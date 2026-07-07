Gilat Receives $11 Million in U.S. Department of War Orders, Reinforcing Role in Mission-Critical Defense Connectivity

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT | TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, today announced that Gilat DataPath has received orders totaling $11 million to supply field services and custom SATCOM terminals to the U.S. Department of War. Deliveries are expected over the next 12 months. The orders add to Gilat Defense’s growing base of U.S. defense activity and demonstrate the value of its combined services and terminal capabilities.

The awards reflect continued and expanding confidence in Gilat Defense's ability to provide mission-critical services and purpose-built communications systems that perform when it matters most.

Engineered for reliability in the most demanding operational environments, the custom SATCOM terminals feature ruggedized construction and advanced multi-orbit operability, purpose-designed to meet unique military requirements and maintain resilient connectivity across the full spectrum of battlefield conditions. Additionally, the dynamic capabilities allow for the provision of trusted satellite communications services to support the critical needs of defense organizations in the field.

“These awards reflect the U.S. Department of War’s continued confidence in Gilat Defense’s ability to deliver reliable services and purpose-built SATCOM solutions for mission-critical defense operations,” said Nicole Robinson, President of Gilat DataPath. “We are proud to support the Department’s operational communications needs and to continue expanding Gilat Defense’s role as a trusted partner to U.S. defense customers.”

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a software-defined platform and modems, high-performance satellite terminals, advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and Electronically Steered Antennas (ESAs), highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: https://www.gilat.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “seek,” “could,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in general economic, market and business conditions; failure to maintain market acceptance of Gilat’s products; failure to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; rapid changes in the markets in which Gilat operates; increased competition, loss of market share or pressure on prices; loss of key OEM partners; inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; inability to protect proprietary technology; and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those arising from regional military conflicts and geopolitical instability. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Gilat’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Gilat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

PublicRelations@gilat.com