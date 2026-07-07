MariMed’s Nature’s Heritage Launches “The Nose Knows” Immersive, Science-Backed Consumer Education Campaign

NORWOOD, Mass., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed’s (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB: MRMD) award-winning flower, vape and concentrate brand, Nature’s Heritage™, today announced the launch of ‘The Nose Knows,’ an immersive, science-backed consumer education campaign designed to help consumers better understand which cannabis products and strains align best to their preferences. The campaign aims to educate consumers about the critical role aroma plays in delivering desired cannabis experiences and organizes cannabis strains into six categorizes to make purchase decisions easier and more effective.

Developed in collaboration with Dr. Riley Kirk, a PhD-trained pharmaceutical scientist specializing in cannabis and pharmacology, ‘The Nose Knows’ campaign was inspired by feedback from cannabis consumers surveyed across Massachusetts, Maryland, and Illinois. The survey found that a product’s THC potency percentage is the primary factor influencing purchases. According to Dr. Kirk, research indicates that consumers would achieve a more desirable and personalized experience by focusing instead on their natural attraction to certain scents when making their flower purchase.

“Our sense of smell is intimately tied to our brain’s processing centers for emotions and memory,” said Dr. Kirk. “We want to encourage people to follow their nose to find cannabis that fits their needs and allows for a more personalized and nuanced experience. Terpene labels are a great resource, but they can be confusing to consumers. Following your nose is simple and intuitive for everyone.”

‘The Nose Knows’ campaign features immersive in-store activations, sensory-driven displays, and large-scale murals highlighting six aroma-and-effect-driven categories: Jacks & Haze, Tropical & Citrus, Floral & Earthy, Desserts & Sweets, OG, Gas & Chem, and Exotics. Utilizing local artists to visually depict each intended experience, the campaign transforms participating retail spaces into educational environments that encourage consumers to smell flower and concentrates and use their nose to help discover products that are right for them. Consumers can also explore the campaign through Nature’s Heritage’s online “Find Your Flower” quiz. The quiz helps guide consumers toward products aligned with their preferences and desired effects.

“Today’s cannabis consumer overwhelmingly purchases products based on THC percentage. Cannabis is meant to be experienced through one’s senses, and the science supports the fact that focusing on aroma rather than potency will enhance a consumer’s cannabis experience,” said Tami Kirlis, Brand Director for Nature’s Heritage. “We developed ‘The Nose Knows’ campaign to educate consumers and shift their purchasing behaviors using their sense of smell.”

To learn more about Nature Heritage, including options for flower, RSO, concentrates and vapes, visit www.naturesheritagecannabis.com .

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, InHouse™, Nature’s Heritage™, and Vibations™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

Media Contact:

Zach Galasso

DPA Communications

Email: zach@dpacommunications.com

Phone: (978) 604-5423

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007