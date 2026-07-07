Alfred University and Classiq Launch Quantum Computing Initiative

ALFRED, N.Y., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alfred University, the State University of New York College of Ceramics at Alfred University, and Classiq today announced a joint quantum computing initiative using Classiq’s quantum software engineering platform to support engineering education, applied energy systems research and preparation for the emerging quantum workforce.

The initiative brings together Alfred University’s applied engineering, ceramic, glass, and materials engineering, and energy systems expertise with Classiq’s high-level quantum software platform, enabling students and researchers to build quantum programs without starting from gate-level circuit design. With Classiq’s platform, Alfred University is making this powerful technology accessible to students and researchers without requiring deep coding expertise, accelerating the bridge between theory and real-world application.

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Quantum computing is an advanced field of computing that uses the principles of quantum physics to solve highly complex problems by processing information exponentially faster than classical supercomputers. Unlike traditional computers that process information linearly using 0s and 1s, quantum computers can analyze vast numbers of possibilities simultaneously. This allows them to solve complex engineering, energy grid and materials science problems that are far beyond the reach of standard computation. Its industry applications include the energy, pharmaceutical and financial sectors; materials science and battery development; and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

At Alfred University, Junpeng Zhan, assistant professor of renewable energy engineering in the Inamori School of Engineering, is introducing students to quantum computing through tools that help them focus on concepts, algorithms, and engineering problems. “I introduced the Classiq platform (as an instructional tool) this past semester. As I familiarize myself with the platform, I will utilize it more,” said Zhan, who has incorporated quantum computing into several courses and has also led outreach activities through prior National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded research projects, including hands-on demonstrations for local BOCES students.

“Alfred University’s strength is connecting advanced science with practical engineering problems,” said Zhan. “With Classiq, students can begin working with quantum algorithms in a way that emphasizes the problem, not only the code. For research, the platform helps us move faster from scientific ideas and published methods to implementations we can evaluate for power systems and energy applications.”

“Our collaboration with Classiq represents an important step in preparing engineering students for technologies that will shape the future of research and industry,” said Gabrielle Gaustad ’04, dean of Alfred University's Inamori School of Engineering. “This gives students and faculty the opportunity to explore real-world engineering challenges using tools that were once available only to specialists. This initiative reflects our commitment to combining hands-on learning with emerging technologies that can accelerate innovation.”

Zhan’s research includes electrical engineering, power systems and optimization. One area of focus is the unit commitment problem, where utilities and grid operators determine which power generation units should operate, and at what output levels, to meet electricity demand while minimizing operating costs. By exploring quantum computing approaches to these optimization problems, Alfred University is investigating new tools for future energy systems research.

Zhan has previously utilized quantum computing in his research. He and two students assisting him on a National Science Foundation-funded project from 2022, which simulated and found solutions to power system problems, used quantum computing. He collaborated with Rochester Institute of Technology on a 2024 grant project funded by ISO-New England to research how quantum computing can be used to solve power system optimization problems. ISO-New England is an independent, non-profit corporation that works to ensure the New England states receive reliable, competitively priced wholesale power.

The Alfred University-Classiq initiative will also explore quantum materials with S. K. Sundaram, Inamori Professor of Materials Science and Engineering. This area of focus will explore quantum approaches to advanced ceramic material development and testing.

“This initiative also creates exciting opportunities to expand quantum computing across the New York State College of Ceramics, where our strengths in materials science, ceramics, glass and manufacturing intersect with some of today's most computationally complex research questions,” said Gaustad. “As quantum technologies continue to mature, we see tremendous potential to integrate these capabilities throughout our research enterprise, SUNY, and beyond, fostering new collaborations across disciplines and positioning our students and faculty to help lead the next generation of advanced materials discovery and sustainable engineering.”

“Universities such as Alfred University play a unique and essential role in shaping the workforce of the future,” said Jason Silbergleit, Head of Americas at Classiq, who earned a bachelor’s degree in ceramic engineering from Alfred University in 1996. “Ensuring broad access to next-generation computing platforms is critical for fostering innovation and accelerating discovery. By equipping students and researchers with hands-on experience in quantum computing, institutions can help advance groundbreaking research while preparing graduates to lead in the emerging quantum economy.”

Alfred University and Classiq are also exploring future initiatives around AI-assisted quantum learning, including educational programming that integrates AI-assisted quantum software tools into quantum computing instruction. The organizations are also discussing a potential multi-institution grant proposal focused on broadening access to quantum computing education, involving Alfred University as well as community colleges and institutions within the SUNY and CUNY systems.

About Alfred University: Alfred University was founded in 1836 and is one of the oldest co-educational institutions of higher education in the country. Located in the village of Alfred in the Southern Tier of Western New York, Alfred University offers an uncommon set of top-ranked programs, with nearly more than 60 majors and more than 70 minors across five schools and colleges: the Inamori School of Engineering, the School of Art and Design, the College of Business, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies. The School of Engineering offers a bachelor’s degree in Renewable Energy Engineering and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Biomaterials Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Glass Science Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Alfred also offers PhDs in Ceramic Engineering, Glass Science Engineering, and Materials Science and Engineering and is the only institution in the country to offer bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees in Glass Science Engineering.

About Classiq: Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness quantum computing. Classiq’s quantum software engineering platform leverages an agentic workflow and high-level functional models to build and execute optimized, hardware-portable quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner, without deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including major hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers including Rolls Royce , Comcast , The BMW Group , Intesa Sanpaolo and many others, can design once and deploy anywhere. Its synthesis technology workflow enables organizations to produce scalable, efficient quantum code that accelerates research and reduces execution cost.

Classiq, a Fast Company ‘Next Big Thing in Tech 2025’ award winner, is backed by the EIC, leading global VCs and CVCs, including SoftBank, AMD, Qualcomm, and HSBC. Classiq is the global category leader at the forefront of enabling advanced quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn , X or YouTube , visit the Slack community , GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.