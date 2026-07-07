Westhaven Announces the Start of Exploration at the Spences Bridge Gold Belt Properties, Southern British Columbia

A fifth drill is being mobilized to the Shovelnose property where a 15,000m exploration drill program is expected to start mid-month, continuing through to mid-December

Prospecting, mapping and soil surveys underway on the Prospect Valley and Shovelnose properties

35,000m resource infill drilling program is over 50% complete – results continue to confirm continuity of gold and silver mineralization within the South Zone deposit including 9.8m grading 8.3 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) (OTCQB: WTHVF) (FRA: 1W5) (“Westhaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the start of exploration at its Spences Bridge Gold Belt properties in southern British Columbia, including prospecting, geological mapping and soil sampling surveys on priority target areas at the Prospect Valley and Shovelnose properties, as well as mobilization of a fifth drill rig to the Shovelnose property in preparation for a 15,000m exploration drilling program expected to commence mid-month and continue through mid-December. With the start of exploration, the 2026 program is now combining potential resource growth through drilling and district scale exploration with project derisking through resource infill drilling and advancement of Pre-Feasibility studies (“PFS”). The ongoing 35,000m resource infill drilling program continues to confirm the continuity of mineralization within the South Zone deposit, including intersections of 9.8m grading 8.3 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag (SNR26-83) and 11.46m grading 4.59 g/t Au and 43 g/t Ag (SNR26-92). This work is being funded under a strategic earn-in agreement with Dundee Corporation (“Dundee”), whereby Dundee may earn up to a 60% interest in Westhaven's four Spences Bridge Gold Belt properties through up to CDN$85,000,000 in staged project expenditures. Under the first phase, Dundee has committed a minimum of CDN$30,000,000, inclusive of a fully funded 50,000m drill program and PFS work at Shovelnose.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of Westhaven, commented:

“With resource infill drilling over 50% complete and PFS-related studies well underway at Shovelnose, we are pleased to have also started field exploration work at both the Shovelnose and Prospect Valley gold properties. Exploration is perhaps the most important component of our 2026 field programs with prospecting, mapping and soil sampling planned as well as 15,000m of exploration drilling focused on discovery of new gold-bearing epithermal mineralization at Shovelnose. The addition of a fifth drill will allow exploration drilling to start without impacting ongoing infill and technical drilling of the South Zone deposit. Three drills are currently focused on resource infill drilling, whereas the fourth drill completed a three hole (1,200m) hydrogeological program in early June, and is currently completing a four hole (1,260m) geotechnical drill program. Exploration drilling will initially focus on testing targets located proximal to the NW-trending structure hosting mineralization associated with the South Zone, FMN and Franz gold deposits.”

Spences Bridge Gold Belt 2026 Exploration Programs

In addition to the ongoing PFS studies, targeted exploration work has commenced on both the Shovelnose gold property and the Prospect Valley gold property, located 30km to the northwest of Shovelnose.

Prospecting, mapping and more detailed sampling are underway at priority targets located throughout the Shovelnose property, ahead of potential drill testing later this season. This field work follows on the successful completion of airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys (spring 2026) over the property’s expanded landholdings (acquired in 2024). The geophysical surveys were intended to support reconnaissance scale sampling undertaken by Westhaven in 2025 which identified spatially restricted areas with geological and geochemical similarities to known high grade gold-silver deposits elsewhere on the property. One area of particular focus is located approximately 15km southeast of the South Zone deposit, where silicified and clay altered volcanic rocks were identified in 2025 with float, subcrop and outcrop rock grab samples returning from background levels up to 2.45 g/t Au (96.2 g/t Ag). Please see Westhaven’s news release dated January 26, 2026.

Field work has also started at the Prospect Valley property, which hosts low sulphidation epithermal systems associated with the Discovery North, Discovery South, Dog Leg, NEZ and NIC occurrences, identified by previous, locally focussed, drill programs. During 2024 and 2025 Westhaven collected 389 rock samples and 121 stream sediment samples from underexplored areas of the 10,927-ha property, returning from background levels up to 2.76 g/t Au in rock samples and 1,795 ppb Au from a stream silt. Westhaven’s sampling also reconfirmed the presence of anomalous unsourced quartz breccia float samples from the Bonanza Valley area in the southwest corner of the property. Historic gold values returned from numerous float clasts in this area are higher than any encountered in drilling elsewhere on the Property (up to 43.34 g/t Au), and the bedrock source has yet to be located. Maximum gold values in new quartz float samples collected by Westhaven are up to 3.20 g/t Au.

Initial work completed so far in 2026 includes collection of over 75 soil samples from the Bonanza Valley area to better constrain possible source locations of these compelling float samples. Recent logging activities have also opened up new roads and areas of bedrock exposure that will be evaluated this field season.

South Zone Mineral Resource Infill Drilling

Assay results from the ongoing 35,000m resource infill drilling program at the South Zone deposit continue to show excellent continuity of mineralization in each of Vein Zones 1, 2 and 3. Results have been received from an additional 15 infill drill holes (Table 1), mainly testing narrower Vein Zone 2 and Vein Zone 3 mineralization in the northern part of the deposit. The resource drilling program has been designed to infill the deposit at nominal 25m centres with results to be included in an updated mineral resource estimate to support a PFS targeting completion in H2 2027. To date, 61 drill holes (18,925m) have been completed representing approximately 54% of the planned program metreage.

