japan and India. The large underdiagnosed patient population in the region represents large unmet need. Improving diagnostic capabilities and physician ATTR recognition are creating accelerating growth momentum through 2035.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.

SOM Biotech

AstraZeneca plc

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Novartis AG

Roche Holding AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi S.A.

Amgen Inc.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced FDA approval for AMVUTTRA as the first RNAi therapy reducing cardiovascular death, hospitalizations, and urgent heart failure visits in adults with ATTR-CM.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced FDA approval for AMVUTTRA as the first RNAi therapy reducing cardiovascular death, hospitalizations, and urgent heart failure visits in adults with ATTR-CM. 2024: BridgeBio Pharma announced FDA acceptance for review of its New Drug Application for acoramidis to treat ATTR cardiomyopathy.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TARGETED THERAPY & GENE-SILENCING PLATFORM METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across TTR stabilizers, cardiac outcomes, and tolerability across ATTR patient deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across TTR stabilizers, cardiac outcomes, and tolerability across ATTR patient deployments globally. ATTR-CM CARDIAC INDICATION METRICS – helps you evaluate ATTR cardiomyopathy therapy investment trends and specialist cardiologist prescribing competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate ATTR cardiomyopathy therapy investment trends and specialist cardiologist prescribing competitive positioning globally. PIPELINE THERAPY & CLINICAL TRIAL METRICS – helps you analyze acoramidis and eplontersen development investment and next-generation ATTR candidate competitive positioning globally.

– helps you analyze acoramidis and eplontersen development investment and next-generation ATTR candidate competitive positioning globally. GENETIC TESTING & HEREDITARY ATTR METRICS – helps you uncover growth in hereditary ATTR genetic screening adoption and rare disease patient identification program development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in hereditary ATTR genetic screening adoption and rare disease patient identification program development globally. DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING & PATIENT IDENTIFICATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in nuclear cardiac imaging adoption and clinician awareness program development across regulated healthcare verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in nuclear cardiac imaging adoption and clinician awareness program development across regulated healthcare verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & ATTR TREATMENT EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on approved indication breadth and geographic specialty pharmacy distribution footprint globally.

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.95 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 35.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.64% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Supportive Therapy, Pipeline Therapy)

• by Type (ATTR with Polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN), ATTR with Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM))

• by Disease (Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis, Wild Type Amyloidosis)

• by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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