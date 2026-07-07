Crypto News Today: Pepeto Staking Pays 169% APY While Solana Price Targets $600

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto leads the biggest crypto news today for presale buyers, presale with 169% APY staking, the highest verified yield in a market where most portfolios bleed red daily. This week, money is rotating back into crypto fast, and the smart question is not whether the market recovers but what to buy before it does, because the returns that change lives are always made by the buyers positioned before the explosion.

One of the tokens proving this recovery is Solana, with the Solana price passing the $80 mark again. Is it the one to buy before the explosion? Or maybe the Solana based meme coins? This article holds the answers, and for anyone still holding SOL from the last cycle, the truth might hurt.

Crypto News Today: Solana Price Prediction Stays Bullish but SOL Meme Coins Stay Dead

First, we answer whether Solana is the one to buy. While Solana price today is $81, the Solana price prediction from analyst Michael van de Poppe gives SOL a path to $125 to $130 if $77 flips into support, with InvestingHaven holding a long term bull case at $600. That $600 looks very good, until you run the numbers. From $81 today that is about a 7x, strong, but crypto is capable of much more, and Solana itself proved it. Anyone who bought SOL under $1 in 2020 and sold at the $293 peak made over 290x, the kind of return that turns a small buy into a fortune. That is impossible now, because at a $47 billion market cap the room for those multiples is gone.



Now the second thesis, the Solana meme coins, are they the one? A look at the numbers ends that debate fast. BONK sits 93% below its all time high per CoinMarketCap , its market cap crushed from $4 billion to under $500 million, and that same token once made early buyers rich beyond anything the chart shows today.

That is the pattern repeating again in 2026, but the Solana wave already died, a new wave is forming, and whoever rides a wave early is the one who walks away with millions. This time the wave is Ethereum based meme coins with real DeFi utility, and one name keeps taking the spotlight, Pepeto.

Pepeto Pulls the Smart Money as Capital Rotates From Solana to Ethereum

Here is what makes Pepeto so special, and honestly, it starts as a mystery. This project kept growing through a dead market, and that almost never happens, which leaves only one explanation: whales are buying because they know more than the rest of the market, and smart money always does.

This presale is preparing a DeFi revolution, a cross chain bridge running lock and mint technology with very low fees, and that alone is enough to guarantee the project's success, plus a full exchange running on the Pepeto token.

The utility by itself would carry this project, but remember, this is a meme coin at its origin, and the name alone takes your mind straight to 100x returns, not a dream or a crazy target for meme coins, all they ever need is virality, and Pepeto already has it, a massive wave of it, before the token has even launched. Presales do 30x easily on listing day, and with this utility and this virality behind one token, Pepeto presale buyers could wake up sitting in millions of returns.

Conclusion

Solana price might reach the $600 target, but history keeps telling the same story to anyone willing to read it. SOL under $1 turned into $293. BONK minted millionaires before crashing 93%. Every one of those fortunes was made by buyers who entered before the crowd knew the name. The pattern never changed, only the tokens did.

Now look at what sits on the table in 2026. A presale past $10.398 million in a dead market, whales stacking, staking paying 169% APY before the listing even lands, and a DeFi build with a cross chain bridge and its own exchange behind a name already going viral. Anyone who followed the numbers this far has already connected the dots and entered, because this is the exact setup every past cycle rewarded.

One position at this level, and the morning after listing could look like a completely different life. The people who bought SOL under $1 know exactly what that morning feels like. The ones who watched still remember it too.

Click To Visit Pepeto Presale Official Website For Early Token Access Before the Listing

FAQs

Can Solana price reach $130 in 2026?

Analyst Michael van de Poppe projects Solana to $125 to $130 if $77 flips into support, with InvestingHaven holding a longer term bull case at $600. SOL trades at $81 today, 72% below its $293 all time high.

Is Pepeto a good crypto presale to buy right now?