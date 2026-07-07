Aben Gold Provides Update on 2026 Drill Program at the Justin Gold-Tungsten Project

Vancouver, BC, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCID: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: ML1 ) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's fully funded 2026 exploration program at its 100%-owned Justin Gold-Tungsten Project, located in southeastern Yukon Territory.

The 2026 program will focus on advancing two high-priority target areas identified through historical drilling, recent data compilation, and the Company's reassessment of historical tungsten assays at the project.

"Our understanding of the Justin Project has evolved significantly over the past year," stated Riley Trimble President and CEO of Aben Gold. "The recognition of tungsten mineralization associated with the high-grade gold system at POW has added a compelling new dimension to the project."

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Project Location and Target Zones

In preparation for the 2026 exploration program, Aben has completed logistical planning and mobilization activities with key contractors to support the upcoming field season at the Justin Gold-Tungsten Project.

Matrix Camps and Logistics has been engaged to refurbish and reactivate the existing exploration camp infrastructure - commencing July 15th

Axiom Exploration Group will provide geological, technical, and field support services for the program - commencing August 4th

Summit Air have been retained to provide helicopter transportation services - commencing August 4th

Skookum Exploration is contracted to complete drill pad construction and associated ground support activities - commencing August 4th

Empire drilling to conduct diamond drilling at the target zones for a planned total of 1,300 metres over 6 holes - commencing August 9th

Aben Gold will adhere to the mandatory work restrictions from June 15th - July 15th and September 15th – October 15th.

Aben Gold is fully permitted with a 5-year Class 3 Quartz Program designation, and fully funded for all planned exploration activities in 2026.

POW Zone – Testing Continuity of Gold-Tungsten Mineralization:

Diamond drilling completed in 2011 intersected:

JN11009: 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0 m, including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 m. News Release: Nov 17, 2011

JN11010: 2.52 g/t Au and 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0 m. Subsequent tungsten re-assays returned 0.25% WO₃ over 12.0 m. News Release: Jan 10, 2012 , News Release: Oct 16, 2014 .

The 2026 program will test continuity of mineralization between these discovery holes and evaluate the depth extent of the system.

Additional drilling will test the area between JN11009/JN11010 and step-out hole JN12018 which returned:

88.5 metres of 0.73 g/t Au. News Release Nov. 8, 2012 .

A third priority target will test the area between the original discovery holes and JN12016, which returned:

5.6 m grading 4.12 g/t Au, including 2.6 m grading 8.20 g/t Au. News Release Sep 25, 2012 .

8.5 m grading 0.39% WO₃, including 1.0 m grading 1.12% WO₃. News Release Oct. 16, 2014

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Drill Collar Locations – POW Zone

Lost Ace Zone – Testing High-Grade Orogenic Gold Mineralization:

Lost Ace represents a distinct style of high-grade structurally controlled gold mineralization. A series of holes are planned here to test the vein below surface. Trench channel samples previously returned:

20.8 g/t Au over 4.4 m

88.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m News Release Jan. 14, 2019

Qualified Person:

Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold and tungsten exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company’s flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Tungsten Project is located adjacent to Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces Project in the southeast Yukon within the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt and broader Tintina Gold Province.

The Company’s goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

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For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company’s website at www.abengold.com .

ABEN GOLD CORP.

“Riley Trimble”

______________________

Riley Trimble

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Gold Corp.

Riley Trimble, President & CEO

Telephone: 604-639-3852

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abengold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.