Selected assay highlights include:

SNR26-79: 4.28m grading 10.26 g/t Au & 57 g/t Ag from 115.50m downhole SNR26-83: 6.81m grading 7.72 g/t Au & 32 g/t Ag from 149.41m downhole; and 9.85m grading 8.30 g/t & 11 g/t Ag from 301.65m downhole SNR26-87: 8.22m grading 4.77 g/t Au & 61 g/t Ag from 115.78m downhole SNR26-88: 7.04m grading 2.92 g/t Au & 141 g/t Ag from 125.00m downhole SNR26-92: 11.46m grading 4.59 g/t Au & 43 g/t Ag from 160.54m downhole; and 4.86m grading 9.95 g/t Au & 86 g/t Ag from 305.15m downhole SNR26-95: 6.98m grading 6.48 g/t Au & 37 g/t Ag from 262.02m downhole

Assay intervals noted above represent downhole intersections, not true widths. True widths can be estimated at approximately 70-80% of the reported intervals. Table 1 shows assay results, including drill hole locations and orientations, and is also linked here.

Figure 1 shows the locations of the drill holes reported in this news release, as well as the other holes completed in 2026, the planned 2026 drill collar locations and the drill collars of pre-2026 drilling of the South Zone.

Figures 2 and 3 present South Zone cross-sections highlighting several high-grade drill intercepts. The sections are viewed to the northwest (310°) and illustrate strong continuity of mineralization hosted within structurally controlled quartz veins and hydrothermal breccia zones.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Most core samples consist of halved drill core cut by manual sawing using industry standard core saws. In rare cases, and where required by physical core conditions, manual splitting may be used. Half of the core is retained in the original core box for reference samples and any required future work, including QA/QC. Core samples, controlled by a unique bar-coded reference number, are delivered to ALS’s Kamloops facility and prepared using the PREP-31 package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70% passing a 2mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen.

Further analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A 0.75g subsample of the pulverized split is subjected to four acid digestion and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)) which reports a suite of 49 elements.

All samples are also analyzed for gold by fire assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size) or Au-ICP22 (50g sample size). Samples returning gold values over 10ppm are subjected to over-limit check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish (method code Au-GRA21 and a 30g sample size, or Au-GRAV22 and a 50g sample size). The switch to 50g aliquots applies to 2026 resource infill drill holes starting at, and including, SNR26-98. Other over-limit elements may also be subjected to ore grade analyses which vary depending on the element of interest.

ALS’s facilities are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria.

QA/QC incorporates the laboratory’s internal quality assurance controls as well as Westhaven’s field controls, including the insertion of quarter core duplicates, certified reference materials and blanks, each at a rate of roughly one per 20-25 core samples.

Additional blanks are inserted following samples with visible gold or significant concentrations of ginguro (fine grained bands of dark gray to black sulphides).

QA/QC data are evaluated on receipt for failures, and appropriate action is taken if results for duplicates, standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances.

Westhaven’s ongoing QA/QC programs are consistent with industry best practices and include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.





Figure 1 – Plan View Map July 2026





Figure 2 – South Zone Cross Section A-A’





Figure 3 – South Zone Cross Section B-B’





Reported intervals are at least 2m in length with a 1 g/t Au cut-off for individual samples and no more than 3m contiguous metres dilution.

*Reported interval is less than 2.00m.

Table 1 – Assay Highlights

ABOUT WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

Westhaven is a gold and silver focused exploration and development company targeting low sulphidation, high-grade, epithermal style gold and silver mineralization within the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in southern British Columbia. Westhaven controls ~60,263 hectares within four properties spread along this underexplored belt.

The Shovelnose gold and silver project is the most advanced property, with a 2025 updated Preliminary Economic Assessment that validates the project’s potential as a robust, low cost and high margin 11-year underground gold mining opportunity with average annual life-of-mine production of 56,000 ounces gold and 313,000 ounces silver with a CDN$454 million after-tax net present value (at a 6% discount rate) and 43.2% IRR (base case parameters of US$2,400 per ounce gold, US$28 per ounce silver and CDN/US$ exchange rate of CDN$1.00=US$0.72).1

On February 23, 2026, Westhaven closed a strategic earn-in agreement with Dundee Corporation, whereby Dundee may earn up to a 60% interest in Westhaven's four Spences Bridge Gold Belt properties through up to CDN$85,000,000 in staged project expenditures. Under the first phase, Dundee has committed a minimum of CDN$30,000,000, inclusive of a fully funded 50,000m drill program and pre-feasibility work at Shovelnose. The agreement allows for the accelerated exploration and evaluation of one of Canada's most compelling, undeveloped, high-margin gold and silver assets.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robin Hopkins, P.Geol. (NT/NU), Vice President, Exploration for Westhaven and a Qualified Person for the Company under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1 See Westhaven's news release entitled "Westhaven Announces Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shovelnose Gold Project, British Columbia" and dated March 3, 2025.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

“Ken Armstrong”

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Kaeli Gattens

Vice President, Communications

T: 604-681-5558 E: kgattens@westhavengold.com

W: www.westhavengold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Westhaven does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to completing approximately 50,000m of drilling during the year; completing an updated South Zone mineral resource estimate and the planned Pre-Feasibility Study; the results of the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment; future planned activities; future mineral production and future growth potential for the Company and its projects; the interpretation of preliminary results from exploration undertaken to date at the Shovelnose project using various exploration techniques and analysis; statements with respect to potential styles of epithermal mineralization at the Shovelnose Project; and, the possibility that the Company’s Shovelnose project may host multiple gold bearing epithermal systems.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other precious metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company’s ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

Although management of Westhaven Gold Corp. have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one group of mineral projects; precious metals price volatility; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; and the factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis.

Mineral exploration involves a high degree of risk and few properties, which are explored, are ultimately developed into producing mines. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Maps accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab864eec-9ee1-4156-8687-f1058afd539d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7b54334-b0f2-4286-af1e-d10c721fd5e3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da431628-3aa9-4c22-8fee-598a7d0711b9

Table accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ec5cf4f-12f1-4ac0-88c2-17453b14d67f