Avalo Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum

WAYNE, Pa., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will host one-on-one investor meetings during the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum on July 15, 2026, in Boston.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Our lead asset, abdakibart, is an anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody (mAb). Positive topline data was recently reported for abdakibart in a Phase 2 clinical trial in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). In addition to HS, we’re exploring additional opportunities to make an impact in prevalent indications that have significant remaining unmet needs. We are also advancing AVTX-010, a long-acting next-generation anti-IL-1β mAb designed to extend dosing intervals and build upon the differentiated profile established by abdakibart. For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@avalotx.com

410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

lglaser@meruadvisors.com