VR completes 2,900 ft hole and polyphase vein intersection at its New Boston Moly-Tungsten-Copper-Silver Porphyry Project in Nevada; core scanning and continuous geochemistry are underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Limited (“VR” or the “Company”, TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 2,892 ft (881m) hole through continuous veining with sulfide at Jeep Mine on its New Boston moly-tungsten-copper-silver skarn and porphyry system located just off Highway 95 in west-central Nevada. Data and assays are pending from state-of-the-art hyperspectral scanning and continuous geochemical sampling of the entire drill-hole intersection which are in progress at laboratories in Reno, Nevada.

Photo 1 shows the drill at the NB26-003 drill site. The proximal, high temperature alteration and mineral zone at Jeep Mine is visible in front of the drill in the photo.

The DCIP geophysical plan map in Figure 1 and profile in Figure 2 illustrate the specific, and integrated geophysical target for hole NB26-003 within the larger alteration and vein zone visible in Photo 1.

Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, back from one of numerous site visits during the program states: “Drill hole NB26-003 achieved the primary objective of the program, and was longer than anticipated because of the veined and mineralized nature of the core. Further drilling will await integration of all geochemical data from this long vein intersection into the Company’s expansive project data base developed over the past seven years. There are eight approved sites for drilling on the Company’s current NOI drill permit (see Figure 1). Data from NB26-003 will allow us to prioritize the various permitted drill sites for further drilling within the large-footprint alteration, vein, sulfide and intrusive center that is now evident in three dimensions at Jeep Mine.

The vein and sulfide intersection across 2,892 ft (881 m) of drill core in NB26-003 has confirmed the co-spatial, conductivity-chargeability anomaly in the Company’s 2023, 3D-array DCIP geophysical survey as the inferred sulfide center of the large-footprint polymetallic skarn and porphyry system exposed on surface at New Boston. While we await assays and mineral data, some initial take-aways from NB26-003 include:

Continuity . Polyphase quartz veins with vein and disseminated sulfide logged in all core boxes across the 2,892 ft (881 m) intersection, from top to bottom of the hole;

. Polyphase quartz veins with vein and disseminated sulfide logged in all core boxes across the 2,892 ft (881 m) intersection, from top to bottom of the hole; Breadth . NB26-003 did not drill through the target. The sub-vertical hole became unstable and was terminated at 2,892 ft, still in polyphase veins with sulfide in limestone completely recrystallized to marble and dolomitized marble, with clay-altered and sulfide-bearing porphyry intrusions;

. NB26-003 did not drill through the target. The sub-vertical hole became unstable and was terminated at 2,892 ft, still in polyphase veins with sulfide in limestone completely recrystallized to marble and dolomitized marble, with clay-altered and sulfide-bearing porphyry intrusions; Intensity . There is no unaltered drill core. High temperature garnet skarn replacement and marbelization of limestone occurs throughout the hole. Hydrothermal alteration with vein and disseminated sulfide is logged in all rock types from top to bottom of the hole, including limestone, siltstone, and importantly, all intrusive porphyry phases as well;

. There is no unaltered drill core. High temperature garnet skarn replacement and marbelization of limestone occurs throughout the hole. Hydrothermal alteration with vein and disseminated sulfide is logged in rock types from top to bottom of the hole, including limestone, siltstone, and importantly, all intrusive porphyry phases as well; Energy . Vein geometries include: sheeted (parallel to bedding); sinuous/ptygmatic; stockwork; conjugate; planar crack-seal, and; vein breccia. Veins occur at all angles to core axis throughout the 2,892 ft intersection, from top to bottom of the hole;

. Vein geometries include: sheeted (parallel to bedding); sinuous/ptygmatic; stockwork; conjugate; planar crack-seal, and; vein breccia. Veins occur at all angles to core axis throughout the 2,892 ft intersection, from top to bottom of the hole; Polymetallic . Surface geochemistry at the drill collar site demonstrates moly, tungsten, copper and silver mineralization present in quartz-garnet veins in grey limestone recrystallized to marble. Sulfide mineral assemblages including pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite in varying proportions and textures are logged in virtually every core box throughout the 2,892 ft hole, in veins with and without quartz, in vein breccia, and as disseminations;

. Surface geochemistry at the drill collar site demonstrates moly, tungsten, copper and silver mineralization present in quartz-garnet veins in grey limestone recrystallized to marble. Sulfide mineral assemblages including pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite in varying proportions and textures are logged in virtually every core box throughout the 2,892 ft hole, in veins with and without quartz, in vein breccia, and as disseminations; Source . There are numerous porphyry intrusive phases throughout the hole, importantly, themselves with quartz veins and vein and disseminated sulfide. There is more diversity in intrusive phases than is mapped on surface; they are the inferred driver of the expansive mineralized vein system exposed on surface over an east-west strike of 6,900 ft (2.1 km) at New Boston.

I want to add a final comment on the role of technology for this drill program: new exploration technologies to build upon historic mapping and reconnaissance drilling in order to identify a potential new sulfide center to the large-footprint vein system exposed on surface, and also; new geochemical techniques to unlock a polymetallic grade potential not previously recorded and/or recognized.

