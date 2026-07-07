AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces the extension of the maturity date of unsecured bonds

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (the Issuer) announces that it has exercised its right under Clause 1.1.18 of the Terms and Conditions of the fixed rate unsecured non-convertible bonds (ISIN EE3300001676; the Bonds) to extend the maturity date of the Bonds by two years.

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, the Issuer is entitled to unilaterally extend the maturity date of the Bonds by up to two years by making the respective announcement via Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange no later than 30 September 2026. By this announcement, the Issuer exercises that right.

Accordingly, the maturity date of the Bonds is extended from 31 October 2026 to 31 October 2028.

All other Terms and Conditions of the Bonds remain unchanged.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee