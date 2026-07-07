Vema Hydrogen and SAF+ International Group Partner to Produce Synthetic Sustainable Aviation Fuel for Canada’s Aviation Industry

Deal represents the first commercial integrated model to pair Engineered Mineral Hydrogen (EMH) with SAF, aiming to increase SAF supply and reduce barriers that limit adoption

Partnership will advance Quebec’s first integrated EMH‑to‑SAF ecosystem as global aviation decarbonization mandates accelerate

Establishes a framework for Vema to supply 4,000 tons per year of hydrogen in 2028



MONTREAL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vema Hydrogen announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SAF+ International Group (SAF+IG), an international developer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from low carbon hydrogen and captured CO2. Vema will supply more than 4,000 tons per year of hydrogen beginning in approximately 2028 from its Quebec Engineered Mineral Hydrogen (EMH) project. Together, they will demonstrate a new, scalable pathway for producing synthetic SAF using Vema's EMH, which will be designed for replication across global aviation markets.

The global aviation industry produces over 880 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, which currently represents 2-2.5% of all human-induced emissions, increasing to 25% by 2050 if left unchecked. To address this monumental challenge, airlines have turned to SAF. However, SAF is costly and in low supply, leaving carriers without the volume needed to meet decarbonization goals. This partnership aims to close this gap by introducing a new, cost-effective hydrogen source that can support synthetic SAF production at scale.

SAF+IG, a pioneer in synthetic SAF production, is expanding beyond purely electrolytic hydrogen pathways towards EMH, a more cost-effective, low-carbon hydrogen solution. By co-locating SAF+IG's production plant at Vema's hydrogen facility, the project removes transportation costs and reduces supply chain risk, two of the most significant challenges facing today's energy market. EMH will be delivered directly into SAF+IG’s process, supporting synthetic SAF production for regional airlines and future offtakers across Quebec's emerging SAF market.

To convert that hydrogen into fuel, SAF+IG will use modular reactor technology from KHIMOD, a French climate-tech company, in what would be KHIMOD's first deployment in North America. Its compact, modular reactor design is built to hold down production costs without sacrificing efficiency.

“KHIMOD’s technology enables high selectivity towards the kerosene cut with strong control over reaction conditions. Its compact and modular approach is particularly suited to emerging SAF projects, where flexibility, integration and scalability are key,” said Nicolas Serrie, CEO of KHIMOD.

“SAF is one of the most promising and viable paths to decarbonize the aviation industry,” said Pierre Gonthier, President and CEO of SAF+IG. “Our partnership with Vema Hydrogen is strengthening our ability to produce drop-in synthetic SAF that offers a 90% reduction in carbon footprint compared to conventional jet fuel.”

“Aviation needs new answers, not incremental ones. EMH gives SAF+ International Group a reliable, affordable hydrogen supply that can finally unlock synthetic SAF at a meaningful scale,” says Pierre Levin, CEO and Co-Founder of Vema Hydrogen. “Quebec has all the ingredients to lead this transition, and this project is the first proof point of what an integrated EMH-to-SAF model can deliver.”

About Vema Hydrogen

Vema Hydrogen is a producer of low-carbon hydrogen, offering a new path to a clean energy future. The company's unique technology, Engineered Mineral Hydrogen, harnesses naturally occurring chemical reactions below the Earth's surface to produce high-purity hydrogen. By applying geoscience to de-risk production and ensure predictable, cost-competitive output, Vema makes clean hydrogen a viable solution for large-scale industrial energy and baseload power needs. More https://www.vema.earth/ .



About SAF+ International Group

SAF+ is an international leader in the development of synthetic sustainable aviation fuel solutions. The company integrates breakthrough technologies to offer "drop-in" fuels that drastically reduce the carbon footprint of global aviation.

About KHIMOD

KHIMOD is a French greentech company specializing in the development of technologies for producing synthetic molecules such as e-methane, e-methanol, and e-kerosene. Its proprietary technology is based on innovative, high-efficiency, and modular heat-exchanger reactors, enabling projects of various scales. KHIMOD operates across multiple sectors, notably the decarbonization of aviation and maritime transport, as well as hard-to-abate industries and the chemical sector.

Media contact

Mission Control for Vema Hydrogen

vema@missionC2.com

Contact SAF+IG

media@safplusig.com

Contact KHIMOD

Sdolbeau@animaconseil.com