The drill target is the result of state-of-the art 3D-array DCIP geophysical technology not available during porphyry exploration at New Boston from the mid 1960’s through late 1970’s. The IP-conductivity anomaly at NB26-003 is previously untested; this is the only known deep drill hole into the southern flank of the Jeep Mine skarn and porphyry center.

The Company will dedicate resources to running the entire hole through the state-of-the-art, LWIR (long wavelength) and SWIR (short wavelength) hyperspectral mineral scanning at TerraCore Geospectral Imaging laboratories in Reno in order to map alteration minerals and identify alteration zonation across 2,892 ft of drill core. Also, high resolution, 8K photography of the entire drill hole will facilitate detailed mapping of complex vein geometries throughout the intersection;

The Company will dedicate resources to state-of-the-art geochemical techniques at ALS Global laboratories, also in Reno, which utilize digestion by sodium peroxide fusion in order to optimize detection of base metals and trace elements, especially for tungsten and molybdenum which are hosted in refractory minerals. We believe this will be a first for New Boston’s historic exploration data base.



New Boston has a mineral system of scale, location for infrastructure, jurisdictional history and pedigree in Nevada, and polymetallic composition all on its side to play into the current push towards domestic critical metal supply and resilience in North America. We look forward to providing further details on this drilling as mineral data and assays are received, results are integrated, and plans are made.”





Photo 1. View east at Jeep Mine from the Blue Ribbon skarns located to the west, at the western end of the 3-4 km skarn and porphyry system at New Boston. The drill is visible in the left middle-ground, on the northern flank of the Jeep Mine hill where veins at surface contain moly, tungsten, copper and silver mineralization. Drill hole NB26-003 was inclined steeply to the south (towards the right in this photo), and intersected sulfide-bearing stockwork veining for 2,892 ft, across and down into the large, red-brown alteration zone that is clearly visible to the right of the drill in this photo. The drill hole tests the new, coincident conductivity and IP chargeability anomalies shown in profile in Figure 2, which plunge steeply across the country rock of north-dipping limestone and siltstone dipping from right to left in this photo, with sheeted and discordant quartz monzonite dykes themselves with quartz veins and sulfide.







Figure 1. Drill trace for hole NB26-003 on a plan map of the 3D-array DCIP geophysical survey completed at New Boston in 2023. Shown are IP iso-shells on a conductivity base map, 200m depth slice. Chargeability values at the Jeep Mine range from 15–21 mV/V. Blue circles are permitted drill sites. Line H-H’ is the transect line for the conductivity profile shown in Figure 2 below. Mineralized sheeted veins strike for 2,100 m east-west across Jeep Mine through East Zone.





Figure 2. North-south conductivity profile for 3D-array DCIP survey shown in plan in Figure 1 above, with off-section drill trace for hole NB26-003 at -75 towards 145 azimuth. Host-rock Triassic limestone stratigraphy is north-dipping across the New Boston property. The two IP chargeability bodies range from 15-21 mV/V. NB26-003 targeted the south-plunging conductivity anomaly starting from surface and cross-cutting stratigraphy, into the co-spatial IP root and through the CCT stratigraphic contact below the south flank of Jeep Mine hill. The model is clipped at 500 m depth by convention; there is no bottom to the IP anomaly at Jeep Mine in the inversion model, consistent with the sulfide-bearing veins throughout 2,892 ft of drill core in NB26-003.



Context

Prior to the spring 2026 drill program, the inversion models for the state-of-the-art 3D-array DCIP geophysical survey completed in 2023 at New Boston were reviewed, for Best Practice, with the team at Dias Geophysical, a leading provider of geophysical services, during the recent AME Mineral Exploration Conference held in Vancouver in January. Co-spatial and steeply plunging conductivity and IP chargeability anomalies at Jeep Mine were more precisely defined, and are now better understood for drill testing as the potential vein and sulfide center of the overall skarn and porphyry system exposed over a 3-4 km strike on surface at New Boston.

Conductivity anomalies at East Zone identified in that same 2023 DCIP survey were drill tested in 2024 in the first leg of VR’s first-pass drilling at New Boston. Copper and silver mineralization were intersected in continuous and intense stockwork veining in more than 1,500 ft of drill core in Hole 002. The drilling in 2026 into the heart of the IP chargeability anomaly and coincident conductivity at Jeep Mine hopes to build upon those results in terms of the polymetallic grade potential of polyphase, stockwork veins with moly’ and tungsten mineralization in addition to copper and silver.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Technical information disclosed by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Technical information contained in this document, and on the Company’s website, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by the President & CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

ABOUT VR RESOURCES LTD.

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

The reader is referred to the Company’s website at www.vrr.ca for current corporate information and up-to-date summaries of exploration projects illustrated with maps, figures, photos and on-site field video’s.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Michael H. Gunning

President & CEO

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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning the initial observations on the drill hole completed at the New Boston property in Nevada, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

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