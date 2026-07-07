Solera Foundation’s WIND Movement Marks One Year of Global Impact, Spotlighting Darla Booher’s Leadership at NIADA Anniversary Celebration in Denver

The Solera Foundation marked a defining milestone for its Women in Dealerships (WIND) movement at the NIADA Convention in Denver, anchored by the story and leadership of Darla Booher, newly installed as NIADA President and only the third woman in 80 years to lead the association. Her journey, from building a dealership to shaping the future of the industry, set the tone for a celebration centered on intentional leadership, resilience, and scalable success.

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WIND Anniversary celebration brought together a packed audience of independent dealers, BHPH operators, executives, and automotive retail leaders to hear Booher’s path to sustained success: how clear ambition, disciplined execution, and a strong ecosystem of support can overcome structural headwinds. Her story is a signal of what is possible when leadership is developed deliberately and made visible.

In parallel, the Solera Foundation demonstrated how that same intentionality is being institutionalized at scale by Solera Dealer Solutions, the dealership technology arm powering CRM, DMS, inventory, and connected-vehicle software for dealers in 120+ countries. In just one year, WIND has evolved from concept to a global platform activated across NIADA, NADA, FACONAUTO, WOCAN, and other flagship networks, connecting women leaders across regions and industries. This momentum has been recognized globally, including by Actualidad Económica in Spain’s #1 publication “El Mundo”, which named WIND one of the “100 Best Ideas of the Year” for leading the advancement of both cultural and business innovation across the automotive ecosystem.

A defining moment of the forum was the fireside conversation between Jing Liao, Chairwoman of the Solera Foundation and CAO of Solera Holdings, and Darla Booher. The discussion centered on a shared belief: leadership is built with intent, and growth compounds when it is designed to extend beyond the individual to the broader ecosystem. Booher emphasized mentorship and visibility as critical levers, reinforcing that women already hold meaningful influence across automotive retail. The opportunity ahead is to recognize, promote, connect and scale it.

“I want to focus on celebrating women in the industry… and ensuring I can help mentor other dealers, as I have received so much support and help along the way,” said Booher.

“Darla’s journey reflects what happens when leadership is both personal and purposeful,” said Liao. “At Solera, we are building platforms that intentionally create growth, inside our company and across our global network of partners, clients, and communities. Leadership is influence in action, and when it is shared, the impact becomes exponential.”

To extend this momentum, the Solera Foundation announced the launch of the WIND Global Digital Community, a private space designed to sustain connection, unlock opportunity, and accelerate collaboration among women leaders worldwide.

The Anniversary Forum also marked a year of disciplined execution across Solera’s "Paying it forward" global leadership portfolio:

WIND activations at NIADA, NADA, and FACONAUTO, establishing a global presence within 12 months

WIND × WOCAN Leadership Academy, a learning program advancing diverse leadership pipelines

“Stepping Into Your Power” at NADA 2026, convening cross-sector leaders across dealerships, OEMs, lenders, and technology

FACONAUTO partnership, catalyzing European expansion and global recognition

WIINS, extending the model into insurance all over the world as a parallel global network

Looking ahead, the Solera Foundation is advancing a clear thesis: the future of the automotive industry will be shaped by the intersection of women’s leadership, AI-driven transformation, and sustainable business models. Through WIND and its broader platform strategy, Solera is intentionally building the structures that enable that future, developing leaders, strengthening ecosystems, and driving impact at global scale. Learn more about WIND here: https://www.dealer.solera.com/women-in-dealerships-wind/

About the Solera Foundation

The Solera Foundation unlocks the potential of women as a leading force for change, fosters holistic health and growth, drives sustainable business practices, advances ethical AI, and enhances safety and security for communities. Through flagship programs like Global WIND (Women in Dealerships), Global WIINS (Women in Insurance), the WOMEN Leadership Academy, and the Global Circularity Consortium, the Foundation invests in platforms that enable leadership to scale across industries worldwide.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service (SaaS), data, and services. Across vehicle claims, repair, solutions, and fleet, Solera powers a global ecosystem of over 280,000 customers and partners in 120+ countries through leading brands including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, and Autodata. For more information, visit www.solera.com. | https://dealer.solera.com

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