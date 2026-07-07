Payfuture Launches Local Payments Integration for Merchants on Shopify in India

London, UK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payfuture, a global payments company helping merchants scale in high-growth regions, now integrates with Shopify to provide merchants with seamless access to local payment methods in India’s fast-growing ecommerce market.





Merchants using Shopify can now enable popular Indian payment methods, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and NetBanking, through a single connection with Payfuture’s payment app.

India is one of the most strategically important ecommerce markets in the world, with its online retail sector projected to reach USD 150–170 billion by 2027. Widespread mobile-first behaviour and consumer trust in domestic payment systems continue to drive growth across the Indian subcontinent and broader South Asia. As the region matures, platform readiness, payment localisation, and regulatory infrastructure are becoming key competitive differentiators for merchants seeking long-term scale.





Payfuture CEO and Co-Founder: Manpreet Haer.

“This integration makes digital commerce more accessible, scalable, and locally optimised for global merchants in fast-growth markets,” said Manpreet Haer, CEO and Co-Founder of Payfuture. “India is a vital market for ecommerce growth, and our infrastructure makes it easier for merchants to reach local buyers while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency.”

This integration builds on Payfuture’s broader strategy to deliver local payment connectivity through major ecommerce platforms. The company continues to invest in infrastructure and regional capabilities to help merchants expand into India and other high-growth markets.

“Our role is to help global merchants operate like locals in markets that are often difficult to access,” added Manpreet Haer. “The Shopify integration allows us to bring that vision to life in one of the most important commerce ecosystems in the world.”



Media images can be found here.

About Payfuture

Payfuture is a global payments company helping businesses operate and expand in the world’s fastest-growing emerging markets. The company enables merchants, platforms, and payment providers to manage local payment acceptance and cross-border fund movement across complex regions. With a strong presence across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, Payfuture combines deep local market expertise with compliant settlement infrastructure to support international growth.

Payfuture FS MT Ltd operates as a regulated Electronic Money Institution through the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and provides compliant fiat-to-fiat settlement infrastructure to support international merchant operations.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in London, Payfuture works with global businesses to navigate the regulatory, operational, and payment challenges of cross-border commerce. For more information please visit: https://www.payfuture.net/