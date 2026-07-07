Plug Wins 50MW Electrolyzer Order as Orica's Hunter Valley Hub Becomes the Largest Australian Renewable Hydrogen Project to Reach FID

Plugs GenEco™ PEM electrolyzers to power Australia's largest renewable hydrogen project and first Hydrogen Headstart recipient to reach FID

Project supports Orica’s decarbonization efforts by producing renewable hydrogen to displace natural gas in making ammonia, underscoring Plug's expanding footprint in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region

Plug's electrolyzers to power facility expected to produce approximately 4,700 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year



SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced that the 50-megawatt (MW) Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub (HVHH) project in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, has reached final investment decision (FID), moving the project into execution and advancing the delivery of Plug's GenEco Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. The Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub is being developed by Orica , a global leader in mining and infrastructure solutions operating across more than 100 countries.

Located adjacent to Orica's existing ammonia manufacturing facility on Kooragang Island, the Hunter Valley project will use renewable electricity to produce renewable hydrogen via electrolysis, progressively replacing natural gas in the company’s production of low-carbon ammonia and ammonium nitrate. These are essential products for Australia's mining, agriculture, and industrial sectors. The HVHH is the largest green hydrogen project in Australia to reach FID, and the first among the recipients of Australia's Hydrogen Headstart program, which awarded AU$432 million in production credits to support the project through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce approximately 4,700 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year, displacing around 7.5 percent of Orica's natural gas consumption at Kooragang Island, the equivalent of removing approximately 26,500 cars from Australian roads annually.

"Reaching FID on the Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub is a significant milestone for Orica, for Australia's hydrogen industry, and for Plug," said José Luis Crespo, CEO of Plug. "Being selected as the electrolyzer OEM for the country's largest renewable hydrogen project to reach FID, and the first Hydrogen Headstart project to move into the execution phase, reflects the confidence our customers place in Plug’s technology and our ability to deliver at scale. Australia is a key part of our global growth story, and this project reinforces our expanding presence across the Asia-Pacific region."

“This Final Investment Decision is a significant milestone in bringing the Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub to life. It demonstrates Orica’s commitment to maintaining the competitiveness of both our manufacturing operations and the Hunter Valley, while strengthening Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability. Importantly, it supports the reliable, lower-carbon supply of critical inputs to industries such as mining and agriculture," said Germán Morales, Orica Group President - AusPac and Sustainability. "We selected Plug as our electrolyzer OEM because of its proven track record in delivering large-scale PEM systems and their ability to support a project of this complexity and ambition. We look forward to bringing this facility online and supplying low-carbon ammonia to the mining, agriculture, and industrial customers who depend on us."

Plug's selection for the HVHH reflects the company's deep footprint in the Australian hydrogen market and its growing global project pipeline. Plug has significant activations in Australia, having previously supported electrolyzer projects across the country, including an electrolyzer in Townsville that has already started production, and an electrolyzer in Chinchilla, Queensland.

With more than 320 MW of GenEco electrolyzer systems deployed across six continents, Plug continues to leverage its growing installed base to optimize system performance, streamline commissioning timelines, and deliver proven, reliable hydrogen solutions at scale. The HVHH project adds to Plug's growing portfolio of landmark hydrogen projects, including the 100 MW Galp project in Portugal, one of Europe's largest electrolyzer installations, as the company's global pipeline continues to advance from development into execution.

Hear a message from Plug CEO Jose Luis Crespo on today’s announcement: https://www.plugpower.com/a-message-from-our-ceo-on-the-orica-announcement/

About Orica

Orica is one of the world’s leading mining and infrastructure solutions providers. From the production and supply of explosives, blasting systems, mining chemicals and geotechnical monitoring to our cutting-edge digital solutions and comprehensive range of services, we sustainably mobilise the earth’s resources.

Operating for 150 years, today our 14,000+ global workforce supports customers across surface and underground mines, quarry, construction, and oil and gas operations.

Sustainability is integral to our operations. We have set an ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and are committed to playing our part in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Find out more about Orica: www.orica.com.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers, advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across six continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 74,000 fuel cell systems and 280+ fueling stations, and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the facility’s expected production of approximately 4,700 tonnes of renewable hydrogen per year; Plug’s expansion across the Asia-Pacific Region; Plug’s involvement in the Australian hydrogen market; Projects in Plug’s global project pipeline advancing from development into execution stage. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: Plug’s expectations regarding future opportunities deploying electrolyzers; Plug’s ability to deploy complex hydrogen systems, optimize system performance, streamline commissioning timelines, and deliver proven, reliable hydrogen solutions at scale; Plug’s ability to meet market needs with reliable and scalable execution; competition in the electrolyzer supply market; technological challenges; regulatory and policy changes; market acceptance of hydrogen solutions; Plug’s ability to achieve profitability and manage liquidity; supply chain disruptions; and general economic and market conditions. Additional risks are described in Plug’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Plug undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.